In letter to passholders, Kaplan says Skico to announce 2020-21 ticket details next week

Information regarding season ticket prices for the 2020-21 ski season in Aspen are expected out next week.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Answers are coming.

In an email to passholders Saturday morning, Aspen Skiing Co. president and CEO Mike Kaplan wrote they would announce 2020-2021 season pass prices and policies “next week.” Of note, the email said they would offer credits “to make up for the shortened season” and they would have a refund policy “that makes committing to the 2020-2021 season risk-free.”

All ski resorts in Colorado, including Aspen Snowmass, have been shut down since the afternoon of March 14 per a directive by Gov. Jared Polis amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This cut the ski season short by more than a month at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass, which had original closing days scheduled for April 19. Aspen Highlands had originally been slated to close April 12 and Buttermilk April 5.

Skico had kept the door slightly ajar to possibly re-open Highlands at some point this spring, but officially pulled the plug on that idea Friday when Polis extended the state’s ski closures to at least May 23.

In Kaplan’s email, he also made note of summer operations, but provided no details other than writing they are “working on operation plans that will align with state and local regulations for crowd size and social distancing.”