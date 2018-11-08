In honor of Veterans Day, national parks free for everyone Sunday

Looking for a park day?

All national parks, including the four in Colorado, will be free for everyone Sunday in honor of Veterans Day, which this year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

If you're a veteran or active duty service member, you, along with everyone in your car, can also get into Colorado's 41 state parks for free Sunday. (Note: You must show proof of service.) Additional park fees, such as camping and fishing, still apply.

If you plan on checking out the parks, make sure to bundle up. Snow showers are likely in Rocky Mountain National Park's Estes Park Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Read the full story from The Denver Post.