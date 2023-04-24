In Brief: Yep, another snowstorm inbound; Aspen School District buys homes; autism film to air Thursday

Snowfall predictions by The National Weather Service.

Courtesy of CDOT and NWS

Storm may bring foot and half to parts of high country

A strong spring storm is expected to bring up to 20 inches of snow in some areas of the high country with the bulk of the snow anticipated from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Rain and snow are anticipated to impact most of eastern Colorado Tuesday into Wednesday.

Road conditions in the mountains will create difficult driving conditions during this storm and motorists are urged to avoid traveling in the high country, if possible, transportation officials warned.

Snow accumulations will mostly stay within the mountains and foothills and will be accompanied by strong wind gusts.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said its snowfighting crews will be out in full force ahead of the storm and will remain on the roads clearing them of snow and ice until the storm is out of the area and the roads are safe. They urged motorists to be mindful when driving near snowplows, saying it’s better to be traveling behind them rather than passing them. and motorists should never pass snowplows on the right.

Road closures are likely, they said, especially in areas that will see heavy snow and wind gusts. Transportation officials also urged motorists to be prepared for the potential of being stopped due to adverse conditions or a crash. Items every motorist should have in their vehicle include water, snacks, phone charger, games (if traveling with children), sand, shovel and a full tank of gas. Motorists need to ensure they are traveling in a 4WD or AWD vehicle with 3/16″ of tread depth and are carrying chains or approved alternative traction devices in the high likelihood a Passenger Vehicle Chain Law is activated.





They suggested motorists visit COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app to check on road closures and conditions as well as checking to see if there is a Traction or Chain Law in place.

Aspen School District buys more housing for employees

Aspen School District has acquired 18 housing units in Snowmass Village for its employee housing program.

The $10.5 million acquisition is a strategic step toward delivering on the district’s goal of offering housing to all full-time employees by 2036, school officials said.

“Our housing program is essential to recruiting and retaining world-class teachers and staff,” said David Baugh, Aspen School District superintendent. “We are especially excited about these units in Snowmass Village, where a large number of our students live. To be able to house our teachers in their community is just wonderful.”

In November 2020, voters in Aspen and Snowmass Village approved a $94.3 million bond election, which was earmarked for new staff housing and upgrades to school buildings and the campus. The bond issuance has allowed the district to double its housing inventory, from 50 district-owned units in 2020 to 102 units.

Housing Director Elen Woods-Mitchell said, “The recent acquisition is the result of continued

community generosity that expands beyond the bond. The district has enjoyed fostering

relationships with sellers who support our housing goals.”

The two newly acquired buildings, on Assay Hill Court, offer one- and two-bedroom units in move-in-ready condition.

Award-winning film on autism to air Thursday

Three local nonprofits have come together for a community screening of the award-winning film “In a Different Key.”

Ascendigo Autism Services, Aspen Education Foundation and Aspen Family Connections have joined forces to bring the film to the local community The film portrays the story of the first person diagnosed with autism and the community that embraced him. It has won awards at the Sonoma International Film Festival, the Phoenix Film Festival, the Oxford Film Festival and several other festivals.

The film will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Aspen District Theater (located in Aspen Elementary School.) There is no charge to attend and no reservations required.

A local group, The Friendship Circle, will be providing respite care for families of children and with autism or IDD during the film. Families who would like to take advantage of this care can RSVP directly to Kaleb Cook at kaleb@cookinclusive.org .

Aspen Public Radio wins journalism awards

Aspen Public Radio has been recognized for outstanding journalism by the Colorado Broadcasters Association and the Society of Professional Journalists . Both the CBA and the SBJ’s Top of the Rockies contest awards were announced Saturday, honoring work done in 2022.

In the CBA contest, Aspen Public Radio was recognized with top honors, or first place, in the following categories:

Additionally, Aspen Public Radio reporter Halle Zander received Certificates of Merit as honorable mentions in the following categories:

In the SPJ contest, Aspen Public Radio was recognized with four awards overall with first, second and third-place awards in the following categories:

Aspen streets chief to retire Friday

Jerry Nye, streets superintendent for the city of Aspen, is retiring after 33 years of service. He began at the city in 1989 as an equipment operator and was promoted to assistant superintendent in 1997.

In 2001, then-Assistant City Manager Randy Ready appointed Nye as superintendent. Nye and the Streets Department have provided the city with street sweeping, snow removal, asphalt overlay projects, storm water inlet and pipe cleaning services, among many other services.

“The residents of Aspen are my customers, and these tasks were completed by very dedicated individuals. I was very fortunate to have a very hard working and competent Streets and Fleet crew that made it a privilege to do my job,” Nye said.

Nye and his wife, Rita, will move to Grand Junction, where you can find them camping, fishing, spending time with their grandchildren. His last day on the job is Friday.

During the recruitment process for a streets superintendent, Assistant Streets Superintendent Daniel Maldonado will serve as interim streets superintendent.

Roadwork to start up again on I-70 at Vail

Work is resuming this month on the I-70 West Vail Pass auxiliary lanes.

The project enters its third season with an early focus on the construction of the Mile Point 185 westbound I-70 bridge, among other improvements to Interstate 70. This year’s work will involve narrowed lanes and shoulders along I-70, lane closures and temporary traffic holds along the recreation trail.

Starting May 1, rock-blasting work and light evening delays are also expected. During these short blasts, I-70 traffic and recreation trail users will be stopped in both directions for up to 30 minutes. The blasting and limited delays will be similar to blasting that took place on the project last summer. Motorists and stakeholder partners will be able to sign up for day-of notifications about blasting and travel delays. More information about the rock blasting is available below.

Conservation districts offer financial help with noxious weeds, trees

Garfield County and the Bookcliff, Mount Sopris, and South Side conservation districts are again offering landowners financial assistance for controlling noxious weeds and trees on their properties.

Cost-sharing is available for all state of Colorado listed noxious weeds and watch list species, including Russian olive, tamarisk, and Siberian elm trees.

Conservation district officials advise landowners to prepare for weed treatments in early spring. White top and biennial thistles are the first noxious weeds to appear and can be difficult to spot before flowering, at which time it is too late for many treatments.

Applications for the Noxious Weed Cost-Share program are available online at garfield-county.com/vegetation-management or at http://www.bookcliffmountsoprissouthsidecd.org . To arrange a mandatory on-site visit, call Garfield County Vegetation Management at 970-945-1377, ext. 4305 or 4315, or the conservation districts at 970-404-3438. This visit is required before the application is accepted.

El Pomar gives Music Associates of Aspen a grant

El Pomar Trustees approved $7,500 allocated to two nonprofit organizations in the High Country region at the Foundation’s March Trustees meeting. Through the Foundation’s grant making process, the following organizations were awarded grants:

Music Associates of Aspen Inc. — $2,500 for youth programs.

Smart Bellies (Breckenridge) — $5,000 for the kids weekend food program.

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has a legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant making areas, please visit our website at https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/





