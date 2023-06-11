In Brief: What to do about property tax bills? Earthjustice leader to speak in Aspen

Garfield County commissioners consider how to blunt tax increase

Garfield County commissioners are considering ways to help provide relief for property owners facing increases in their property taxes following the most recent valuation.

Among those are altering the county’s mill levy, factoring in inflation to the budget process, and encouraging all the taxing entities to re-evaluate their mill levies in the wake of soaring prices for real estate.

Commissioner John Martin said that while one taxing entity temporarily reducing its mill levy won’t amount to a large decrease in property tax burden, if many entities collectively make reductions, it will create significant relief for taxpayers in 2024.

“If everyone looks at their tax bill they receive, they’ll have a breakdown of each and every one of the mill levy holders,” he said. “Then you can look across the page and see the total amount that’s going to each one.”

Notices of value were sent to property owners on May 1, and reflect property values based on the local real estate market as of June 30, 2022, as determined by the Garfield County Assessor’s Office. The notices included an estimated amount of property taxes due in 2024, based on where the property is located. Each district’s mill levy is voted upon by the people in those districts and is used to fund local taxing entities, such as school, fire, sanitation, and library districts, and local governments.





Martin stressed that the taxing entities and their boards need to understand that they’re potentially doubling their revenues over a year’s time, bringing in a windfall of tax revenues, and they need to operate in a manner that provides some relief for the taxpayers.

“Under Colorado statute, the county itself and all taxing entities have the authority to reduce, as a temporary measure, the mill levies,” he said. “As an alternative, what you can do is calculate how much revenue you need based upon the budget, reduce the overall mill levies to meet that … and the next year, the figures can be re-evaluated.

“We’re going to need a lot of cooperation and we need the public to understand the process,” Martin added. “The other taxing entities, like the school districts, need to be reminded that when you’re doubling revenues over a year, you need to help out the taxpayer who has been on your side for a long time.”

Earthjustice president to speak at Wild Feast

Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice, will be the featured speaker at Wild Feast on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, the Wilderness Workshop announced.

Wild Feast, an annual benefit, is an evening celebrating conservation, climate action, public lands, and free-flowing rivers. It raises funds for Wilderness Workshop to protect western Colorado’s public lands and waters, along with fighting the climate crisis.

“Having Abigail speak at Wild Feast is a true honor. Wilderness Workshop has a long history working with Earthjustice, and I know attendees will walk away with a reinvigorated desire to protect Western Colorado’s public lands. Hearing a national perspective on some of our local challenges — such as efforts to protect intact biodiversity and free-flowing rivers — is certain to be eye-opening and inspiring to all,” said Will Roush, Wilderness Workshop’s executive director.

Before stepping into her current role, Dillen served as the vice president of litigation for climate and energy, heading the organization’s litigation and legal advocacy to achieve the shift from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy. Prior to that, she was managing attorney of Earthjustice’s coal program, which has played a central role in forcing the retirement of coal-fired power plants across the country.

Dillen joined Earthjustice in 2000, working first out of the Northern Rockies office in Bozeman, Montana, where she worked to protect public lands and the many imperiled species that depend on them, including wolves, grizzly bears, and native trout. Abigail received her B.A. from Yale University and her law degree from the University of California, Berkeley, where she graduated Order of the Coif.

Earthjustice and its attorneys have represented and partnered with Wilderness Workshop on the organization’s work to protect public lands from oil and gas development in landscapes like the Thompson Divide, Roan Plateau and Colorado’s roadless areas. Earthjustice currently represents Wilderness Workshop in litigation related to BLM’s leasing pause and BLM’s methane waste reduction rule.

Tables and tickets for Wild Feast are currently available. For more information, email Wilderness Workshop Philanthropy Director Emily Kay at Emily@wildernessworkshop.org or visit wildernessworkshop.org/wildfeast .

Tuesday Foods launches a la carte service

The company’s new Carbondale kitchen has launched Tuesdays To Go : à la carte ordering for pick-up — choose items from each week’s menu then pick up your order at the Tuesday Foods headquarters/kitchen on Tuesday mornings, between 8-10 a.m.

Also find Tuesday Foods at the True Nature Healing Arts café, Basalt Sunday Market, Wednesday Carbondale Farmers Market, and the 51st annual Mountain Fair (July 28-30).

Wheeler to present improv comedians from Roaring Fork Valley

The Wheeler Opera House presents “Consensual Improv in the Vault” on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m., in the Vault at the Wheeler.

Tickets for Consensual Improv are $28 and are on sale July 7 at noon at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office, by calling 970.920.5770 or visiting aspenshowtix.com. Space is limited in the Vault.

Consensual Improv formed in 2016 and has been winging it ever since. Composed of comedians and actors living in the Roaring Fork Valley, their shows are interactive with the audience at the helm. The group has been a regular at the Aspen Laugh Festival and shared the bill with Trevor Noah, Second City, and the late, great Norm MacDonald. Current members include Al Atkinson, Kristin Carlson, Gerald DeLisser, Eliphalet (Miller) Ford, Nina Gabianelli, Emily Henley, Ryan Honey, Brian Keleher, Mike Monroney, Zoe Rom, Jeff Patterson, Jack Trembath, and Cassidy Willey.

South Canyon trails to close for reclamation work

For the next six to eight weeks, the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety will be performing reclamation work in the West Coal Seam mine area in South Canyon. For the duration of the project, trail users should follow posted closures for Tramway and Lightning Bug trails to avoid any potential rockfall or other hazards associated with the project, Glenwood Springs officials said.

Tramway Trail to the first intersection with Lightning Bug Trail will be unaffected. Access to both Upper and Lower Coal Camp trails will remain unaffected. Bicyclists and hikers are asked to keep distance from any large machinery near the start of the Coal Camp Trail. Closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day until the project is complete.

Anderson Ranch Hires Visiting Director

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has hired a new visiting director of ceramics and expanded media: Betsy Alwin.

Betsy Alwin Anderson Ranch Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Alwin is a sculptor working across mediums. She has two decades of teaching and curriculum experience and holds an MFA from Illinois State University, a BFA in Sculpture, and a BA in Spanish from Minnesota State University. Her work has been exhibited widely and was most recently shown at the Clio Art Fair in New York City last month.

The visiting director of ceramics and expanded media is a new three-year fellowship position aimed at raising the level of artistic excellence and expand networks to generate fresh ideas, new contacts and relationships, and serve as a mentor to the 3D artistic staff.

East West to manage Snowmass Village properties

East West Hospitality, a management company and operator of luxury short-term vacation rentals and properties in Colorado, California, South Carolina, and Hawaii announced that the company has been selected to manage Electric Pass Lodge and Havens in the mountains of Aspen Snowmass.

Electric Pass Lodge is a modern enclave of two- to three-bedroom residences 100 percent powered by renewable electricity sources. Electric Pass Lodge also boasts ski-in/ski-out access, and is steps from the restaurants, shopping, and activities at Snowmass Base Village.

Havens is a retreat for those traveling with families, extended groups, or anyone seeking privacy and luxury. Ten modern three- and four- bedroom single-family homes sit perched on Fanny Hill above Snowmass Base Village, for a mountain escape inspired by European chalets.

Both properties offer the Envoy electric car sharing program featuring a Tesla X or Y available by the hour or week for owners and guests to use.

“We are pleased to debut Electric Pass Lodge and Havens to the Snowmass community,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Colleen Weiss-Hanen. “Both brand new properties present the very best of mountain living, with upscale amenities, thoughtful finishes and of course, unrivaled access to some of the most coveted and sought-after outdoor pursuits in Colorado.”

East West Hospitality will provide a combination of property management, HOA management, homecare services and a vacation rental program for Electric Pass Lodge and Havens. For more information about East West Hospitality or to book a vacation rental for your next Colorado vacation, visit eastwest.com.

Roaring Fork Engineering expands services

Roaring Fork Engineering has expanded services to include land surveying and construction staking, in addition to existing civil, environmental, and water resource engineering and construction administration services.

Jordan Kehoe Courtesy photo

RFE recently added Kyle Tesky as survey manager, with 18 years of survey experience.

“We’re excited to have Kyle on board as his expertise will allow us to fill a shortage in surveying for our partners in the Roaring Fork Valley,” said RFE President, owner and Principal Richard Goulding, P.E.

RFE also has hired design engineers Jordan Kehoe, P.E., and Jacqui Gossard, P.E.

Gossard has experience in managing large-scale utility, wastewater, and land management projects. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Engineering Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering at Cornell University.

“We’re glad to have Jacqui rejoin our team,” Goulding said.

Jordan Kehoe, a Rifle native, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Jacqui Gossard Courtesy photo

Contact Tara Tafi, tara.tafi@state.co.us about the project or Chad Smith, chad.smith@cogs.us , about the trail closures.