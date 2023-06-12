In Brief: Weekend rescues; HerStory to set up shop;

Broken leg on the trail

A hiker reported Saturday that their hiking partner had fallen and broke their leg on a steep section of a local trail near the Arbaney Kittle Trail.

At 12:24 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center aired a search and rescue on the local trail located near the Arbaney Kittle trail.

The reporting person said they were walking down a steep part of the local trail when their hiking partner fell. The reporting person said that the other hiker may have broken their tibia roughly a mile up the local trail. The Arbaney Kittle trailhead is 3.5 miles long to the turnaround. The local trail is west of the main trail and is not a defined trail.

Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was activated and informed about the steepness of the trail. Fourteen members of MRA were mobilized at 1 p.m. MRA members made contact with the injured hiker at 1:31 p.m. MRA advised the hiker may have severely injured their left ankle. MRA members carried out the hiker and were at the trailhead at 3:01 p.m. The hiker was transported to the local hospital for further medical attention.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like back country visitors to know that alternate routes from main trails can be more hazardous to include steeper grades and slippery slopes.





Trail gives way, injured hiker

Saturday at 11:48 a.m., Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a hiker reporting that a member of his family was hiking when the trail gave way on the Snowmass Creek Trail.

The reporting party said the hiker slid about 50 yards downhill and was injured and unable to move. The Snowmass Trail is in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness that stretches over seven miles one way.

Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified and 12 members from the all-volunteer group quickly assembled. By 12:20 p.m., nine MRA members were in the field. At 1:11 p.m. the MRA members made contact with the injured hiker.

At 2:36 p.m., the injured hiker was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital to receive further medical treatment. All MRA team members were out of the field safely at 3:25 p.m.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and their limitations. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for the unexpected when traveling through the backcountry.

HerStory sets up shop at Miron Crosby

HerStory, a luxury global marketplace, is heading back to Aspen and teaming up with Miron Crosby to bring HerStory women-led brands to town with a collection of hats, jewelry, accessories, and apparel Friday through Sunday.

HerStory is a social business featuring unique luxury products designed by women around the world.

HerStory brands support women-led businesses from around the world. Brands to be featured on site include Corazón Playero hats, Joanna Buchanan tableware, Mignonne Gavigan Jewelry, Fanm Mon dresses, Dondolo Swimwear, Akola Jewelry, X Nihilo handbags, Banniere scarves, and Gresham Jewelry.

Guests can sip on Socorro Tequila cocktails, and snack on Paradise Bakery Treats, while customizing your purchass with hand-embroidery or hand-painting.

The event is open Friday, Saturday 11 a.m. to 7, and from noon to 5 p.m. at Miron Crosby, 520 E. Cooper Ave.

Wheeler to present improv comedians from Roaring Fork Valley

The Wheeler Opera House presents “Consensual Improv in the Vault” on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m., in the Vault at the Wheeler.

Tickets for Consensual Improv are $28 and are on sale July 7 at noon at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office, by calling 970.920.5770 or visiting aspenshowtix.com. Space is limited in the Vault.

Consensual Improv formed in 2016 and has been winging it ever since. Composed of comedians and actors living in the Roaring Fork Valley, their shows are interactive with the audience at the helm. The group has been a regular at the Aspen Laugh Festival and shared the bill with Trevor Noah, Second City, and the late, great Norm MacDonald. Current members include Al Atkinson, Kristin Carlson, Gerald DeLisser, Eliphalet (Miller) Ford, Nina Gabianelli, Emily Henley, Ryan Honey, Brian Keleher, Mike Monroney, Zoe Rom, Jeff Patterson, Jack Trembath, and Cassidy Willey.

South Canyon trails to close for reclamation work

For the next six to eight weeks, the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety will be performing reclamation work in the West Coal Seam mine area in South Canyon. For the duration of the project, trail users should follow posted closures for Tramway and Lightning Bug trails to avoid any potential rockfall or other hazards associated with the project, Glenwood Springs officials said.

Tramway Trail to the first intersection with Lightning Bug Trail will be unaffected. Access to both Upper and Lower Coal Camp trails will remain unaffected. Bicyclists and hikers are asked to keep distance from any large machinery near the start of the Coal Camp Trail. Closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day until the project is complete.

Anderson Ranch hires visiting director of ceramics

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has hired a new visiting director of ceramics and expanded media: Betsy Alwin.

Betsy Alwin Anderson Ranch Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Alwin is a sculptor working across mediums. She has two decades of teaching and curriculum experience and holds an MFA from Illinois State University, a BFA in Sculpture, and a BA in Spanish from Minnesota State University. Her work has been exhibited widely and was most recently shown at the Clio Art Fair in New York City last month.

The visiting director of ceramics and expanded media is a new three-year fellowship position aimed at raising the level of artistic excellence and expand networks to generate fresh ideas, new contacts and relationships, and serve as a mentor to the 3D artistic staff.

East West to manage Snowmass Village properties

East West Hospitality, a management company and operator of luxury short-term vacation rentals and properties in Colorado, California, South Carolina, and Hawaii announced that the company has been selected to manage Electric Pass Lodge and Havens in the mountains of Aspen Snowmass.

Electric Pass Lodge is a modern enclave of two- to three-bedroom residences 100 percent powered by renewable electricity sources. Electric Pass Lodge also boasts ski-in/ski-out access, and is steps from the restaurants, shopping, and activities at Snowmass Base Village.

Havens is a retreat for those traveling with families, extended groups, or anyone seeking privacy and luxury. Ten modern three- and four- bedroom single-family homes sit perched on Fanny Hill above Snowmass Base Village, for a mountain escape inspired by European chalets.

Both properties offer the Envoy electric car sharing program featuring a Tesla X or Y available by the hour or week for owners and guests to use.

“We are pleased to debut Electric Pass Lodge and Havens to the Snowmass community,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Colleen Weiss-Hanen. “Both brand new properties present the very best of mountain living, with upscale amenities, thoughtful finishes and of course, unrivaled access to some of the most coveted and sought-after outdoor pursuits in Colorado.”

East West Hospitality will provide a combination of property management, HOA management, homecare services and a vacation rental program for Electric Pass Lodge and Havens. For more information about East West Hospitality or to book a vacation rental for your next Colorado vacation, visit eastwest.com.

Roaring Fork Engineering expands services

Roaring Fork Engineering has expanded services to include land surveying and construction staking, in addition to existing civil, environmental, and water resource engineering and construction administration services.

Jordan Kehoe Courtesy photo

RFE recently added Kyle Tesky as survey manager, with 18 years of survey experience.

“We’re excited to have Kyle on board as his expertise will allow us to fill a shortage in surveying for our partners in the Roaring Fork Valley,” said RFE President, owner and Principal Richard Goulding, P.E.

RFE also has hired design engineers Jordan Kehoe, P.E., and Jacqui Gossard, P.E.

Gossard has experience in managing large-scale utility, wastewater, and land management projects. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Engineering Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering at Cornell University.

“We’re glad to have Jacqui rejoin our team,” Goulding said.

Jordan Kehoe, a Rifle native, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Jacqui Gossard Courtesy photo

Garfield County aims to roll out reliable broadband

Garfield County is planning formal engagement with prospective partners including local utilities and internet service providers (ISPs) in its broadband rollout and is applying for federal grant opportunities to help cover some of the cost of needed last mile infrastructure.

The first phase of broadband implementation is nearly complete, and carrier neutral locations (CNL) are now being constructed in local municipalities as part of a larger effort to bring more resilient, reliable broadband to underserved local consumers.

“Things have been moving pretty fast and furious in the broadband world for the past few months,” said Garfield County Finance Director Jamaica Watts. “There’s some funding available that may play a role in the last mile of the project.”

Diane Kruse, chief executive officer for consultant NEO Connect, which is partnering with the county on broadband, told the Board of County Commissioners that there are two grant opportunities available, including the Capital Projects Fund and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD ) grant. The board directed Kruse and staff that it wants a limited role in operating the infrastructure.

The Capital Projects Fund utilizes $161 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the state is receiving, of which $40 million may be available to tier 2 counties like Garfield with a 25- to 50-percent match. The capital projects application is due later this summer.

Contact Tara Tafi, tara.tafi@state.co.us about the project or Chad Smith, chad.smith@cogs.us , about the trail closures.