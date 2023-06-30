In Brief: Volunteers sought for rodeo; Holy Cross completes a loop

Volunteers sought for fundraisers

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo is just around the corner, and along with all the fun and excitement that comes with this annual tradition, the Western Slope Veterans Coalition (WSVC) will host the Beer Garden with the goal of raising funds to help maintain financial programs aimed at supporting veterans and their families as they navigate a variety of financial challenges.

Brews for the Brave is seeking a number of volunteers to help with a variety of needs throughout the course of the Fair and Rodeo, beginning July 22 and continuing from July 26 through July 30. The Veterans Coalition is seeking volunteers to work as cashiers, to help with beer delivery and stocking, and people to check ID’s. There will be two early training sessions including a TIPS session for servers. Those sessions will take place at the Elks Lodge, located at 51939 Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs, with the first TIPS training set for for Tuesday, July 15, at 6 p.m. with volunteer orientation at 7 p.m. A second training will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. for TIPS and 11 a.m. for general orientation.

This is the second of two annual fundraisers hosted by the WSVC, the first being the recently held Veterans Golf Tournament. Proceeds from both events go directly to their Emergency Fund which is dedicated to assisting families with needs such as past due mortgage, rent, and utility payments as well as help with medical bills, auto repairs, and clothing. The areas served by the WSVC include Garfield, Pitkin, and Eagle counties.

Coalition President Jeremie Oates said: “The Beer Garden is a fun and easy way for Fair & Rodeo attendees to give back to the many people around our region that have stepped up to serve our country. Events like this really bolster our fundraising efforts, but they only work with the help of the many volunteers that selflessly and generously donate their time.”





For more information on the Western Slope Veterans Coalition and to volunteer to help at this year’s Beer Garden go to westernslopeveterans.org or call 970-233-8735.

Holy Cross Energy completes fiber project from Glenwood to Aspen

Holy Cross Energy (HCE) has announced the completion of phase I of a network infrastructure project installing 41 miles of fiber between Glenwood Springs and Aspen.

HCE’s fiber network supports operations to more quickly diagnose outages, dispatch energy resources in real-time, and increase reliability between HCE data centers in the event of an emergency, utility officials said.

The three-phase project brings “middle mile” broadband infrastructure to the communities of the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys. Phase II between Avon and Gypsum is anticipated to begin this summer, and Phase III will connect the first two phases with a link over Cottonwood Pass.

“HCE’s primary goal is to increase reliability and to dispatch energy resources in real-time. We are also excited to utilize our fiber where available to support our member and communities by providing access to a strong fiber network,” said Manuel Gomez, fiber and broadband director at HCE.

In 2018, HCE underwent a feasibility study to see what it would take to bring broadband to their service territory and what efforts were being made locally by current broadband service providers. At the time of the study, 94% of HCE members who responded already had a broadband service provider.

HCE’s Board of Directors ultimately decided not to expand into retail internet but to pursue middle-mile projects supporting HCE’s operations and where grant funding was available. In addition to the goal of supporting its system operations, HCE is also working with local entities, private and public, to support an increase in access to fiber infrastructure by subleasing the fiber to regional internet providers.

Currently, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments has the only lease on HCE fiber which provides middle mile broadband services to Pitkin County, the city of Aspen, the town of Basalt, and the town of Snowmass Village.

