In Brief: Trail work; Anderson Ranch hire; East West moves into Snowmass Village

Tree work along trails on Wednesday

The removal of hazard trees is scheduled Wednesday along the Basalt-Old Snowmass and Rio Grande trails. Trail users should expect short delays.

Anderson Ranch hires visiting director of ceramics

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has hired a new visiting director of ceramics and expanded media: Betsy Alwin.

Betsy Alwin Anderson Ranch Arts Center/Courtesy photo

She’s a sculptor working across mediums. She has two decades of teaching and curriculum experience and holds an MFA from Illinois State University, a BFA in Sculpture, and a BA in Spanish from Minnesota State University. Her work has been exhibited widely and was most recently shown at the Clio Art Fair in New York City last month.

The visiting director of ceramics and expanded media is a new three-year fellowship position aimed at raising the level of artistic excellence and expand networks to generate fresh ideas, new contacts and relationships, and serve as a mentor to the 3D artistic staff.





East West to manage Snowmass Village properties

East West Hospitality, a management company and operator of luxury short-term vacation rentals and properties in Colorado, California, South Carolina, and Hawaii announced that the company has been selected to manage Electric Pass Lodge and Havens in the mountains of Aspen Snowmass.

Electric Pass Lodge is a modern enclave of two- to three-bedroom residences 100% powered by renewable electricity sources. Electric Pass Lodge also boasts ski-in/ski-out access and is steps from the restaurants, shopping, and activities at Snowmass Base Village.

Havens is a retreat for those traveling with families, extended groups, or anyone seeking privacy and luxury. Ten modern three- and four- bedroom, single-family homes sit perched on Fanny Hill above Snowmass Base Village for a mountain escape inspired by European chalets.

Both properties offer the Envoy electric car sharing program featuring a Tesla X or Y available by the hour or week for owners and guests to use.

“We are pleased to debut Electric Pass Lodge and Havens to the Snowmass community,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Colleen Weiss-Hanen. “Both brand new properties present the very best of mountain living, with upscale amenities, thoughtful finishes and of course, unrivaled access to some of the most coveted and sought-after outdoor pursuits in Colorado.”

East West Hospitality will provide a combination of property management, HOA management, homecare services, and a vacation rental program for Electric Pass Lodge and Havens. For more information about East West Hospitality or to book a vacation rental for your next Colorado vacation, visit eastwest.com.

Roaring Fork Engineering expands services

Roaring Fork Engineering has expanded services to include land surveying and construction staking, in addition to existing civil, environmental, and water resource engineering and construction administration services.

Jordan Kehoe Courtesy photo

RFE recently added Kyle Tesky as survey manager, with 18 years of survey experience.

“We’re excited to have Kyle on board as his expertise will allow us to fill a shortage in surveying for our partners in the Roaring Fork Valley,” said RFE President, owner and Principal Richard Goulding, P.E.

RFE also has hired design engineers Jordan Kehoe, P.E., and Jacqui Gossard, P.E.

Gossard has experience in managing large-scale utility, wastewater, and land-management projects. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Engineering Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering at Cornell University.

“We’re glad to have Jacqui rejoin our team,” Goulding said.

Jordan Kehoe, a Rifle native, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Jacqui Gossard Courtesy photo

Garfield County aims to roll out reliable broadband

Garfield County is planning formal engagement with prospective partners including local utilities and internet service providers (ISPs) in its broadband rollout and is applying for federal grant opportunities to help cover some of the cost of needed last mile infrastructure.

The first phase of broadband implementation is nearly complete, and carrier neutral locations (CNL) are now being constructed in local municipalities as part of a larger effort to bring more resilient, reliable broadband to underserved local consumers.

“Things have been moving pretty fast and furious in the broadband world for the past few months,” said Garfield County Finance Director Jamaica Watts. “There’s some funding available that may play a role in the last mile of the project.”

Diane Kruse, chief executive officer for consultant NEO Connect, which is partnering with the county on broadband, told the Board of County Commissioners that there are two grant opportunities available, including the Capital Projects Fund and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD ) grant. The board directed her and staff that it wants a limited role in operating the infrastructure.

The Capital Projects Fund utilizes $161 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the state is receiving, of which $40 million may be available to tier 2 counties like Garfield with a 25- to 50%-match. The capital projects application is due later this summer.

Eagle River runoff peak has passed

Eagle County streamflows appear to have peaked for the season, according to data from the United States Geological Survey monitoring stations in the Eagle River Valley.

The Eagle River above the confluence with Gore Creek appears to have peaked on May 27, when it recorded a daily mean discharge peak of 566 cubic feet per second, or about 88% of average.

Historically, that peak was expected to occur on or around June 6 with an average daily mean discharge of 633 cubic feet per second, making this year’s peak both earlier on the calendar and lower in flows than the average for that location.

On Gore Creek, however, the peak flows came significantly later than on the upper Eagle River. A decline began to occur on Gore Creek in early June but rebounded, perhaps due to the rainfall the upper valley received, throughout last week.

Contact Tara Tafi, tara.tafi@state.co.us about the project or Chad Smith, chad.smith@cogs.us , about the trail closures.