In Brief: Streetwork season on tap; deputies get ready for boating; don’t feed the bears

Aspen gets busy with curbs, gutters, and asphalt

The city of Aspen is continuing curb, gutter, and asphalt replacements in targeted areas throughout downtown and in some residential areas. Curb and gutter improvements will continue through mid-May on South Aspen Street, Hopkins Avenue, and Ute Avenue.

On May 1, asphalt paving will begin in multiple locations throughout the city. Officials said delays due to weather or other unexpected issues may impact timelines for construction.

Pedestrian and business access will remain open with pedestrian and accessible access detours in place, they said, adding to expect parking limitations as well as bus, vehicle, and pedestrian detours and potential one-way traffic.

These street improvements will repair damaged curb, gutter, and asphalt and will improve the safety for street users, adjacent property owners, and the traveling public, officials said. The city conducts major asphalt street repairs every three years on streets with the most degradation. The city is also coordinating with CDOT, separately from this project, to repair Highway 82.

For construction dates, potential detours, and parking impacts updates, visit aspen.gov/1440/street-improvements.





For more information, contact the city of Aspen Engineering: Scott Wenning at (970) 987-1274 or Jack Danneberg at (970) 429-2750.

Deputies pass boat incident investigator course

Last week, two Pitkin County deputies completed the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Boat Incident Investigator course at Lake Mead in Nevada and are now certified Boat Incident Investigators.

This certification will enable the deputies to investigate boating accidents, particularly those that involve injury or death. It highlights the importance of the rural area deputy program and promotes boater safety, education, and ensuring the safety of everyone on Ruedi Reservoir this summer, the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

As the boating season approaches, sheriff’s officials encouraged people to visit the state Parks and Wildlife’s boating safety website to learn more about keeping themselves and their families safer on the water this summer. For more information, call 970-920-5300.

Bears are waking up; some tips

Bears are now coming out of hibernation, so they are on the lookout for any food source they can find to fill their empty bellies. Attractants are the main cause of bear activity in Aspen, city officials say.

According to the city:

Once bears become familiar with a domestic food source, it is difficult to change their behavior and could lead to relocating or euthanizing the bruin. Here are some precautions:

Ensure that trash receptacles are latched, secure, and bear resistant.

Reach out to staff, clients, and others to remind them of bear ordinances.

Put trash receptacles out for pickup after 6 a.m. on pickup day and store them by 7 p.m. on the same day.

Post bear-awareness reminders on dumpsters and in common places.

Reserve trash receptacles for your clients only, not the public.

Install security cameras to identify those who leave dumpsters unsecure or trash outside.

Keep waste containers clean.

For more information about city ordinances and how to live with wildlife, visit AspenBears.com.

Airport forecast anticipates minimal growth in traffic

The preliminary results of the forecast for future air travel demand at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport were presented to the Airport Advisory Board on Thursday.

The forecast is part of the Airport Layout Plan process, which is required to receive substantial Airport Improvement Program Funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Following review, the the advisory board will determine whether to advance the forecast to the Board of County Commissioners for a resolution to submit to the FAA for final review and approval.

The results of the draft airport passenger and aircraft forecast include the number of current and estimated future commercial passengers, commercial operations, and total operations, including private general aviation flights, as well as the types of potential planes that are anticipated to serve the airport in the future.

At the Aspen airport, annual passenger growth from 2000 to 2019 was 2.3% annually.

The Common Ground Recommendations developed by the community during the airport vision process state, “we recognize that our 0.8% enplanement growth goal is both aspirational and approximate. Federal law limits our ability to set exact enplanement limits, but we urge using our limited tools as best we can.”

The passenger forecast contains a 1.3% growth forecast. The difference between the 0.8% growth rate in the Common Ground Recommendations and the 1.3% forecasted rate, which is expected to meet FAA requirements for accuracy, equates to an average difference of less than six enplanements per day, county officials said.

For planning purposes, the FAA does not allow restrictions which “unjustly discriminate” or prohibit certain types of aircraft operations that are currently certified to safely operate at the airport, officials said. As such, the likely future fleet includes the CRJ-700, Embraer-175LR, and Airbus A220-100/300, they said.

According to the updated aircraft fleet mix, the operations forecast shows the potential for fewer daily commercial flights in the future into Aspen. As the next generation of cleaner, quieter, safer, and larger commercial aircraft come online, the average daily difference anticipated in the commercial forecast is less than one operation per day for air carriers and air taxis.

For private planes, the average daily increase is also forecasted to be less than one additional general aviation operation per day. Total general aviation operations at the Aspen airport are forecasted to remain relatively flat over the next 20 years, with an anticipated increase of 0.75% annually, through 2042.

Aspen Community School to perform annual musical at Wheeler

The Aspen Community School will be performing its annual spring musical, “Hop on the Magic School Bus,” on April 27 and 28 at the Wheeler Opera House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7.

“Hop on the Magic School Bus” is based on the 1990s animated television series. The audience is invited to follow Miss Frizzle and her class as they adventure through historical scientific discoveries and explore Leonardo da Vinci’s artistic and observational curiosity, Galileo’s and Robert Hooke’s discoveries through lenses, Jennifer Doudna’s recent discoveries of CRISPR technology, paleontology discoveries at Ziegler Reservoir in Snowmass, the progression of fossil fuels, and the Wright Brothers’ first flight.

This annual production returns in its 36th production on the Wheeler stage. The original stage production is the culmination of a month’s work combining the creative process of teachers, parents, and students.

Kids Safety Fair in Glenwood Springs in May

Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, present the annual Kids Safety Fair on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Valley View Hospital.

Activities include:

Fire Safety: Tour a fire truck, and learn about fire safety with Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.

Tour a fire truck, and learn about fire safety with Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District. Kiwanis Bike Rodeo: Children are invited to practice bike safety at the Kiwanis Bike Rodeo. Kids are welcome to bring their own helmets to complete a bike safety course. Bikes and trikes will be available for use.

Children are invited to practice bike safety at the Kiwanis Bike Rodeo. Kids are welcome to bring their own helmets to complete a bike safety course. Bikes and trikes will be available for use. Water Safety: From the pool to the lake, get ready for a fun summer with Pediatric Partners with information and resources about water safety.

From the pool to the lake, get ready for a fun summer with Pediatric Partners with information and resources about water safety. Helmet Safety: Safety first! Children will learn about helmet safety and how to properly wear their helmets. Free, fitted bike helmets will be available while supplies last.

Food Leaders Fellowship announces new fellows

The Food Leaders Fellowship at the Aspen Institute community grew today as the fellowship welcomed its second cohort of 18 emerging leaders. The 2023 Food Leaders Fellows include entrepreneurs, investors, and civic and nonprofit leaders dedicated to changing the food system to eradicate food and nutrition insecurity, support entrepreneurs and farmers, and push forward sustainable solutions, according to the institute.

“This cohort continues our program’s dream to bring emerging food leaders together in one place to challenge and support one another,” said Corby Kummer, executive director of food & society at the Aspen Institute. “Our first cohort has really embodied that dream, and I can’t wait for these 18 dynamic leaders to join our fellowship community.”

The fellowship began in 2022. Over 18 months, Food Leaders fellows step back from their day-to-day lives to examine their beliefs and personal missions. They work to identify and hone their abilities to make significant change, officials said.

Fellows identify individual action plans that build on the work they are currently doing and the initiatives they most want to start. Along with encouragement and critiques from their new Food Leaders collaborators, fellows receive mentoring from established experts who have paved the way in food sustainability, innovation, policy, human and worker rights, and regenerative agriculture. They have regular virtual meetings and two additional in-person gatherings during the fellowship.

The members of the 2023 cohort of Food Leaders fellows:

Greg Bohrer , director of corporate affairs, Walmart Inc.

, director of corporate affairs, Walmart Inc. Marie Bragg , assistant professor, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

, assistant professor, NYU Grossman School of Medicine Bridget Carle , senior vice president, Guy Carpenter

, senior vice president, Guy Carpenter Dominique Carter , assistant director for agricultural sciences, innovation, and workforce, The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy

, assistant director for agricultural sciences, innovation, and workforce, The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy Dion Dawson , chief dreamer/CEO, Dion’s Chicago Dream

, chief dreamer/CEO, Dion’s Chicago Dream Julian Debenedetti , chief of staff, Thrive Market

, chief of staff, Thrive Market Connor Dowling , CEO, GenoTwin Inc.

, CEO, GenoTwin Inc. Amanda Eller , strategy director, Waverley Street Foundation

, strategy director, Waverley Street Foundation Emily Gee , marketing director, AeroFarms

, marketing director, AeroFarms Alexxis Isaac , director of operations, Eat the Change

, director of operations, Eat the Change Louise Iverson , manager of global impact initiatives, General Mills

, manager of global impact initiatives, General Mills Ross Iverson , managing partner, Manna Tree

, managing partner, Manna Tree Sam Landercasper , deputy director of strategy and operations, Pitkin County Human Services

, deputy director of strategy and operations, Pitkin County Human Services Julia Luscombe , vice president of strategic planning and portfolio management, Feeding America

, vice president of strategic planning and portfolio management, Feeding America Ashley Schimke , health and nutrition Specialist, Arizona Department of Education

, health and nutrition Specialist, Arizona Department of Education David Street , strategist, next gen leadership and engagement, Bread for the World

, strategist, next gen leadership and engagement, Bread for the World Denise Woodard , CEO and founder, Partake Foods

, CEO and founder, Partake Foods Ebony Woodruff, land retention and advocacy attorney, Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund

JVAM promotes two to partner

JVAM this week announced the promotion of Ann Jefferson and Alex Clayden to partners.

Ann Jefferson brings experience in estate planning, probate, business planning, and commercial transactions. She has advised clients in a range of industries, including outdoor recreation, hospitality, and real estate.

Alex Clayden is a litigator with a track record in disputes involving real-estate transactions and matters affecting title to real property. He has experience advocating on behalf of business clients in contract, employment, and business tort cases. He is also versed in prosecuting and defending claims relating to construction projects, including helping contractors secure liens and, ultimately, payment for their services. Additionally, he has experience in intellectual property matters and is a trusted advisor to businesses and individuals.

“We are thrilled to announce Ann and Alex as partners at JVAM,” said Ben Johnston, founding partner of JVAM. “Both attorneys are talented, dedicated, and have a proven track record of success. We are confident they will make valuable contributions to the firm and help us continue to provide exceptional service to our clients.”

Calligraphy class at Carbondale Library

The Carbondale Branch Library will have another calligraphy class and demonstration at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. They will be making a simple framed sign for participants to bring home. Registration is required and space is limited to 15 participants. It’s free and open to all adults. To register or for more information, call the library at 970-986-2889.