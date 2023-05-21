In Brief: Streetwork on Hallam; milestone for marketing leader; Garfield discovers traffic

Pipeline work begins along Aspen’s Hallam Street

The city of Aspen will begin replacing the storm pipe and water main along Hallam Street on Monday.

Phase 1 will begin at 1st Street and proceed east along Hallam Street toward Garmisch Street. Construction will take about two months, city officials said, though delays due to weather or other unexpected issues may affect timelines for construction.

Upon completion of the Hallam Street Phase 1, the second phase will move to Garmisch Street between Hallam and Francis streets, and will run through October.

The city encourages travelers to use other routes when possible and to take note of the following traffic impacts and detours:

Parking will not be available for periods of time.

Watch for full road closures or one-way access.

Watch for vehicle detours.

Please allow additional time for pick-up and drop-off.

Pedestrian and bicycle corridors will remain open.

Bus stops will remain open.

For project updates, schedules and information visit: Aspen.gov/Hallam-and-Garmisch.





Voss awarded destination marketing recognition

Eliza Voss, vice president of destination marketing for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, has been awarded the Certified Destination Management Executive designation through Destinations International .

The CDME program is the only industry certification program specifically designed for destination management and marketing professionals and is the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement. The program is designed to prepare destination organization professionals to leverage their experience and apply their knowledge with a focus on vision, leadership, productivity, and implementing business strategies.

liza Voss is the vice president of destination marketing for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.

She joins Debbie Braun, president and CEO of the Chamber Resort Association, who achieved CDME certification in 2015. CDME certification for key staff members is part of ACRA’s Strategic Plan and one component of the process for the organization receiving the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program certification in 2019, which will be renewed this year.

For more information at destinationsinternational.org .

Garfield County wants to sit down with state transportation leaders over traffic

Garfield County has sent the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) a letter requesting roundtable meetings with local governments to discuss forecasted growth in the area and the impact it will have on a congested road system.

The letter, which was addressed to CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew, cites increasing population projections and the need for a “safer, more efficient, and reliable multi-modal transportation system for the I-70 and State Highway 82 corridors.”

“According to population and employment forecasts, particularly along the I-70 corridor, Garfield County’s population is estimated to grow by 40%, from 62,000 residents in 2020, to 86,000 in 2040,” the county’s letter notes. “The number of jobs in Garfield County will increase by 40% over the same time period, from an estimated 36,000 jobs to 51,000.”

In recent years, local roadways have also experienced disruptions due to natural disasters, such as wildfire, debris flows, rockslides, and more, further impacting already heavy traffic flows.

“It seems vital to us that CDOT, the most important transportation stakeholder in our region and the state, be involved in, and, ideally, facilitate a series of transportation roundtable meetings for local governments in Garfield County,” the letter states.

The letter was approved unanimously by the Board of County Commissioners, 3-0, and signed by the board, and is expected to be signed by the towns of Parachute, Silt, New Castle, and Carbondale, and the cities of Rifle and Glenwood Springs. The letter can be read on the county’s website .

Sopris Lodge names new executive director

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale , a WellAge Senior Living-managed retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care residences, has named Stephen Hook executive director.

In this role, he will oversee Sopris Lodge’s day-to-day operations, ensure customer satisfaction, and provide comprehensive leadership in resident care, staff development, and regulatory compliance.

Stephen Hook

Hook has worked in long-term care for 15 years. Having started as a recreation director, he completed a specialized training program through WellAge’s sister company, Vivage Senior Living, before becoming a nursing home administrator. He has a bachelor’s degree in adaptive recreation and a master’s in project management.

Sound immersion event at Carbondale Library in June

Ildi Ingraham will present a Sound Immersion at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Carbondale Branch Library.

Organizers explain the experience as deep peace and bliss a while listening to the healing sounds of crystal and metal singing bowls, gong, and chimes. Bring a mat, pillow, blanket, and anything else to be comfortable. This event is free and open to all. For more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.

Pace of auto thefts falls in first quarter

The first quarter of 2023 shows a 22% decline in auto theft versus 2022, the state police reported this past week. The Q1 numbers of auto theft occurrences resemble numbers from 2020.

“The noticeable decline of auto theft is a testament to the resiliency of our citizens and the collaborative effort of many law enforcement and key partners across the state,” said Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “However, now is no time to rest and relax your vehicle securities. CATPA and the Colorado State Patrol ask you to continue to stay in this fight to reduce auto theft and overall crime in your communities.”

Auto theft is a catalyst crime that often sets off a chain reaction of other crimes, according to the state police, citing as examples burglaries, smash-and-grab robberies, reckless driving, eluding, drug crimes, and weapons offenses.

Valley View to offer hip treatment presentation

On Wednesday, June 7, Christopher George, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at ValleyOrtho, will present “Non-Arthritic Hip Pain and Treatment Options,” during a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 30-minute discussion, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. George will review conditions and injuries that can cause non-arthritic hip pain, as well as treatment options, to get individuals back to what they love.

More speakers for Aspen Ideas Festival

Leaders from the private sector, including CEOs, investors, technologists, and business innovators, are among the speakers attending the Aspen Ideas Festival this summer. The Aspen Institute’s signature summer festival returns to Colorado in partnership with NBCUniversal News Group, with more than 300 speakers and thousands of attendees set to participate.

The Aspen Ideas Festival runs from June 24-30; passes to attend are available now .



Business and finance leaders will engage in discussion on an expansive range of topics, including questions about sustaining growth in a rapidly changing economy, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to benefit society, the latest innovations driving sustainability, and more.

Among those attending:

Mary Barra , Chair and CEO, General Motors

, Chair and CEO, General Motors Chip Bergh , President and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.

, President and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co. Joseph Briggs , Economist, Goldman Sachs

, Economist, Goldman Sachs Cesar Conde , Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group

, Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group Kenneth L. Davis , MD – CEO of Mount Sinai Health System

, MD – CEO of Mount Sinai Health System Rob Falzon , Vice Chair, Prudential Financial

, Vice Chair, Prudential Financial Andreas Forsland , Founder, CEO, and Chief Product Officer, Cognixion

, Founder, CEO, and Chief Product Officer, Cognixion Jendayi Frazer , President and CEO, 50 Ventures

, President and CEO, 50 Ventures Ryan Gellert , CEO, Patagonia

, CEO, Patagonia Lisa Gevelber , Founder, Grow with Google

, Founder, Grow with Google Shane Grant , Group Deputy CEO, CEO of the Americas, and executive vice president, Danone

, Group Deputy CEO, CEO of the Americas, and executive vice president, Danone Lila Ibrahim , Chief Operating Officer, DeepMind

, Chief Operating Officer, DeepMind Broderick Johnson , Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Digital Equity, Comcast

, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Digital Equity, Comcast Don Katz , Founder, Audible

, Founder, Audible Mike Kohler , Managing Director, Deloitte Tax

, Managing Director, Deloitte Tax Dave Limp , Senior Vice President, Devices and Services, Amazon.com

, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services, Amazon.com Patrice Louvet , President and CEO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

, President and CEO, Ralph Lauren Corporation James Manyika , Senior Vice President of Research, Technology, and Society, Google/Alphabet; Chairman Emeritus, McKinsey Global Institute

, Senior Vice President of Research, Technology, and Society, Google/Alphabet; Chairman Emeritus, McKinsey Global Institute Frank McCourt , Executive Chairman and Former CEO, McCourt Global; Founder, Project Liberty

, Executive Chairman and Former CEO, McCourt Global; Founder, Project Liberty John Mennel , Managing Director, Monitor Deloitte

, Managing Director, Monitor Deloitte Christina Montgomery , Vice President and Chief Privacy & Trust Officer, IBM

, Vice President and Chief Privacy & Trust Officer, IBM Jessica Orkin , CEO, SYPartners

, CEO, SYPartners Dina Powell McCormick , Global Head of Sustainability and Inclusive Growth, Goldman Sachs

, Global Head of Sustainability and Inclusive Growth, Goldman Sachs Lata Reddy , Senior Vice President of Inclusive Solutions, Prudential Financial; Chair, The Prudential Foundation

, Senior Vice President of Inclusive Solutions, Prudential Financial; Chair, The Prudential Foundation David Rubenstein , Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group

, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group Charlie Scharf , President and CEO, Wells Fargo

, President and CEO, Wells Fargo Eric Schmidt , co-founder, Schmidt Futures; former CEO, Google

, co-founder, Schmidt Futures; former CEO, Google Angela Williams , CEO, United Way

, CEO, United Way Tom Wilson , Chair, President, and CEO, The Allstate Corporation

, Chair, President, and CEO, The Allstate Corporation Dalila Wilson-Scott , Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation; President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation; President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO, Chevron Corporation

Many business leaders attending will be interviewed by leading journalists from CNBC, including Squawk Box anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin and The Exchange anchor Kelly Evans, as part of the Festival’s partnership with NBCUniversal News Group.

Valley View adds urologist

Rocky Mountain Urology Center at Valley View announced the addition of board-certified Urologist Scott Castle, MD.

Joining board-certified urologists Aashish Kabra, MD; Jamie Lowe, MD; and nurse practitioner Ashley Gilley, ANP at Rocky Mountain Urology Center, Dr. Castle is a general urologist. He is also a leader in da Vinci surgery, a minimally-invasive treatment for benign and cancerous conditions.

As the only full-time urology practice in the region from the Roaring Fork Valley and Vail to De Beque, Rocky Mountain Urology Center has locations in Aspen, Eagle, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs.

For more information: 970.928.0808

DanceAspen to offer first summer program

DanceAspen’s first-ever summer program, “Solstice,” will premiere on Aug. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House.

“‘Solstice’ will be DanceAspen’s most exciting program yet. It is an honor and privilege for the company to welcome the level of creative brilliance that Cayetano Soto and Matthew Neenan bring to the stage. I also look forward to bringing back one of our all-time favorite works by the iconic Danielle Rowe,” said Laurel Jenny Winton, executive director of DanceAspen.

The summer premiere will feature new creations from choreographers Matthew Neenan and Cayetano Soto. In addition to the piece by Neenan, and the two American premieres by Soto, DanceAspen will welcome back a return of “Everyone’s in St. Barth’s,” by choreographer Danielle Rowe.