In Brief: State gets busy with potholes; ‘Peak Performance’ series on tap; Wingo Bridge work

Pothole repairs will have lane closures on state highways

The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be prepared for temporary lane closures on the state highway system as maintenance crews repair potholes that develop due to the springtime freeze-thaw cycle.

Above-normal amounts of snow and below-average winter temperatures created additional potholes in many areas of the state, including on the Western Slope and southwestern Colorado. Although crews were able to make temporary repairs during the cold weather months, materials for permanent repairs require consistently warm temperatures.

For the next several weeks, drivers should be prepared for moving, single-lane closures, along with possible delays, while potholes are being repaired, officials said. CDOT is urging motorists to slow down when approaching these work zones for the safety of everyone involved, especially crew members working to repair the pavement. While lane closures are generally limited to night-time hours in some areas of the state, pothole repairs may occur during the day to prevent further deterioration and damage to the roadway.

“In addition to the cold temperatures, Colorado had abnormally high amounts of snow and ice this past winter season,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Now with the warmer temperatures, we’re out in full force to make the repairs necessitated by this winter’s conditions in order to keep our highways safe and reliable for the traveling public. Our maintenance team plays a key role in making critical repairs like fixing potholes, so please respect work zones and help keep them safe on the job.”

‘Science of Peak Performance’ series kicks off May 25

The first event of a new series, “Science of Peak Performance,” is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. on May 25 at Aspen Community Church featuring a panel of experts including orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Ruzbarsky and World Cup skier Wiley Maple.





The series will explore the intersection of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and

optimal performance. Experts will discuss cutting-edge research and best practices, giving attendees a deeper understanding of how to achieve, maintain, and regain peak performance, organizers said.

The Aspen Science Center and Aspen Valley Hospital are partnering with the series, which was inspired by the “Science of Music” series developed by the Aspen Music Festival and School, organizers said.

“Functioning at a peak level of performance is a deeply-rooted value in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley,” Aspen Science Center President David Heil. “The ASC has long wanted to provide local residents and visitors to the area with a way to apply cutting-edge science, technology, and engineering research and best practices to their own pursuits of peak performance.”

The series is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit

aspensciencecenter.org/science-education-programs/scienceofpeakperformance.

Wingo Bridge work to start up again

Work on the Wingo Bridge will resume May 1 and continue to June 1, Pitkin County officials said.

Repairs to bridge piers will occur on the west side of the span, which carries the Rio Grande Trail over the Roaring Fork River at Wingo. The Rio, between Basalt High School and the bridge, will be used to move equipment. No closure of the bridge is anticipated.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers seeks help with trails

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers seeks volunteers for evening trail maintenance on the Mushroom Rock Trail in Carbondale on Tuesdays May 2, 9, and 16. Time is 4-8 p.m. each day, followed by dinner and drinks.

Red Hill offers 12 trails for mountain biking and hiking where annual use is more than 40,000 people.

Volunteers are also sought for the Storm King Mountain Trail on Sunday, May 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by food and drinks.

When the winds shifted on Storm King Mountain outside Glenwood Springs on July 6, 1994, a wildfire caused by a lightning strike trapped and killed 14 young wildland firefighters. This 3.6 mile loop is a memorial to those men and women.

To register , visit rfov.org/calendar.

Isaacson School of CMC presents Portfolio Night May 4

Colorado Mountain College’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts, and Media will present its annual Portfolio Night at CMC’s Spring Valley campus from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. on May 4.

The exhibit showcases the work of the Isaacson School’s digital media, graphic design, and professional photography students. It gives Isaacson School students the opportunity to show and discuss their work with the public.

CMC students enrolled in the Isaacson School can earn certificates and associate degrees in these three program areas. Additionally, in March, the college added a bachelor’s degree, a Bachelor of Applied Science in integrated media, which will be offered through the Isaacson School. Courses for that degree begin this fall.

Portfolio Night will be held at the Spring Valley campus located at 3000 County Road 114 in Glenwood Springs, at the newly renovated Bushong Student Center. All are welcome, admission is free, and refreshments and snacks will be served.

For more information about Portfolio Night, contact Brian Tinker, Isaacson School professor of graphic design, at 970-947-8203, btinker@coloradomtn.edu . To RSVP for the event, email lagirardot@coloradomtn.edu . For information about the Isaacson School, visit coloradomtn.edu/programs/isaacson-school .

Film festival offers $50,000 in grants

5Point Adventure Film Festival closed its 16th flagship event in Carbondale by unveiling new funding opportunities for filmmakers totaling $50,000 of grants available thanks to partnerships with outdoor recreation and lifestyle brands STIO, NRS, and Fat Tire.

During the festival weekend, 5Point and title partner STIO presented the second annual Adventure Filmmaker Pitch Event, an opportunity for filmmakers to pitch a project in front of a live audience for the opportunity to win $15,000 of funding. This year’s winner is Kirk Horton of Boulder, Colorado, whose project “The Olde Men of the Mountain” was selected from the five finalists. The film tells the story of the oldest running team in the United States, which competes yearly in a 50-mile relay in Pennsylvania. Horton will present his completed film as part of 5Point’s festival in 2024.

The 5Point Film Fund, supported by NRS, offers two separate grants. Up to $5,000 is available for an adventure film project directly from 5Point Film. An additional $10,000 has been generously provided by NRS to help support an indigenous/ BIPOC filmmaker or a story that pushes against the boundaries of the traditional paddling film.

The Wading for Change–BIPOC Filmmaker’s Grant is intended to create more access for filmmakers and photographers of color to share stories that increase representation in nature. This grant results from a group of BIPOC filmmakers working on their first film together in conjunction with Fat Tire and 5Point Film Festival, and wanting to extend the opportunity to be at the helm of the narratives they would like to tell. The grant is aimed at emerging filmmakers who have not directed more than two distributed short films or who have not been working professionally in filmmaking for more than three years. The grant winners will be awarded up to $20,000 to support their project.

Filmmakers can apply for each of the grants at 5pointfilm.org/about-5point/film-fund .

Surgeon to discuss shoulders

On Wednesday, May 3, Dr. Tito Liotta, orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho, will present “Shoulder Arthritis and Treatment,” during a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 30-minute discussion, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Liotta will discuss the causes and symptoms of shoulder arthritis as well as treatment options for this degenerative joint disease.

Pitkin County freshens up website

Pitkincounty.com , the county’s main website, has been updated with a new look and improved functionality. Information — such as paying taxes, watching public meetings, seeking information about permits and motor vehicle registration and renewals — is still accessible on the newly-redesigned website.

The revamping of the website is meant to increase public engagement by offering more dynamic content and timely news; improve website accessibility for people with disabilities; simplify navigation; modernize graphics; and optimize the site for mobile users.

“Pitkincounty.com hadn’t been redesigned for nearly 10 years, so it was due for an update. This redesign includes a new homepage with more opportunities to learn about county services and subtle improvements to department pages that improve usability. Undoubtedly, this website will continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community,” said Carrie Fleischman, information technology director for the county.

The county partnered with CivicPlus, a web development company, on the redesign. The company specializes in websites for local governments and was the county’s website provider prior to the redesign. The county’s last major update to pitkincounty.com was when the website launched in 2014.