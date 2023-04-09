In Brief: Spring brings roadwork to Aspen, Basalt; building code training

Aspen roadwork on tap

Construction season has begun with several road and transit projects in progress and lined up. Upcoming projects include:

The Paepcke Transit Hub: Roadway and drainage work on South Garmisch Street next to the Molly Gibson Lodge. The project begins April 10. During all hours, only southbound traffic will be allowed off Main Street onto South Garmisch. The bus stops near Paepcke Park and the inbound BRT on South Garmisch will remain open. Click here for more information : http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com/paepcketransithub .

: http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com/paepcketransithub . Curb, gutter, and asphalt replacements: Replacements throughout targeted areas in Aspen, including the commercial core. The project began April 3, 2023. Go here for more information : https://aspen.gov/1440/Street-Improvements

: https://aspen.gov/1440/Street-Improvements Electrical replacement: Alternating single-lane traffic between Main Street and Hyman Avenue. The project runs April 3-28.

Basalt closes part of Midland for roadwork

A portion of Midland Avenue in Basalt will be closed to all traffic between the Basalt Library and Two Rivers Road on April 11 and 12 from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. for asphalt milling and paving for the completion of Basalt Sanitation District’s sewer line project.

Drivers can access Historic Downtown Basalt via the upvalley and downvalley entrances of Two Rivers Road at Highway 82. There will be alternating one-lane traffic on Two Rivers Road at the intersection of Midland Avenue.

Project updates and more information can be found at http://www.basaltsanitation.org .

Training this week on Aspen’s building code changes

The city of Aspen Building Department has scheduled training for the public this week on the new 2021 Building Codes.





Mozingo Code Group will present, “What changed between the 2015 and 2021 building codes, how to apply the IBC to single family homes, and everything you need to know about Aspen’s energy code amendments.”

Lunch will be provided. Training qualifies for ICC and AIA CEUs.

Attendees can choose Tuesday or Wednesday sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aspen City Hall Pearl Pass Room.

For more information, email Bonnie Muhigirwa at bonnie.muhigirwa@aspen.gov , or call (970) 309-5119.

Rifle hit with cease-and-desist order for copper discharge

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in 2020 issued a violation/cease-and-desist order to the city of Rifle for discharging a higher-than-allowed amount of dissolved copper into the Colorado River through its wastewater treatment center.

Dissolved copper regulations are designed to protect wildlife species and that setting such conservative discharge limits for constituents like metals is standard practice when dealing with critical habitat, according to state officials.

On Wednesday morning, the city responded by announcing it’s going to pursue a supplemental environmental project in lieu of receiving a $185,000 fine.

City Manager Tommy Klein said the project involves conducting a study on the city’s storm water system that discharges into Rifle Creek.

“We’re thinking that we can control the sediment,” he said. As to why the violation wasn’t announced earlier? “We were not able to discuss the violation during the negotiation phase of the SEP.”

According to the compliance notice, Rifle’s wastewater treatment facility experienced 13 daily maximum copper and 10 monthly average copper violations between 2015 and 2020.

Valley View breast cancer talk April 19

On Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m., Valley View Breast Surgeon Betsy Brew, MD and Calaway-Young Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist Peter Rossi, MD will present “Survivorship and Lifestyle Recommendations Post Breast Cancer,” a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Brew and Dr. Rossi will discuss survivorship and lifestyle recommendations to improve quality of life post-breast cancer treatment. This webinar is aimed at women of any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health.

Moose moves in to apartment complex

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The center courtyard at Mountain Village Apartments is normally a place where residents can walk their dogs or visit with neighbors as they make their way to the parking areas. That was before a moose moved into the area for a few days last week.

One resident in the apartments said the moose has been lunging at people as they make their way through the courtyard, causing concern because the pathways that crisscross the area are frequently used by residents, children, and pet owners.

The resident reported that several neighbors had even reached out to the Steamboat Springs Police Department’s dispatch but were told there was little that could be done.

“We understand this is moose territory and the ski mountain has made life hard for them especially during this heavy winter,” the resident wrote in an email to the Steamboat Pilot & Today on Friday, March 31. “But for the moose to linger like this has been nerve-racking.”

Other residents said having the moose in the courtyard for a couple of days last week did not disrupt their daily routines, and they added that seeing moose around is expected when you live in a mountain community like Steamboat Springs.

“There’s very little that we can do regarding a moose. Essentially, all we do is try to make sure that we keep people away from it, but we don’t have any means or methods to move it along,” said Sgt. Evan Noble of the Steamboat Springs Police Department. “We generally don’t respond to those calls unless the moose is being aggressive toward people. That’s something that we usually just have wildlife respond to and handle.”

David Rehak Suma, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, explained that trying to get a moose to move can be tricky and, in most cases, doesn’t really resolve the problem.

Work resumes soon on I-70 near Frisco

The Colorado Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Ames Construction, will resume work on the Summit County I-70 Auxiliary Lane Project in mid-April. The project began last spring, took a winter break, and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

An initial impact to travelers will be the I-70 overlook east of Frisco’s on-ramp (Exit 203), official said. Currently, there is a small closure inside the overlook. A full closure will take place Monday, April 10, for the duration of the project for construction staging. Crews will then begin work by re-striping lanes for the new traffic pattern on eastbound I-70 and setting barrier east of Exit 203 at Frisco. The new traffic pattern will allow workers to widen the outside eastbound lanes in the construction zone. Last year, inside widening was completed in the same area.

As crews begin full production, bridge improvements will resume on both the U.S. Highway 6 bridge and the bridge over Blue River. During last year’s construction season, new foundations, piers, columns, abutments and pier caps were completed in preparation to set steel girders, which is anticipated to take place at the end of April. The steel girders will allow for the bridge to be widened on the inside shoulder. Crews will be setting concrete barriers on the left side to allow for a safe working area for the bridge widening.