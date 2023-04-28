In Brief: Sinclair celebration of life; Glenwood Canyon closures; Glassier trails to reopen

Celebration of life Sunday for Travis Smith Sinclair

A celebration of life for Snowmass Village resident Travis Smith Sinclair, 39, is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at at the Black Saddle in Snowmass Village. Following the service, the celebration will continue at Snowmass Town Park from 3-4 p.m.

To celebrate “Travis-style,” the family asks attendees to wear something Sinclair would have loved, such as vintage ski gear, old Aspen Snowmass gear, flannels, and rodeo attire.

Donations to help support the Sinclair family may be made to the Travis Smith Sinclair Memorial Fund at Alpine Bank.

He was the father of Ryder, 13, Emma, 11, and Spencer, 8, and husband of Kalli Sinclair. His family has been here since the early 1900s and are the namesake for many Snowmass Village locations.

10 minute traffic closures in Glenwood Canyon for work

Traffic will be periodically stopped for east and westbound traffic Tuesday, May 2, through Thursday, May 4, on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon between the hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m.





State and city officials said the stops are necessary to perform rock scaling operations and barrier replacement near the Glenwood Canyon recreation path and on an access road that leads to city of Glenwood Springs infrastructure. The work will take place at Mile Point 117.8 near the No Name Tunnel.

Vehicles will be stopped for approximately 10 minutes while crews perform the work. The queue of stopped vehicles will then be released before traffic is stopped again and the process repeats.

Rock scaling is a pro-active measure to remove the rocks, preventing a potential rockfall onto I-70 and the recreation path. Road closures must occur during daytime hours because the rock scaling crews need the daylight and visibility to conduct work and clear debris.

The work will help make sure the city of Glenwood Springs can perform necessary maintenance on city facilities, officials said. The annual maintenance takes place each spring in preparation for runoff from snowmelt.

Glassier Open Space trails to re-open next week

Glassier Open Space trails will re-open Monday, May 1. Also re-opening May 1 are the Aspen Valley Ranch Trail, Red Wind Point, and Wheatley Gulch, Pitkin County officials said.

The closed section of the Rio Grande Trail between Catherine Bridge and Rock Bottom Ranch re-opens Sunday at 5 p.m. Sky Mountain Park closures remain in effect until May 16.

Holy Cross adds to comment opportunities on rate changes

Holy Cross Energy announced additional opportunities for members and communities served by the provider to submit comments regarding proposed electric rate changes due to take effect on Sept. 1.

In February, the Holy Cross Board of Directors adopted a multi-year rate strategy that provides what it called a “more equitable way” to collect the revenue needed to operate the electric grid and source the electricity supply needed to serve Holy Cross’ 46,000 members and their communities. Even with these changes, Holy Cross rates will remain in the lower third of all Colorado electric utilities, company officials said.

Holy Cross will hold a public comment session during their monthly Board of Directors meeting beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, to provide an additional venue for the board to listen to feedback related to the proposed rate changes. This meeting will have an in-person option at the utility’s Glenwood Springs headquarters, a virtual option, and will be recorded for later viewing. To sign up for the public comment session, members can RSVP at holycross.com/board-meeting .

Holy Cross has also extended the deadline to submit written comments through their website from April 30 to May 15. All comments received by that date will be compiled and presented to the Board of Directors at their meeting on May 24.

For more information on the proposed rate changes and to submit comments regarding the changes to the Board of Directors, members can visit holycross.com/rates .

Pothole repairs will have lane closures on state highways

The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be prepared for temporary lane closures on the state highway system as maintenance crews repair potholes that develop due to the springtime freeze-thaw cycle.

Above-normal amounts of snow and below-average winter temperatures created additional potholes in many areas of the state, including on the Western Slope and southwestern Colorado. Although crews were able to make temporary repairs during the cold weather months, materials for permanent repairs require consistently warm temperatures.

For the next several weeks, drivers should be prepared for moving, single-lane closures, along with possible delays, while potholes are being repaired. CDOT is urging motorists to slow down when approaching these work zones for the safety of everyone involved, especially crew members working to repair the pavement. While lane closures are generally limited to night-time hours in some areas of the state, pothole repairs may occur during the day to prevent further deterioration and damage to the roadway.

“In addition to the cold temperatures, Colorado had abnormally high amounts of snow and ice this past winter season,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Now with the warmer temperatures, we’re out in full force to make the repairs necessitated by this winter’s conditions in order to keep our highways safe and reliable for the traveling public. Our maintenance team plays a key role in making critical repairs like fixing potholes, so please respect work zones and help keep them safe on the job.”

‘Science of Peak Performance’ series kicks off May 25

The first event of a new series, “Science of Peak Performance,” is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. on May 25 at Aspen Community Church featuring a panel of experts including orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Ruzbarsky and World Cup skier Wiley Maple.

The series will explore the intersection of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and

optimal performance. Experts will discuss cutting-edge research and best practices, giving attendees a deeper understanding of how to achieve, maintain, and regain peak performance, organizers said.

The Aspen Science Center and Aspen Valley Hospital are partnering with the series, which was inspired by the “Science of Music” series developed by the Aspen Music Festival and School, organizers said.

“Functioning at a peak level of performance is a deeply-rooted value in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley,” Aspen Science Center President David Heil. “The ASC has long wanted to provide local residents and visitors to the area with a way to apply cutting-edge science, technology, and engineering research and best practices to their own pursuits of peak performance.”

The series is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit

aspensciencecenter.org/science-education-programs/scienceofpeakperformance.

Wingo Bridge work to start up again

Work on the Wingo Bridge will resume May 1 and continue to June 1, Pitkin County officials said.

Repairs to bridge piers will occur on the west side of the span, which carries the Rio Grande Trail over the Roaring Fork River at Wingo. The Rio, between Basalt High School and the bridge, will be used to move equipment. No closure of the bridge is anticipated.

Isaacson School of CMC presents Portfolio Night May 4

Colorado Mountain College’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts, and Media will present its annual Portfolio Night at CMC’s Spring Valley campus from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. on May 4.

The exhibit showcases the work of the Isaacson School’s digital media, graphic design, and professional photography students. It gives Isaacson School students the opportunity to show and discuss their work with the public.

CMC students enrolled in the Isaacson School can earn certificates and associate degrees in these three program areas. Additionally, in March, the college added a bachelor’s degree, a Bachelor of Applied Science in integrated media, which will be offered through the Isaacson School. Courses for that degree begin this fall.

Portfolio Night will be held at the Spring Valley campus located at 3000 County Road 114 in Glenwood Springs, at the newly renovated Bushong Student Center. All are welcome, admission is free, and refreshments and snacks will be served.

For more information about Portfolio Night, contact Brian Tinker, Isaacson School professor of graphic design, at 970-947-8203, btinker@coloradomtn.edu . To RSVP for the event, email lagirardot@coloradomtn.edu . For information about the Isaacson School, visit coloradomtn.edu/programs/isaacson-school .

Film festival offers $50,000 in grants

5Point Adventure Film Festival closed its 16th flagship event in Carbondale by unveiling new funding opportunities for filmmakers totaling $50,000 of grants available thanks to partnerships with outdoor recreation and lifestyle brands STIO, NRS, and Fat Tire.

During the festival weekend, 5Point and title partner STIO presented the second annual Adventure Filmmaker Pitch Event, an opportunity for filmmakers to pitch a project in front of a live audience for the opportunity to win $15,000 of funding. This year’s winner is Kirk Horton of Boulder, Colorado, whose project “The Olde Men of the Mountain” was selected from the five finalists. The film tells the story of the oldest running team in the United States, which competes yearly in a 50-mile relay in Pennsylvania. Horton will present his completed film as part of 5Point’s festival in 2024.

The 5Point Film Fund, supported by NRS, offers two separate grants. Up to $5,000 is available for an adventure film project directly from 5Point Film. An additional $10,000 has been generously provided by NRS to help support an indigenous/ BIPOC filmmaker or a story that pushes against the boundaries of the traditional paddling film.

The Wading for Change–BIPOC Filmmaker’s Grant is intended to create more access for filmmakers and photographers of color to share stories that increase representation in nature. This grant results from a group of BIPOC filmmakers working on their first film together in conjunction with Fat Tire and 5Point Film Festival, and wanting to extend the opportunity to be at the helm of the narratives they would like to tell. The grant is aimed at emerging filmmakers who have not directed more than two distributed short films or who have not been working professionally in filmmaking for more than three years. The grant winners will be awarded up to $20,000 to support their project.

Filmmakers can apply for each of the grants at 5pointfilm.org/about-5point/film-fund .

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers seeks help with trails

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers seeks volunteers for evening trail maintenance on the Mushroom Rock Trail in Carbondale on Tuesdays May 2, 9, and 16. Time is 4-8 p.m. each day, followed by dinner and drinks.

Red Hill offers 12 trails for mountain biking and hiking where annual use is more than 40,000 people.

Volunteers are also sought for the Storm King Mountain Trail on Sunday, May 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by food and drinks.

When the winds shifted on Storm King Mountain outside Glenwood Springs on July 6, 1994, a wildfire caused by a lightning strike trapped and killed 14 young wildland firefighters. This 3.6 mile loop is a memorial to those men and women.

To register , visit rfov.org/calendar.

Surgeon to discuss shoulders

On Wednesday, May 3, Dr. Tito Liotta, orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho, will present “Shoulder Arthritis and Treatment,” during a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 30-minute discussion, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Liotta will discuss the causes and symptoms of shoulder arthritis as well as treatment options for this degenerative joint disease.