In Brief: Silver Queen shut down Saturday

Sliver Queen closes Saturday afternoon
Saturday afternoon, the Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain experienced mechanical issues similar to the issues that shut down the gondola on Thursday, according to a press release from Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications.
“Crews cleared the line of any passengers and arranged transportation for any foot passengers or non-skiing employees at the top of the mountain. The lift-maintenance team will assess the issue and begin working immediately to resolve it,” the release stated.
The gondola never opened Thursday due to a mechanical issue in the gerabox of the top gondola terminal, according Skico. Crews worked into the night, and the Silver Queen resumed service Friday morning.
