In Brief: Safe skier rescue; Aspen ski pioneers’ stories on stage; Coding Club in Carbondale

Skier rescued outside Snowmass boundaries unharmed

Snowmass Ski Patrol rescued an out-of-bounds skier just past sunset Saturday from the West Willow drainage who was wet from falling into the river but no worse for the wear.

The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was alerted at 3:09 to the skier out of bounds from the Snowmass Ski Resort, and Ski Patrol reported they were in phone contact with the skier.

Ski Patrol found a single set of ski tracks leaving the Ski Area in the area above the popular ski run known as The Wall and reported they had GPS coordinates and were willing to attempt to find the subject.

Working in conjunction with Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a mission was approved and Ski Patrol deployed into the field. Mountain Rescue Aspen also sent a team that departed from the CB Cameron Rescue Center and began heading uphill from T-Lazy 7 Ranch.

At 5:16 p.m. Ski Patrol reporting making contact with the uninjured skier in the West Willow drainage. Ski Patrol met with the Mountain Rescue Team and everyone began the backcountry ski down.





The teams in the field were supported by their newest technology and Mountain Rescue used drone teams equipped with infrared cameras and night vision, officials said. All rescue personnel and the skier arrived safely to T-Lazy 7 Ranch by 6:10 p.m., and everyone was out of the field by 6:45 p.m.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen officials emphasized the importance of being aware of the risks of backcountry skiing. Once a skier makes the decision to leave the ski area, there are no services available and it is the responsibility of the parties involved to get out of the field safely, they said.

History on Stage: Billy Fiske and Gretl Uhl

History scholars and actors from Aspen Historical Society will present for in-person accounts of two legendary ski pioneers “in their own words” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen.

Nina Gabianelli will present Greta Uhl in memory of Historical Society colleague Alexander Hunter, who was slated to portray Fred Iselin for this program.

Admission is $15, and free for Lixiviator and up members. Tickets required: http://www.aspenshowtix.com or call the Wheeler Box office at 970.920.5770; Lixiviator members and up, secure your free tickets at 970-920-5770 or at the box office.

Carbondale Library hosts Coding Club

The Carbondale Branch Library offers Coding Club to teach python, the most useful coding language, in a casual environment at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. The course is touted as perfect for eighth to 10th grade students and any experience level.

This course is led by Baker Casagrande, an educator for the Aspen Science Center who studied computational physics at Colorado College. It’s free and sponsored by the Aspen Science Center and Garfield County Libraries. For more information call 970-963-2889.

Mental training coach talks ‘greatness’ in Edwards

Over the past 30 years, many great sports achievements share a common thread: Dr. David Cook. On Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Edwards Interfaith Chapel, Cook joins the Vail Symposium to discuss “greatness” and how to achieve it.

“Greatness is available to everyone, but very few people truly achieve it,” said James Kenley, executive director of Vail Symposium. “Dr. Cook is a riveting storyteller combining specific experiences with champions and a broad knowledge of the psychology of success. I think everyone in the audience will be inspired to integrate the recipe for greatness into their daily lives.”

Cook served as mental training coach for the San Antonio Spurs from 1996 to 2004, which included two NBA championships. He has coached performers from the PGA, NBA, NFL, MLB, Olympics, and collegiate national championship ranks, as well as a host of business clients. In 2006, he released his best selling novel, Seven Days in Utopia: Golf’s Sacred Journey, which was made into a movie starring academy award winners Robert Duvall and Melissa Leo.



