In Brief: Public can track Aspen STR permits; Aspen schools accepting some out-of-district kids; Wilderness Workshop will make you work for breakfast at Cliffhouse

Public can track where short-term rental Aspen permits are active

The city of Aspen staff added the STR-C Permit Availability Summary to the city’s website. This report shows detailed information about the number of issued and available STR-C permits in capped zones and is intended to inform applicants about waitlist length in zones for which STR-C waitlists exist. The summary may be accessed through the STR-C Waitlist page.

The STR Map has been updated for 2023. Map users can enter any address in the city of Aspen to see if an active STR permit exists for a property. Users can also see the type of permit, permit number, and name of the permittee for active permits. The map is a tool for applicants to determine zone and permit availability and for neighbors to find information about STRs in their neighborhood.

The STR Map and STR-C Permit Availability Summary provide increased transparency for the public and heightened accountability for program participants, said city officials, adding that the map, waitlists, and summary will be updated on a regular basis. For questions or comments, contact Emmy Garrigus, lodging and commercial core program manager, at emmy.garrigus@aspen.gov .

Aspen schools accepting some out of district students

The Aspen School District is accepting applications for out-of-district families for the 2023-24 school year for children in grades K-8. Some high-school slots may be available for siblings, school officials said.

“The number of available spots is dependent upon availability in the grade level requested,” said Tharyn Mulberry, Aspen School District assistant superintendent. “In this ‘lottery,’ students are drawn at random. Every student has an equal shot.”





Families interested in enrolling their children in Aspen School District can complete an application form. The applicants will be assigned a random three-digit number. Once the numbers have been assigned, an electronic random number generator will be used to select the winning numbers until all openings are filled. Applications are due by April 15.

“We are always excited to welcome new students into our district,” Mulberry said. “Here, we strive to cultivate inquisitive, resilient, and caring young people, enabling them to reach their highest academic potential through education that is rigorous, inclusive, and reflective of our mountain community values.”

If a lottery winner decides not to accept the invitation to attend the Aspen schools, the district will move to the next randomly selected lottery winner until all designated openings have been filled.

A child selected through the lottery process will be allowed to attend Aspen schools through their senior year.

For more information, go aspenk12.net or email Tmulberry@aspenk12.net .

Wilderness Workshop hosts March 31 uphill to Cliffhouse

Wilderness Workshop is hosting the Friday Morning Uphill Breakfast Club at the Cliffhouse Restaurant at the top of Buttermilk Mountain on March 31.

Breakfast will be available from 8:45-10:00 a.m. Along the Tiehack route and at the top, uphillers can learn about Wilderness Workshop’s legacy and accomplishments in the Roaring Fork Valley and our current work to protect public lands and waters in Western Colorado, officials said.

Participants should review and follow Aspen Ski Co.’s uphill policy during this event, officials said. All uphillers are required to have a valid uphill pass, which can be purchased online .

This is a free event, but organizers ask that you register in advance . Additional information will be sent in your confirmation email.