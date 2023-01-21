In Brief: Police find drugs, stolen vehicles; wildlife officer presses for trail closure; Steamboat Resort turns 60

Rifle police find stolen vehicles, drugs in Silt raid.

Multiple stolen vehicles, over a pound of methamphetamine, and four firearms were discovered Thursday after the Rifle Police Department and other law-enforcement agencies served a stolen-vehicle warrant on a property near Silt, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Responding law-enforcement agencies also included the multi-jurisdictional task force, SPEAR, which was assisted by Colorado River Fire Rescue and Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.

“In the process of contacting people at the property, investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances,” the release states. “Investigators then cleared the property of additional people to avoid the destruction of evidence and for officer safety.”

Law enforcement then obtained a second, broader search warrant and discovered the items noted above as well as 9 pounds of marijuana, according to the release. In total, three stolen vehicles and three stolen motorcycles were recovered.





Those arrested face a variety of charges ranging from assault on a police officer, outstanding warrants, and possession with intent to distribute, the release states.

Wildlife officer urges full-winter closure of Eagle trail

Brian Woodrich, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, recommended a full, seasonal winter closure of Eagle’s popular Haymaker Trail but said a dawn-to-dusk closure would be a step in the right direction during a Jan. 10 meeting with the Eagle Open Space and Recreation Committee.

The committee is researching the potential impact of a dusk-to-dawn closure on the trail during the winter months, which led to the sit-down with Woodrich.

To limit winter wildlife interactions in the area, he said he recommends the town opt for a full-seasonal closure despite the popularity of the trail with users year-round. He said that Haymaker goes through severe winter range for local elk and deer populations, and limiting human and wildlife interactions is a priority for CPW.

Woodrich said that CPW has been noticing a high level of winter mortality among wildlife in the area.

“Winter stresses, spring kills,” he said. “Calls start piling up over in the Terrace, over in the Orchard, over in the whole area through there of deer that have been stressed throughout the winter and have basically been run to death.”

Steamboat Resort turns 60

As Steamboat Resort marks its 60th anniversary this month, changes at the ski area have become more and more remarkable each year from its initial beginnings with a single Cub Claw poma lift and $2 lift tickets.

Steamboat Springs resident Pete Wither, who has skied at the resort every year since it was created, remembers being part of the summer scouting trips in the late 1950s to determine the best place to build runs.

He said the foresight of third-generation Routt County rancher Jim Temple, who had worked as a ski patroller in Utah for six years, spearheading the creation of the ski area, and purchasing ranch land at the base represent key milestones in the resort’s development.

Temple broke ground on the ski area on July 6, 1958, after several years of studies and surveys, according to archives at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. A 2,200-foot Cub Claw poma traveling to the summit of Bear Claw opened for paying customers on Dec. 22, 1961. An A-frame storm hut was added in November 1962 with room for 250 skiers to warm up, an upstairs snack bar, and a downstairs ski shop run by Skeeter and Buddy Werner.

A new 60th anniversary exhibit at the Tread of Pioneers Museum features early tickets, brochures, and ski trail and logo changes through the years. The display is part of the museum’s Ski Town, U.S.A., exhibit throughout 2023, Curator Katie Adams said.

The exhibit illustrates the original Storm Mountain and then Mount Werner, which was later renamed Steamboat Ski Resort after the area was purchased by LTV Recreational Development Inc. in 1969 for $8 million.