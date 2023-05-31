In Brief: Parties on Friday; shuttle service expands to Aspen airport

Wilderness Workshop hosts Community Party Friday

The Wilderness Workshop’s annual Community Party returns on Friday at Sopris Park in Carbondale from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Wilderness Workshop spokespeople call this their kickoff to summer, celebrating their restoration and stewardship projects, hikes in landscapes they’re working to protect, bilingual events like Latino Conservation Week, and actions locals can take to protect the environment.

The event is free and open to the public. They encourage but don’t require registration online .

Highlights:

Live music by the Pink Hawks (Spotify , Instagram ) & The Confluents (Instagram )

, Instagram ) & The Confluents (Instagram ) Food from Mama’s Pierogis, Slow Groovin BBQ, and Señor Mango

Members receive 1 free beer (until the kegs run dry!) or a non-alcoholic drink from the bar; drinks also available for purchase Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus, bounce castle, face painting, yard games

Take action for public lands and learn about summer events

The chance to join or renew WW Membership

HeartQuarters hosts event at Here House

The HeartQuarters’ outer space-themed after-party at the Here House in Aspen is planned for Friday after the psychedelics symposium at the Wheeler Opera House.





The party is hosted by HeartQuarters, an organization dedicated to promoting education, wellness, and harm reduction in psychedelics.

The event will feature a silent auction, food, and a live set by DJ EVA. There will be a power narrative by the Pat Tillman scholar, Tim Spalla, discussing a new initiative connecting military therapists with veterans in need.

The event is open to all, with a minimum donation of $15 at the door. All proceeds will go towards supporting HeartQuarters’ charitable foundation’s programming initiatives.

Roaring Fork Express adds shuttle service at Aspen airport

Following the launch last winter of shuttles from the Roaring Fork Valley to the Denver and Eagle airports, Roaring Fork Express will add service at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, the company announced this week.

“We are excited to add routes for Aspen Snowmass and the region, including the need for Aspen airport shuttle up and down the Roaring Fork Valley,” said company owner and CEO Landon Ogilvie. “Growing the scope and resources at Roaring Fork Express will benefit all sectors of the operation, including the local and destination airport shuttles, as well as events, weddings, hotel, corporate, and other services.”

Aspen airport shuttles will operate on a per-vehicle basis (rather than shared, per-customer rides), and the service will reach from Aspen to Glenwood Springs and adjoining areas. Vehicles will include SUVs, Transits, and Mini-Coaches with capacity up to 27 passengers, and the ability to accommodate all skis, boards, and luggage.

As a bonus, Roaring Fork Express will now also offer shuttles to the Maroon Bells during the summer.

“Since our launch, we have received repeated requests for Aspen airport transportation, and we are glad to bring this added option to the valley,” Ogilvie said. “It will allow us to expand our other offerings as well with increased vehicles and staff, and we look forward to continuing to grow services for our partners, residents, and guests.”

ASE shuttles are available now, with booking available online at roaringforkexpress.com , or by calling 970-486-3002 or 800-822-4844. Rides will also be available for booking in-person at the Aspen airport starting Friday.

Frias Properties takes on Snowmass Village properties

Frias Properties will expand its Aspen operations to Snowmass Village beginning Thursday, assuming HOA management of the Chamonix, Enclave, Homestead, and Owl Creek Homes properties.

“These four properties are among the most desirable with the highest-rated locations in Snowmass Village. They will be the anchors of our strategic expansion into the area’s largest resort,” said Tim Clark, managing partner at Frias Properties.

It will also manage a portfolio of short-term rentals within these properties, aiming to capitalize on increasing demand and popularity of Snowmass Village.

Chamonix and The Enclave provide a resort-within-resort experience, which differs from most of Frias’s centrally-located Aspen properties, he said.

“They provide slope-side access to Assay Hill and Fanny Hill with endless amenities like meeting rooms, on-site fitness facilities, and ski storage,” he said. “Owl Creek Homes provide a luxury experience with access to Two Creeks, giving us a range of options for Snowmass guests.”

Mike George, a former partner in the ownership of Snowmass Lodging Co., will be the general manager of the Snowmass operations, leading a team of 22 people. The Snowmass headquarters will be located at Chamonix and The Enclave HOA offices.

Oh yeah, more Aspen Ideas’ speakers

Speakers continue to be added to lineup for the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival . The Aspen Institute’s signature summer festival returns to Colorado in partnership with NBCUniversal News Group, with more than 300 speakers and thousands of attendees set to participate.

The Aspen Ideas Festival runs from June 24-June 30, 2023; passes to attend are available now .

Among the speakers recently confirmed:

Muriel Bowser, Mayor, District of Columbia

Robert Doar, President, American Enterprise Institute

Mark Gordon, Governor of Wyoming

Sally Jewell, Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior

John Leguizamo, Actor, Comedian, Film Producer

Graham Macmillan, President, Visa Foundation

Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize–winning biographer; Carolyn T. and Robert M. Rogers Chair in the American Presidency, Vanderbilt University

John Podesta, Senior Advisor, Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy

Maria Ressa, Founder and CEO, Rappler; Winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Curtis Sittenfeld, Author, Romantic Comedy

Elisa Villanueva Beard, CEO, Teach for America

Brandon Wales, Executive Director, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The Little Nell announces 10th annual cycle camp

Cyclists of all abilities are invited to join The Little Nell for Clip-In, a cycling camp celebrating 10 years on Sunday, Aug. 13, to Thursday, Aug. 17.

Christian Vande Velde, a former pro cyclist, current commentator for the Tour de France, and a Peloton instructor, is returning to host. Guiding the group alongside Velde will be two former pro cyclists, Tyler Farrar and Travis McCabe, with support from Diaa Nour and Barrett Brandon of Ventum, the official bike sponsor.

The camp provides the opportunity to ride scenic routes with support from the pros and Little Nell staff. Participants will be outfitted with NS1 Ventum bikes by a bike fitter and mechanic aiming to ensure optimal performance and comfort. In addition, riders will be equipped with custom kits from Pedal Mafia for each of the three days, featuring a Little Nell kit, a Whispering Angel kit and an ASPENX kit; Sweet Protection is supplying a helmet and sunglasses to each participant and pro; Skratch Labs is providing the fuel and hydration supplements; and additional accessories and a gear bag will be provided by The Little Nell. Participating guests are asked to provide their own shoes and pedals.

CDOT adds funding for road repairs

The Colorado Department of Transportation is investing additional funds received last month to address road conditions after one of the most intense winters in recent decades damaged some roads beyond what they normally sustain each year.

Twelve stretches of roadway across the state have been identified, and preparations are underway to make repairs as soon as possible, officials said. More than $17.6 million in funding has been distributed to two emergency projects, and $7.4 million is being managed by CDOT’s Division of Maintenance and Operations to reimburse local maintenance teams that either perform roadwork or oversee contracted projects. Weather conditions across the state have finally warmed enough that permanent repairs can be made to roads.

Two large stretches of mountain highways will receive extensive work under emergency contracts with private construction contractors. U.S. Highway 40 on the north side of Berthoud Pass, near Winter Park, has experienced badly deteriorating conditions since mid-winter, and maintenance crews have spent weeks making temporary fixes during the seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. A stretch of Interstate 70 from just east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels will also receive pavement resurfacing. This new stretch of road will connect to a project that was already planned near Georgetown and Silver Plume.

Ten additional sections of roadways will receive funding for projects that CDOT maintenance staff will oversee. As work scopes and cost estimates continue to be refined, it will determine whether maintenance staff can perform the work directly in accordance with state law or whether projects will be contracted to private construction firms and overseen by maintenance supervisors.