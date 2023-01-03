In Brief: Park City ski patroller killed; Aspen Chapel art show benefits high schools; author speaks at Explore

Park City ski patroller dies in fall from chairlift

A Park City Mountain ski patroller died Monday morning following a fall from a chairlift after a tree fell on the lift line.

Around 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the resort’s Short Cut chairlift line. An on-duty ski patroller who was riding at the time became unseated. He fell from at least 25 feet up, according to Sara Huey, senior manager of communications. His identity was not released pending notice to his family. He was 29.

Ski Patrol safely evacuated 10 other people on the chairlift. The lift evacuation was completed by 1:06 p.m., according to Huey. Several other chairlifts in the area were closed to support the response. The Short Cut chairlift will remain closed, pending an investigation.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Wright said the tree likely hit the line behind the chair the patroller was riding, causing it to oscillate and unseat him. Wright estimated the ski patroller fell closer to 50 feet, or more, into deep snow.

Aspen Chapel art show benefits six high schools

6 X 17, Art from Six Roaring Fork Valley High Schools, will open at the Aspen Chapel Gallery on Saturday with a reception for the artists from 3-5 pm. It will run through Feb. 11.





The 100 participating high-school art students are from Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Glenwood Springs High School, and Yampah High School.

The art teachers and students chose the artwork. Michael Bonds and Tom Ward, gallery co-directors, organized the show. This is the 239th consecutive exhibition since the gallery opened 37 years ago.

“Adopt and support the high-school art programs!” Ward urged. “The artwork is not for sale, but anyone can adopt a piece of art for $25.”

Three-quarters of each $25 adoption is donated to the six high-school art departments, and the art itself returns to school art departments for the students’ portfolios. You don’t need to attend the opening to adopt, and you will be able to see the show at aspenchapelgallery.org. If all 100 pieces of art are adopted, each school art department will receive over $300. There is no limit to how many adoptions per piece, he said.

Explore hosts ‘Robin Hood of Public Relations’ today

David Fenton, “The Robin Hood of Public Relations,” whose career in public-interest public relations includes work with Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro, Bruce Springsteen, Abbie Hoffman, and Al Gore, will speak at Explorer Booksellers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 4:30 p.m.

David Fenton

In his new book, The Activist’s Media Handbook, Fenton explains how Progressives lost the message wars and how they can win again. In this combination memoir and practical guide, he tells candid stories of helping movements, politicians, and celebrities working for the environment, human rights, and social justice.

The Activist’s Media Handbook includes over 150 photographs, graphics, and examples of iconic activist advertising produced by Fenton over the decades. His book cautions against the ideological rigidity, excessive identity politics, cancel-culture, and divisiveness which characterizes much of the left today. Such cluelessness is a gift to the right and its campaign against democracy in America, he also argues in the book.

Aspen Journalism presents conversation with Ted Conover

Aspen Journalism will host a public conversation and book signing at 5 p.m. on Thursday with Ted Conover at the Aspen Meadows Campus Albright Pavilion.

Conover’s career in immersive journalism has taken him from a nuanced exploration of local culture for his 1991 title Whiteout: Lost in Aspen to a yearlong stint as a prison guard resulting in Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Ted Conover

For his latest critically-acclaimed book, Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge, he returned to his home state, living off and on for four years in the San Luis Valley in an effort to better understand the divisions that have increasingly riven the American social and political consciousness.

Eagle County animal panel seeks to fill two seats

The Eagle County Animal Services Committee is accepting applications for two open seats on the committee. Applications are due Jan. 27 and can be found at https://www.eaglecounty.us/animalservices/advisorycommittee .

The committee serves as a liaison and ambassador between Eagle County Animal Services and the community. The committee also advises the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on animal sheltering and services, such as sanitation, housing of animals, animal handling, animal transport, population management, spaying and neutering, euthanasia, facility improvements, and public health. The committee also advises on field operations for animal services.

The committee, which meets quarterly, has no management responsibilities nor directs staff.

In addition to submitting an application, the process includes interviews with county staff and county commissioners. Interviews can be accomplished over video, phone, or in person.

For more information contact Mickey McCormick, neighborhood services and compliance manager, at mickey.mccormick@eaglecounty.us ; Rhiannon Rowe, Eagle County animal shelter manager, at rhiannon.rowe@eaglecounty.us ; or Nathan Lehnert, Eagle County animal services field services manager, at nathan.lehnert@eaglecounty.us .

State foresees jump in sports betting revenue

Colorado budget analysts expect tax revenue from sports betting to double in the coming year in what would amount to a touchdown, a field goal, and a safety for the Colorado water projects.

The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the nonpartisan Legislative Council Staff project that sports-betting tax revenues will be as high as $24 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began July 1. Of that money, $22.5 million would go toward the Colorado Water Plan, the project aimed at ensuring Colorado has enough water for its growing population amid climate change-induced drought.

The state collected only about $12.4 million in sports betting taxes in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended June 30, about $11.4 million of which will go toward the water plan. Hence, the touchdown ($6 million), field goal ($3 million) and safety ($2 million) analogy.

Bryce Cook, chief economist for OSBP, said the reason for the big forecast increase is that the legislature passed a bill this year limiting the number of free bets that sports betting operators can offer starting Jan. 1. (Colorado imposes a 10% tax on casinos’ net sports betting proceeds. A free bet doesn’t generate any proceeds.)

“We’ve also just seen record wagers this year in sports betting,” Cook said.

When voters passed Proposition DD in 2019, allowing sports betting in Colorado, nonpartisan legislative analysts expected Colorado to make about $16 million each year in sports betting tax revenue. The state is authorized to collect up to $29 million in sports-betting tax revenue annually under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

