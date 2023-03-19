In Brief: Marble avalanche kills Glenwood man; safety award for Aspen Community School; ‘Walk for Wilko’ next Sunday

Marble avalanche claims Glenwood Springs man

A Glenwood Springs man was killed and two others received medical treatment after being caught in an avalanche near Marble on Friday, a Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office release states.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that the body of Glenwood Springs resident Joel Shute, 36, was recovered Saturday.

According to a Colorado Avalanche Information Center report, two skiers and one splitboarder were caught in an avalanche along upper Rapid Creek southwest of Marble in Gunnison County on Friday.

“The avalanche released on an east-northeast aspect above treeline,” the CAIC report states. “It broke 2-3 feet deep, 300-500 feet wide and ran 2,400 vertical feet.”





All three were caught in the avalanche, but the splitboarder was able to get out and seek help, according to the report. Once contacted by the splitboarder, medical and rescue teams worked to evacuate one skier via helicopter, but the other skier, Shute, was not found until Saturday.

His mother, Lisa Gerstner, said he spent lots of time traveling and used his pilot’s license to fly his dad, Steve Shute, and friends for work trips and recreation. He had returned to Glenwood Springs in 2017 to work with his dad in managing a group of rural gas distribution utilities.

Aspen Community School earns safety award

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending school violence and formed in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in May 2022, announced Sunday the selection of Aspen Community School for NonViolent School Alliance Award.

The foundation noted in the release out of Texas, “Aspen Community School, through proactive measures to ensure student safety and through their creative measures to increase a culture of safety and learning, coupled with their ongoing focus on prevention of school violence and student well being, serves as an example for schools across the nation to follow.”

The school joins four other recipients selected from around the country.

Walk for Wilko raises funds for Ski and Snowboard Club

On Sunday, March 26, the Buttermilk Snowboard Division invites the public to walk with them to raise money for the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club while honoring one of their fallen heroes, Mark “Wilko” Wilkinson.

Wilko helmed the Buttermilk Snowboard School for 25 years, molding a motley crew of affable misfits into a tight-knit crew of affable misfits, who became endeared as family, organizers said.

“Wilko was a mentor, guide, confidant, father figure, friend, ally and leader,” said 12-year snowboard pro Nick Harris, who stepped into Wilko’s shoes this season as the Buttermilk snowboard coordinator. “He guides me every day. ‘What would Wilko do?’ is something I find myself asking fairly often.”

Wilko died in his sleep in 2019.

“His loss shocked us all and left many feeling kind of lost,” said Harris. “He had a very grounding effect on the team, the glue that bound us all together.”

In 2022, 28-year Buttermilk snowboard pro Diane Platek began Walk for Wilko as “an honor to Wilko and a party for a purpose.”

“Wilko had a positive effect on everyone he met, from the Little Red Ski House, to the Aspen Skiing Company to the old guard snowboard pros,” Platek said. “If you needed an ear, he was always there and made you feel like you were the most important person to him at that moment.”

Platek said the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club was the obvious recipient of the benefit, because it is in keeping with Wilko’s values.

Forest Service seeks proposals to run campgrounds in 2024

The White River National Forest is seeking proposals to operate and maintain many of its campgrounds and other facilities for the 2024-2029 seasons.

The facilities include 47 campgrounds, five group campgrounds, 14 day-use sites (including fishing and boating sites), and five optional sites that include day-use, overlooks, designated dispersed campsites, and a cabin rental.

“The special use permit currently in place expires at the end of 2023, and we are encouraging all interested parties to review the prospectus and consider submitting a proposal,” said Paula Peterson, recreation program manager.

The prospectus is available at https://bit.ly/3TiuduD . Requests for alternative formats and any questions should be directed to Paula Peterson at (970) 366-6246 or paula.peterson@usda.gov .

The deadline for proposals 4:30 p.m. July 14.