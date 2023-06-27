In Brief: Lawn Bash; Bike to Work Day; Fourth of July closures

Lawn Bash celebration at Red Brick for Aspen Public Radio

On Wednesday, from 3-6 p.m., Aspen Public Radio will host a family-friendly gathering to on the lawn of the Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen.

The event includes a volunteer fair for 22 non-profit organizations, tours of the radio station and opportunity to watch a live radio broadcast highlighting the event’s activities from out on the lawn.

Other features include Rosybelle the Mobile Maker Bus, a dynamic, interactive and accessible mobile arts classroom and maker space, and DanceAspen, presenting a special dance performance live, along with artist studios open in the center.

At 5 p.m., “1A” host Jenn White will lead a panel discussion on America’s food ecosystem with “Food and Country” film director Laura Gabbert, Bosq chef and owner Barclay Dodge, and The Farm Collaborative founder and Executive Director Eden Vardy. The discussion is in partnership with Aspen Film.





The film debuted at Sundance Film Festival in January and will screen for free at 7 p.m. at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre.

Glenwood Springs celebrates Bike to Work Day on Wednesday

The City of Glenwood Springs is celebrating Colorado Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, encouraging bicyclists to stop by one of four greeting stations around town between 7-8:30 a.m. for free refreshments, giveaways, prize drawings, and educational bike information.

The four stations will be at:

Old South Grand at 27th Street (near Berthod Motors)

River Trail at 23rd Street (across from Alpine Bank)

North Landing on 6th Street (by the bicycle-pedestrian bridge)

West Midland Path by the Community Center

The 23rd Street and Community Center stations will also feature REI mechanics on duty to check out your bike. The city will be giving away free bike bells at the Community Center station.

Bike to Work Day is an annual event organized by Way to Go , a program of the Denver Regional Council of Governments , in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations. The purpose is to encourage commuters to bike to work, helping them save money on their commutes, improve their health and lower stress levels while reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.

Elks award $121,000 in scholarships

The Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks No. 224 has awarded 61 local graduates with $121,000 in scholarships ranging from $500 to $3,600. Eligible students are are evaluated on academic achievement (including GPA) and leadership (including employment, community service, honors and awards, extracurricular activities, and more). Financial need and Elks legacy are also considered.

— Aspen High School:

Twenty-scholarships awarded totaling $50,900. Recipients: Ally Williams, Andrew Bass, Beckham Nettleton, Charles “Ryder” Rondeau, Chloe Smith, Connor Stephen, Dylan Vetter, Eske Roennau, Evelyn Steﬂi, Isabella Poschman, Jade Hanson, Jordan Jones, Jude Hanson, Kaden Ramsey, Kiara Gonzalez, Molly McManus, Morgan Kneiper, Nathan Balko, Nathaniel Thomas, Nicholas Godomsky, Peter de Wetter, Richard Saucedo, Tyler Jones, and Wilder Rothberg.

— Basalt High School:

Thirty-one scholarships awarded, totaling $61,000. Recipients: Amelia Allen, Angelie Niebla Ledezma, Barbara Rodriquez, Bella Brit, Benjamin Limongelli, Chaney Morris, Connor Hoﬀman, Dylan Madden, Ella Lahey, Frida Rojo, Giselle Contraras Andrade, Harrison White, Ivett Del Cid Gomez, Jamie Dolan, Jeﬀerson Guevera Guzman, Jett Shaw, Jim Rawley, Kade Schneider, Karen Jurado Gomez, Karsyn Dombroski, Kaylee Garrigus, Kimberley Sosa-Ramos, Lev Illouz, Luke Rappaport, Megan Heath, Sarah Levy, Sebastian Del Cid, Sophie Hodgson, Tanner Beazley, Trevin Beckham, and Will Keating.

— Roaring Fork High School:

Two scholarships awarded, totaling $4,700 to Eliot Carballeira and Dean McMichael.

— Colorado Rocky Mountain School:

One scholarships awarded to Tristan Trantow totaling $2,600.

— Colorado Elks Scholarship:

$1,000 to a local student, Sophia Madsen, attending medical school.

Snowmass Village closes some offices for Fourth

Town of Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Brush Creek Road is closed for construction. Motorists traveling to Snowmass Village should be aware of the detour route on Highline & Owl Creek Roads due to the construction closure .

The Recreation Center will be open at its regular schedule, the village shuttle is offering its full summer schedule, and police officers are always available via dispatch by calling 970-923-5330, or by picking up the front door phone if on-site at Town Hall. Solid waste operations will continue as normal.

For events and activities, visit gosnowmass.com .

Food drive in July in Carbondale

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale announced it will partner with LIFT-UP to host a “Christmas In July” community food drive benefiting individuals and families in Carbondale July 1-14.

The public is invited to bring donations of non-perishable food items (no expired items) to Sopris Lodge, at 295 Rio Grande Avenue. Donations will be accepted daily between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at a designated drop-off in the front lobby. For questions, call Marie Herr at 970-456-6871.

“We’re grateful to partner with LIFT-UP’s food pantry this summer to help collect donations for those in our community struggling with food insecurity,” she said. “We really appreciate our residents, team members, and neighbors for helping us support this important cause.”

Field drawing workshop July 7

The Roaring Fork Conservancy will put on a field drawing workshop with Patrick Kikut from 9 a.m.-noon at the conservancy at 22800 Two Rivers Road in Basalt. The cost is $60, and registration is required at roaringfork.org/events/field-drawing-workshop-july-7 .

Kikut is a painter currently based in Santa Fe, NM. When he was a lecturer at the University of Wyoming in Laramie in 2019, he was the lead artist on The Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition (SCREE): a 70-day, 1,000-mile journey, retracing John Wesley Powell’s first passage down the Colorado River 150 years later. As lead artist and one of the few adventurers making the entire journey, Kikut was following in a centuries-old tradition of painters joining researchers on expeditions.

The workshop will begin with a short presentation that discusses the history, challenges, and rewards of creating work in the field. He will share examples of his work and talk about the field drawings created by Thomas Moran (1837-1923). Working in the Basalt area, participants will work on paper to create their compositions. The workshop will conclude with a casual group critique.

Kikut will exhibit artwork from SCREE at the Basalt Regional Library starting Friday, July 7.

For more on the 2019 Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition, visit powell150.org/expedition .

Monsoon season canyon closures on tap

The updated safety protocol continues for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon as the Western Slope enters the summer monsoon season. The Colorado Department of Transportation worked with the National Weather Service, U.S. Geological Survey, and partner agencies and stakeholders earlier this year to update weather thresholds that trigger safety closures.

Slightly more precipitation is now required before a roadway safety closure will be put in place. With these updated thresholds, CDOT and partner agencies continue to anticipate that as many as 50% fewer safety closures will be necessary this year for I-70, rest areas, and the Glenwood Canyon recreation path. The protocol aims to protect the traveling public and recreational users, while also reducing safety closures without floods or mudslides.

Travelers should anticipate closures for I-70, the recreation path, and rest areas if there is heavy rain in the forecast, transportation officials said.

Grant awarded to help unsheltered community in region

A collaborative supported by Pitkin County Human Services that includes Recovery Resources will receive a $2,743,690 grant aimed at helping the unsheltered community in Pitkin County.

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) through the Division of Housing awarded the grant to West Mountain Regional Health Alliance to support the Valley Alliance to End Homelessness (VAEH), a regional homeless response system collaborative. These dollars will be subcontracted throughout the region to partners in the collaborative including Eagle County Homeless Services, Catholic Charities of the Western Slope, Mind Springs Health, Recovery Resources, and Salvation Army.

The West Mountain Regional Health Alliance serves as the backbone and coordinating organization for VAEH, supporting and strengthening the region’s services including: a continuum of care, an array of prevention, shelter, re-housing, and supportive housing services intended to make homelessness rare, brief, and a one-time occurrence.

“We believe we can end homelessness as long as our community works collaboratively.” said Janelle Duhon, executive director for Recovery Resources. “Recovery Resources is one organization out of many in the Roaring Fork Valley that is working towards ending homelessness.”

Volunteers sought for fundraisers

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo is just around the corner, and along with all the fun and excitement that comes with this annual tradition, the Western Slope Veterans Coalition (WSVC) will host the Beer Garden with the goal of raising funds to help maintain financial programs aimed at supporting veterans and their families as they navigate a variety of financial challenges.

Brews for the Brave is seeking a number of volunteers to help with a variety of needs throughout the course of the Fair and Rodeo, beginning July 22 and continuing from July 26 through July 30. The Veterans Coalition is seeking volunteers to work as cashiers, to help with beer delivery and stocking, and people to check ID’s. There will be two early training sessions including a TIPS session for servers. Those sessions will take place at the Elks Lodge, located at 51939 Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs, with the first TIPS training set for for Tuesday, July 15, at 6 p.m. with volunteer orientation at 7 p.m. A second training will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. for TIPS and 11 a.m. for general orientation.

This is the second of two annual fundraisers hosted by the WSVC, the first being the recently held Veterans Golf Tournament. Proceeds from both events go directly to their Emergency Fund which is dedicated to assisting families with needs such as past due mortgage, rent, and utility payments as well as help with medical bills, auto repairs, and clothing. The areas served by the WSVC include Garfield, Pitkin, and Eagle counties.

Coalition President Jeremie Oates said: “The Beer Garden is a fun and easy way for Fair & Rodeo attendees to give back to the many people around our region that have stepped up to serve our country. Events like this really bolster our fundraising efforts, but they only work with the help of the many volunteers that selflessly and generously donate their time.”

For more information on the Western Slope Veterans Coalition and to volunteer to help at this year’s Beer Garden go to westernslopeveterans.org or call 970-233-8735.