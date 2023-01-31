In Brief: Iron Fly, surgeon discusses ski injuries; Aspen Meadows hearkens past

Iron Fly Competition at Tipsy Trout Feb. 11

Roaring Fork Conservancy and Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club are hosting the seventh annual Iron Fly Competition Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Tipsy Trout in Basalt.

Free for youths, $5 for spectators and $20 for adult competitors. The youth division for ages 16 and under, starts at 5:30 p.m. Adult division starts at 7 p.m. Competitors should bring a fly tying vise and fly tying tools (a few will be available to borrow), organizers said. Fly tying materials will be provided. Competitors are asked to register before noon Friday, Feb. 10.

Competitors are provided with secret and “funky” materials that must be used in each fly. And there are no rules to this competition — cheating is OK, so is bribing the judges, and new rules can be implemented at any time. The aim is fun, organizers said.

Proceeds benefit Roaring Fork Conservancy and Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club’s fly fishing program

Additional details and registration can be found athttp://www.roaringfork.org/events/iron-fly-competition-feb-11/





For more information, contact Tom Skutley, president of Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club, at (970) 379-9114.

Roaring Fork Conservancy is an independent, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. For more information call (970) 927-1290 or visit http://www.roaringfork.org .

Surgeon presents on ski injuries Wednesday

Tomas Pevny, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at ValleyOrtho, will present “Alpine Ski Injuries,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday. The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 30-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Pevny will review common ski injuries, how to avoid injury and how to treat injuries when they occur.

Dr. Pevny, who has been practicing in Aspen since 1995, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in knee and shoulder injuries, sports medicine, trauma, total joint replacement and joint preservation. He has treated thousands of patients in the Roaring Fork Valley and the world, taught seminars around the globe and helped train orthopedic fellows and residents.

Aspen Meadows goes back to the future with renovations

Aspen Meadows Resort has unveiled a guest suite renovation that pays a primary color homage to the resort’s Bauhaus design roots, according to the resort.

Blending nature and art on 40 acres of meadows and groves in the West End of Aspen, the resort has aimed to respect the work of original designer Herbert Bayer while also meeting the expectations of the modern-day traveler, resort officials said. The 98 all-suite property, located within walking distance of Aspen’s year-round outdoor pursuits, skiing, shopping and restaurants, is known for its nature-inspired design and spacious accommodations, they said.

Michael Suomi of Manhattan-based Suomi Design Works was commissioned to for the interiors. The new design heavily features reds, blues and yellows to represent the Bauhaus’ original primary color theory and adheres to the movement’s geometric principles. Some specialty legacy furniture, like the Saarinen tulip tables and Bertoia bird chairs, were restored, while new pieces, like platform beds with underneath storage, were added for comfort and convenience.

“This suite renovation has been delivered with great respect for our unique history, and represents Aspen Meadows’ future and evolution,” said Richard Stettner, vice president of Aspen campus cacilities and operations for The Aspen Institute, which owns the resort. “Our all-suite accommodations remain among the most spacious in Aspen, and new and returning guests will appreciate the authentic nature of the enhancements.”

The renovation will be complete by April and is the latest in a series of improvements at the resort, which is now part of the Salamander Collection, officials said.

Request for bid to provide opioid abatement services

Eagle County posted a request for proposals for opioid abatement services for the Region 5 Opioid Abatement Council. Eagle County is the fiscal agent for Region 5. Region 5 consists of Eagle, Garfield, Lake, Pitkin, and Summit counties.



Region 5 is soliciting proposals for Opioid Abatement Services, specifically:

Harm reduction programming.

Anti-stigma and education campaign design and implementation.

Opioid data dashboard development.

The evaluation of proposals in response will include types of services to be provided, price, quality of service, qualifications, ability to reach diverse audiences/populations, and capabilities of the respondent to provide the specified service consistently for the entire five-county region, officials said.



Last fall, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council had cleared the way for several regions and local governments in the state. Funds were released once it was determined that the requests complied with approved uses in an agreement that local governments signed on to, which outlines the ways the funds can be used.



Proposals must be received via email by Chelsea Carnoali at

chelsea.carnoali@eaglecounty.us , no later than 4 p.m. Friday, March 10. Questions or requests for clarification must be submitted by 4 p.m. Feb. 17, via email at chelsea.carnoali@eaglecounty.us . Answers to submitted questions will be recorded and available for public reference and posted to http://www.eaglecounty.us .

Garfield County sends out property tax notices

Garfield County property tax notices were mailed out to property owners Jan. 24.

The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners has certified $187.1 million in taxes to be collected through this tax cycle, up from $151.9 million in 2022. Property owners may pay taxes in halves or all at once. The deadlines for half payments are Feb. 28 and June 15. The deadline for a full payment is April 30.

This year, 39.8 percent of property tax distribution is going toward kindergarten through grade 12 schools; just under 5.8 percent goes to local college districts; just over 33 percent to special districts, fire districts, towns, and water and sanitation districts; and 21.4 percent to Garfield County, according to county officials.

Property owners can make payments online at garfield-county.com/treasurer/tax-payments through a secure payment portal with the Garfield County Treasurer’s Office. Click on property tax payments to search for a property by owner name, location, or account number. Select a payment amount to open the online payment portal. Online payments are subject to a $4.03 flat fee on electronic checks, or a 3.28% fee on credit cards ($5.18 minimum).

Telephone assistance to make online payments is available at (970) 945-6382; the same online service fees apply. Property owners may also pay by drop box downstairs at the courthouse at 109 8th Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. If these options do not work, please call to arrange for other alternatives.

To pay by mail, send to Garfield County Treasurer’s Office P.O. Box 1069, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602. Please include your account number to guarantee efficient processing. Payments cannot be made at any county building other than the courthouse in Glenwood Springs.

For questions about property valuation and assessments, as well as the Senior and Veteran Tax Exemption program, contact the Garfield County Assessor’s Office at (970) 945-9134. For questions about property tax payments or the tax payment process, please call the treasurer’s office at (970) 945-6382.