In brief: Injured hiker saves self at Crater Lake, Resnick Center tours

Crater Lake in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness is at the gateway of the popular Four Pass Loop.

Courtesy of Aspen-Sopris Ranger District

Injured hiker saves self at Crater Lake

On Sunday, a 31-year-old man suffered an ankle injury in the Crater Lake area. According to a release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the man was reportedly unable to walk and needed help leaving the premises.

The man called the Sheriff’s Office from the Maroon Lake entrance center at approximately 1:11 p.m.

An Aspen Ambulance and the Mountain Rescue Aspen took to the field. A total of two members of Aspen Ambulance District, seven members of Mountain Rescue Aspen, and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to rescue the injured hiker.

After scouring the scene, they did not find him.

By 2:58 p.m., they learned the man was reportedly “self-rescued,” safely finding his way to the Highlands Base bus area.





“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users that a distress call for help puts rescuers at risk in the field,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “In the event circumstances change and assistance is no longer needed, please notify authorities immediately.”

Resnick Center offers tours with Bayer assistant

Starting Oct. 5, the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, the “Bayer Center,” will offer free monthly tours with Richard Carter of the current exhibition, “Herbert Bayer: An Introduction.”

Carter was Herbert Bayer’s studio assistant in Aspen from 1972 through 1978 before becoming an artist in his own right. Carter has been featured in over 50 solo exhibitions and 60 group shows since 1968. He is the founder of the Aspen Art Museum, and he has served on the board of directors for many art organizations.

Carter primarily worked with Bayer on his painting projects, but he also assisted with Bayer’s sculptures, prints, tapestry designs, exhibition designs, environmental works, and architectural projects.

“I didn’t go to an art school, but that did not matter to Bayer when he hired me. His philosophy of ‘learn by doing’ fit nicely with my approach to making art, and the amount of work I was part of in the studio was indeed an art education,” Carter said. “I’m looking forward to guiding visitors through the Bayer Center by sharing personal stories and anecdotes that will give people an insight not only into his work but him as a person and artist.”



Tour details: 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1. Registration is required. Tours last 60 minutes and are free. Sign up at http://www.thebayercenter.org

Military ballots go out; election is on

Voters registered in Pitkin County as military/overseas have begun to receive their ballots for the 2022 General Election beginning Friday, Sept. 23, according to Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder Ingrid K. Grueter.

The General Election is Nov. 8. The military/overseas ballots, called “UOCAVAs,” were sent the same week that the sample ballot of the candidates, issues and measures was posted on Pitkin County’s website: https://www.pitkinvotes.com/2022-sample-ballot .

Domestic ballots to registered voters who currently reside in Pitkin County will be mailed out the week of Oct. 17. Those ballots may be returned in person to drop boxes with 24-hour video surveillance located in Aspen (outside the county’s administrative building, 530 E. Main Street), Snowmass Village Town Hall and Basalt Town Hall, or mailed via the U.S. Postal Service. On Election Day only, the Church of Redstone, 213 Redstone Blvd., will host a drop box staffed by a bi-partisan team of judges.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8; drop box locations will close promptly at 7 p.m. that day.

In-person voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, in the Pitkin County Administration Building’s Roaring Fork Room, which is open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays until Nov. 4. This voter service polling center (VSPC) will also operate from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

In-person voting in Aspen moves on Monday, Nov. 7, to Chabad Aspen Jewish Community Center, 435 West Main Street. Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, there will be a trio of local voter service polling centers open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. They will be located in the Aspen Jewish Community Center, Snowmass Village Town Hall and Basalt Regional Library. For more information, go to pitkinvotes.com .

Carbondale seeks developer for downtown core

The town of Carbondale recently issued a request for qualifications to find a development partner for the Town Center project. Submittals are due on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m., via email to towncenter81623@gmail.com .

Earlier this year, the town acquired 14 contiguous and undeveloped parcels in the core of downtown that cover 1.4 acres. This opportunity presents a prime location with many of the acquisition and site development costs in place. A mixed-use project with affordable housing and commercial space is envisioned for the site.

The town seeks developers with experience in developing affordable commercial, residential and/or mixed-use projects in mountain communities.

RFQ project website page: http://www.carbondalegov.org/top_alert_detail.php . It can also be found at http://www.carbondalegov.org and clicking banner link at the top.



