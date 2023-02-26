In Brief: Hiker, 77, rescued at midnight

Missing hiker, 77, found around midnight

A 77-year-old California man hiking in the afternoon with his dog between Owl Creek Road and Snowmass Village last week was found around midnight in deep snow and needing medical care, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 22 that the hiker had not been seen since roughly 5:15 p.m. and was wearing only jeans and a sweatshirt. The National Weather Service had issued a snow squall warning for the area, which included blowing snow conditions and a rapid drop in temperature, so search teams began to mobilize to search for the missing hiker.

Nineteen members from the all-volunteer Mountain Rescue Aspen used snowmobiles, skis, snowshoes and vehicles to search an area of roughly 1,000 acres. They were accompanied by friends and family of the missing hiker, as well as two sheriff’s deputies on snowmobiles.

The man was found lying in deep snow, disoriented, and in need of immediate medical care, which was administered by emergency medical technicians from Mountain Rescue Aspen, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An ambulance from the Aspen Ambulance District was called to the scene and the man was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for further medical care. The man’s dog, a 9-month-old golden retriever, was not hurt and was reunited with his family.