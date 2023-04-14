In Brief: Grants boost Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers; Aspen to charge for EV charge; Frisch-Boebert tied in poll

Aspen High freshmen host Highlands closing day fundraiser

The Aspen High School freshman class (2026) is hosting a fundraiser on closing day at Aspen Highlands on Sunday.

Highlands visitors can park at Aspen High School for $15. Parking opens at 8 a.m. and is open until the lot is full. Cash only.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers boosted with grants

Local stewardship non-profit Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) was recently awarded a portion of the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant Program’s $1 million second review cycle. The Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant program is funded through the Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Program from the Economic Development Administration using American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Since launching the RFOV professional trail crew program in 2022, public land manager

partners have expressed increased interest in RFOV services, citing their own limited capacity

to address the backlog of maintenance and stewardship work driven by our growing population

and increased outdoor recreation usage, RFOV officials said.

This grant enables it to expand the professional trail crew to five people and work with additional land manager partners. The potential economic impact of this work includes supporting tourism beyond snow sports, workforce development in the outdoor industry, and creating a pipeline for future employment, officials said.





The second recent grant comes from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission State Trails

Grant specifically for wilderness stewardship on parts of the 25.7-mile Four-Pass Loop, one of

Colorado’s most visited backpacking routes in the striking Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.

The CPW Commission is part of the Department of Natural Resources.

Aspen to begin EV charging fee

Beginning May 1, the city of Aspen will begin charging a fee for the use of their Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Users of Level 2 charging stations will be subject to a $0.25/ kWh charge.

According to data from the Department of Motor Vehicles, the average number of EV registrations in Pitkin County has risen almost 30% each year since 2010. The costs associated with owning and installing EV charging infrastructure to accommodate these EVs are increasing. Cities and towns across the country are introducing policies to offset these costs, including increased electricity usage involved with EV charging.

The update to the city of Aspen charging policy requires EV drivers to pay for a resource that they have previously received for free and is still a more inexpensive option compared to gasoline prices, according to city officials.

Currently, there are three DCFC fast-charging stations in Aspen and six Level 2 charging stations. The DCFC fast-charging stations are currently subject to a $0.45/ kWh demand charge. The fast-charging stations are located near Aspen City Hall, in the Rio Grande Parking Garage, and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center. The Level 2 charging stations are currently located in the Rio Grande Parking Garage, Spring Street, and on Main and First Streets with more being added every year. Those charging stations operate on city of Aspen Electric, which is 100%-renewable energy.

The city of Aspen set targets for community greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 63% by 2030 and 100% (zero carbon) by 2050. As part of the plan to reach these goals, the city plans to install approximately 40 EV charging station plugs by 2026.

There are currently 450 EVs on the road in Pitkin County, which represents 2.37% of the market share and the numbers are increasing, officials said. Drivers will use the ChargePoint app or the kiosk near the charging station to pay for charging.

For more information, visit aspen.gov/919/Electric-Vehicles .

Poll shows Frisch, Boebert in a tie

A new Rocky Mountaineer poll released today and conducted by Global Strategy Group shows U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, tied with Western Slope businessman Adam Frisch. Frisch launched his campaign in February following a narrow defeat of 546 votes in 2022 in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

“While my campaign is pleased to see this new poll showing a tie with Boebert, we’re not surprised,” Frisch said. “In 2022, a coalition of Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated voters rejected Boebert’s extremism with their vote, putting country over party, and made this race the closest congressional contest in the country. We know we can defeat Rep. Boebert in 2024 because voters in this district are ready for Boebert’s circus to stop and to have a representative who focuses on the issues that matter to their families, their businesses, and their communities.”

The poll found that she is tied with him 45%-45%, even though the district tilts toward Republicans on the generic ballot by 11 points. The poll also found that voters in the district believe Boebert isn’t focused on the issues that are important to them, like inflation and the economy, and is too focused on promoting herself and getting attention on social media. According to the poll, she’s viewed unfavorably by 50% of the district’s constituents.

Since launching his 2024 campaign in mid-February, Frisch has raised $1.7 million in the first 45 days of the campaign.

Prescribed fires planned in Pitkin County

Fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are monitoring conditions as they plan several prescribed fires on federal lands in Eagle, Mesa, Pitkin, and Rio Blanco counties in the coming weeks.

In Pitkin County, prescribed fires are planned near Avalanche Creek, seven miles south of Carbondale, Braderich Creek, one mile west of Redstone, and Collins Creek, seven miles north of Aspen. White River National Forest officials say the Avalanche Creek and Collins Creek prescribed fires are planned as early as next week. Timing of these prescribed fires depends on several climate and soil moisture factors.

Prescribed fires are planned burns to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels with the aim of lowering the risk of large wildfires and stimulates new vegetation growth that benefits wildlife.

“We closely monitor weather and fuels prior to burning, and we will only ignite these prescribed fires if conditions are good for a safe, effective burn,” said Lathan Johnson, assistant fire management officer. “We are also watching weather conditions for optimal smoke dispersal to minimize impacts to nearby communities.”

Smoke may be seen from nearby communities and roads. Smoke should dissipate during the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop.

Fire managers are planning the following burns this spring on White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management administered lands if conditions allow:

Avalanche Creek Prescribed Fire, Aspen-Sopris Ranger District (Pitkin County): Seven miles south of Carbondale, up to 500 acres.

Braderich Creek Prescribed Fire, Aspen-Sopris Ranger District (Pitkin County): One mile west of Redstone, up to 2,000 acres.

Collins Creek Prescribed Fire, Aspen-Sopris Ranger District (Pitkin County): Seven miles north of Aspen, up to 1,500 acres.

Muddy Sheep Prescribed Fire, Eagle Holy Cross Ranger District (Eagle County): Five miles north of Edwards, up to 2,000 acres.

Cottonwood Creek Prescribed Fire, BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office (Eagle County): Four miles north of Eagle, up to 460 acres

Farmers Canyon Prescribed Fire, BLM Grand Junction Field Office (Mesa County): 18 miles south of Grand Junction, up to 70 acres.

Palisade Watershed Prescribed Fire, BLM Grand Junction Field Office (Mesa County): Four miles southeast of Palisade, up to 410 acres.

Aldrich Lakes Prescribed Fire, Blanco Ranger District (Rio Blanco County): 14 miles northeast of Meeker, up to 3,000 acres

Fire managers have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan and obtained smoke permits from the state of Colorado for each planned burn. For more information, contact Lathan Johnson at 970-257-4819 or visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .

Swatting bill passes state Senate

State Sen. Kevin Van Winkle ‘s public safety swatting bill unanimously passed in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 249 would make the practice of falsely reporting an active shooter situation a class 6 felony. The bill would also classify a false emergency call that results in building lockdown or shelter-in-place order as a class 1 misdemeanor.

In February, 17 Colorado schools were placed on lockdown after receiving a series of 911 calls from an individual threatening violence. “Swatting,” as the practice is called, is when an individual calls law enforcement and falsely claims an emergency situation with the intent of eliciting an emergency response.

“As lawmakers, it is our responsibility to protect our communities and prioritize public safety,” Van Winkle said. “Swatting is not a harmless prank and has serious potential to put lives at risk. This bill will hold those who make these calls accountable and send a strong message that these dangerous and irresponsible calls will not be tolerated.”

Wheeler works up new vision statement

The Wheeler Opera House has developed and identified a new vision statement: “Wheeler Vision: At the Wheeler Opera House, we set the stage for connections that create memories for our audiences, artists, and greater Aspen community.”

Over the past two years, with the landscape of performing arts ever-evolving, the Wheeler staff and advisory board engaged in a series of facilitated discussions to capture inputs and gather insights to inform potential directions for the Wheeler vision, Wheeler staff said. Many of the common themes and ideas presented aligned with the city of Aspen’s values of service, innovation, partnership, and stewardship.

They said that throughout the process, the Wheeler team’s role in realizing the vision itself, both literally and figuratively, was captured in the use of the phrase “to set the stage.” The work that happens, both behind and on the stage, makes possible the connections that we value within our community, they said.

“The development of this statement represents an extraordinary amount of creativity, thoughtfulness, and collaboration,” said Wheeler Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson. “Our entire Wheeler team is excited to begin internalizing our new vision, and we are also excited to share this new vision broadly over the coming months.”

For more information, visit http://www.wheeleroperahouse.com .

Sopris Lodge hosts presentation on palliative care

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale Senior Living will host Dr. Shane Lieberman, a palliative medicine physician from Glenwood Springs-based Valley View Hospital, to present “Understanding Palliative Care” on Thursday, April 20, at 3 p.m.

He will discuss how people living with serious illnesses can benefit from palliative care, which focuses on relieving the symptoms and stress of illness and improving the quality of life for individuals and their families. He will also address common questions and misperceptions and explain how to access these specialized medical services.

Sopris Lodge is at 295 Rio Grande Ave. in Carbondale. Refreshments will be served during the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session for guests.

This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required, and attendance will be limited to 25 registrants. Call 970-456-6871 or visit soprislodge.com/events to RSVP.