In Brief: Frias Properties expands services; more Aspen Ideas speakers; new exhibit at Powers

Frias Properties takes on Snowmass Village properties

Frias Properties will expand its Aspen operations to Snowmass Village beginning Thursday, assuming HOA management of the Chamonix, Enclave, Homestead, and Owl Creek Homes properties.

“These four properties are among the most desirable with the highest-rated locations in Snowmass Village. They will be the anchors of our strategic expansion into the area’s largest resort,” said Tim Clark, managing partner at Frias Properties.

It will also manage a portfolio of short-term rentals within these properties, aiming to capitalize on increasing demand and popularity of Snowmass Village.

Chamonix and The Enclave provide a resort-within-resort experience, which differs from most of Frias’s centrally-located Aspen properties, he said.

“They provide slope-side access to Assay Hill and Fanny Hill with endless amenities like meeting rooms, on-site fitness facilities, and ski storage,” he said. “Owl Creek Homes provide a luxury experience with access to Two Creeks, giving us a range of options for Snowmass guests.”

Mike George, a former partner in the ownership of Snowmass Lodging Co., will be the general manager of the Snowmass operations, leading a team of 22 people. The Snowmass headquarters will be located at Chamonix and The Enclave HOA offices.





Oh yeah, more Aspen Ideas’ speakers

Speakers continue to be added to lineup for the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival . The Aspen Institute’s signature summer festival returns to Colorado in partnership with NBCUniversal News Group, with more than 300 speakers and thousands of attendees set to participate.

The Aspen Ideas Festival runs from June 24-June 30, 2023; passes to attend are available now .

Among the speakers recently confirmed:

Muriel Bowser, Mayor, District of Columbia

Robert Doar, President, American Enterprise Institute

Mark Gordon, Governor of Wyoming

Sally Jewell, Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior

John Leguizamo, Actor, Comedian, Film Producer

Graham Macmillan, President, Visa Foundation

Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize–winning biographer; Carolyn T. and Robert M. Rogers Chair in the American Presidency, Vanderbilt University

John Podesta, Senior Advisor, Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy

Maria Ressa, Founder and CEO, Rappler; Winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Curtis Sittenfeld, Author, Romantic Comedy

Elisa Villanueva Beard, CEO, Teach for America

Brandon Wales, Executive Director, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Powers Art Center has a new exhibit

The Powers Art Center has opened its newest exhibit, “Seasons of Change,” a philosophical interpretation of Jasper Johns’ iconic series of works, “The Seasons.”

“Seasons of Change” is a deconstructed view of themes in the four works titled, “Summer,” “Fall,” “Winter,” and “Spring.” Works shown throughout this exhibit are fragments and symbols from this series. Curated by way of season, each flows from one to the next, depicting the fragility of the passage of time, Powers officials said.

All works on display are from the former collection of John and Kimiko Powers now stewarded by the Ryobi Foundation. The Powers Art Center is a museum and study center dedicated to the memory of John G. Powers who, along with his wife, Kimiko, was an avid collector of contemporary art. The lower gallery in the museum features the current show, “American Pop Art,” on display until Oct. 30.

Powers Art Center hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Last Saturday of every month, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free.

City offers free irrigation assessments

The city of Aspen is supporting the community’s efficient use of water by offering free irrigation assessments to Aspen water customers.

“Our community’s shared water supply is heavily used in the summer on outdoor irrigation, yet many properties may be overwatering or not optimizing their irrigation and sprinkler systems,” the city said in a statement.

Certified water-efficient landscapers will perform an assessment of an entire irrigation system on site, including sprinkler heads to optimize settings, flag repair needs, and identify opportunities for efficiency improvements, city officials said.

To sign up for a free assessment online: aspen.gov/waterefficiency . Or Tim Karfs at 970-920-5072 or tim.karfs@aspen.gov .

The Little Nell announces 10th annual cycle camp

Cyclists of all abilities are invited to join The Little Nell for Clip-In, a cycling camp celebrating 10 years on Sunday, Aug. 13, to Thursday, Aug. 17.

Christian Vande Velde, a former pro cyclist, current commentator for the Tour de France, and a Peloton instructor, is returning to host. Guiding the group alongside Velde will be two former pro cyclists, Tyler Farrar and Travis McCabe, with support from Diaa Nour and Barrett Brandon of Ventum, the official bike sponsor.

The camp provides the opportunity to ride scenic routes with support from the pros and Little Nell staff. Participants will be outfitted with NS1 Ventum bikes by a bike fitter and mechanic aiming to ensure optimal performance and comfort. In addition, riders will be equipped with custom kits from Pedal Mafia for each of the three days, featuring a Little Nell kit, a Whispering Angel kit and an ASPENX kit; Sweet Protection is supplying a helmet and sunglasses to each participant and pro; Skratch Labs is providing the fuel and hydration supplements; and additional accessories and a gear bag will be provided by The Little Nell. Participating guests are asked to provide their own shoes and pedals.

CDOT adds funding for road repairs

The Colorado Department of Transportation is investing additional funds received last month to address road conditions after one of the most intense winters in recent decades damaged some roads beyond what they normally sustain each year.

Twelve stretches of roadway across the state have been identified, and preparations are underway to make repairs as soon as possible, officials said. More than $17.6 million in funding has been distributed to two emergency projects, and $7.4 million is being managed by CDOT’s Division of Maintenance and Operations to reimburse local maintenance teams that either perform roadwork or oversee contracted projects. Weather conditions across the state have finally warmed enough that permanent repairs can be made to roads.

Two large stretches of mountain highways will receive extensive work under emergency contracts with private construction contractors. U.S. Highway 40 on the north side of Berthoud Pass, near Winter Park, has experienced badly deteriorating conditions since mid-winter, and maintenance crews have spent weeks making temporary fixes during the seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. A stretch of Interstate 70 from just east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels will also receive pavement resurfacing. This new stretch of road will connect to a project that was already planned near Georgetown and Silver Plume.

Ten additional sections of roadways will receive funding for projects that CDOT maintenance staff will oversee. As work scopes and cost estimates continue to be refined, it will determine whether maintenance staff can perform the work directly in accordance with state law or whether projects will be contracted to private construction firms and overseen by maintenance supervisors.

New appointment at Aspen museum

The Aspen Art Museum announce that Daniel Merritt has been appointed director of curatorial affairs. He will work closely with Nancy and Bob Magoon Director Nicola Lees to develop and oversee all curatorial programming, including exhibitions, commissions, public programs, and publications.

Since 2014, Merritt has worked at Swiss Institute in New York City, most recently as curator and head of residencies.



“I am thrilled to join the Aspen Art Museum, an adventurous institution founded by artists.” he said. “Throughout its history, the museum has demonstrated a commitment to discovery. Since the mid-twentieth century, the town of Aspen has been a haven for experimentation and the progress of artistic thought. Set in an astonishing panorama, the Aspen Art Museum is a hub in which the true voices of artists drive conversations. I look forward to fostering those voices.”

Merritt holds an MA in the History of Art from the Courtauld Institute, London, and a BA in Art History and American Studies from Columbia University, New York.

Jet charter service extends service to Aspen

Set Jet Inc., a membership-based private jet charter program based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has announced their newest route connecting Southern California and Scottsdale with Aspen.

The company said it will begin servicing routes to Aspen with direct flights from the Scottsdale Airport, as well as one-stop flights from Orange County and San Diego starting the week of June 12. Buy-the-seat costs for Set Jet member flights to and from Aspen will start at $1,330.

“Member requests for this route have consistently increased as we approach the Aspen summer season,” said Set Jet CEO Tom Smith. “Aspen is home to some incredible summer festivals, and our members are looking forward to kicking off our Aspen service as the Food & Wine Classic begins. I am proud to see Set Jet now in 10 airports across five Southwestern states and Mexico as we continue to grow our Set Jet destination map.”

Set Jet Chairman Steve Reynolds said, “As a longtime Aspen local, I am excited to see this route crossed off the Set Jet expansion to-do list. I am excited to bring this impeccable experience to the Aspen community – and there is a certain opposite synergy between the desert and the mountains that I truly enjoy as a second-home owner in Scottsdale, myself.”

For more information, visit http://www.setjet.com .

On-request personal assistant service comes to Aspen

TULA, an on-request personal assistant service that began in Denver in 2020 is expanding in-person services to Aspen and the surrounding communities.

Leveraging technology (There’s an app for that) and community, TULA officials said the service offers busy parents, professionals, and anyone who needs a little extra time in their day a personal assistant at the touch of a button. Hourly services are customized for each client and executed by TULA’s network of vetted professionals.

TULA will launch its next in-person market in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley this month. Aspen local Kristi Hayes Buchanan and year-round Aspen resident Monica Cohan have paired up with TULA co-founders Megan Trask and Cody Galloway to lead this new market for TULA. TULA currently serves clients virtually worldwide and in Denver, Boulder, and Austin, Texas, with in-person requests. Additional in-person markets are set to open later this year.

Members can subscribe to a monthly package of six, 12, or 24 hours (Packages receive a discount on the hourly rate) or purchase a la carte hours at $80 an hour. Packages can also be customized for full-day options or recurring tasks.

For more information: TULABalanced.com .

Roadwork to begin at Glenwood Meadows

The city of Glenwood Springs and general contractor Johnson Construction are scheduled to begin phase 1 roadwork for the Glenwood Meadows Roadway Rebuild project on Monday.

During phase 1, West Meadows Drive (the entrance between Target/Big 5 Sporting Goods and Lowes) will be closed between Midland Avenue and the north side of the West Meadows roundabout. Alternate business and residential access will remain open through the East Meadows entrance (by Petco) or either of the two Wulfsohn Road entrances.

During phase 1, the Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA) will re-open the Wulfsohn bus stops to the public and remove the temporary one outside of Chili’s.

Phase 1 is anticipated to be complete in early July and is expected to be the most impactful to access in and out of the subdivision. This phase will replace the island, replace sidewalks, sidewalk crossings, add a full length right and left turn lane to the site, and replace the asphalt with a heavy asphalt section design.

To receive project updates, contact Bryana Starbuck via email at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or by phone/text at 970-930-1411.