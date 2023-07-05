In Brief: Free meals for kids 18 and under; Elks name district deputy from Paonia

Roaring Fork Schools provides free meals till July 20

The Roaring Fork School District is providing all children 18 years old and younger with free, seven-day meal kits until July 20.

The meals, which will be available for pickup every Thursday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at either Basalt or Glenwood elementary schools, will include seven days of breakfasts and lunches for each child. The program is made possible by the Keep Kids Fed Act.

Roaring Fork Schools Food and Nutrition Operation Manager Michelle Hammond expressed the importance of being able to provide for families.

“I think this is something that households in the valley need for their children,” she said. “We are excited to be able to supply this to all families throughout the area.”

She also clarified that this program is available to all families throughout the Roaring Fork Valley regardless of school district affiliation.





The program, which she said will run exactly the same as it did when the district offered the meal kits during the COVID-19 pandemic, is one that hopes to be long-lasting.

“As long as we have the funding to be able to provide for these families, this is something that we are going to continue to do,” Hammond said.

Those wishing to sign up for the meal kits can do so at Basalt Elementary or Glenwood Elementary on Thursday between 3:30-6:30 p.m., or you can visit rfsd.k12.co.us and click on the school meal program link.

Elks choose district deputy from Paonia

Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests have gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this week for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, Shirley Tipton, of Paonia, was installed as district deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Mountain District of the Colorado Elks Association Inc. and will serve a one-year term.

The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America and is committed to making its communities better places to live, Elks officials said. Each year, the order donates more than $350 million in cash, goods, and services to the needy, students, people with disabilities, active-duty members of the armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations. In the 155 years since the order’s founding, the BPO Elks has made charitable donations totaling approximately $12 billion.

As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to help students achieve their goals, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4.5 million each year to students across the country. To help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with more than $15.7 million each year to help them build stronger communities.

Chaîne des Rôtisseurs celebrates Bastille Day

The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the international gastronomic society, invites the community to join their Aspen chapter for their Bastille Day celebration on July 14.

Led by founder Barbi Benton, the Aspen chapter offers a blend of outdoor activities and fine dining aimed at fostering camaraderie among enthusiasts, including a hike in Aspen, followed by lunch at The French Alpine Bistro.

For inquiries and event registration, contact lachaineaspen@gmail.com .

Established in 1248, the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the oldest and most-esteemed international gastronomic society, dedicated to preserving the art of fine cuisine and fostering camaraderie among gastronomes worldwide.

Aspen Meadows earns Four Diamond Rating

Aspen Meadows Resort, the historic, founding location of the Aspen Institute, this week was awarded the Four Diamond Rating for the first time by the American Automobile Association.

To earn the designation, hotels and restaurants must pass an evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person evaluations by AAA’s expert inspectors, according to the AAA. While the resort’s 98 all-suite accommodations have always been among Aspen’s largest, under the ownership and direction of the Institute, the property recently unveiled a guest-suite renovation that respected the work of resort and room designer Herbert Bayer while also meeting the expectations of the modern-day traveler, hotel officials said.

They said the room renovation is part of a plan by the institute to continuously improve the 40-acre property.