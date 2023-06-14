In Brief: Free concert series in Snowmass; open house on potential trail

Snowmass free concerts start this week

Celebrating 31 years of free live music this summer, the Snowmass Free Concert Series, a summer tradition, returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 24. The weekly outdoor series features a spectrum of sounds including country reggae, rock, funk, bluegrass, and more.

Parking is available at Town Park with shuttle service to the venue provided by public transportation. Parking enforcement will be in place. Officials ask drivers not to park in fire lanes, unauthorized permitted spaces, or road shoulders.

For event information, visit gosnowmass.com/events/snowmass-free-concerts .

For parking and transit information, visit villageshuttle.com .

Open house on possible trail between Brush Creek and AABC

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will host a neighborhood open house on June 21 to share information about a potential trail between the Brush Creek Park & Ride and the Aspen Airport Business Center.

The open house is targeted toward project-area residents; they will have an opportunity to learn about the project, view maps and renderings of potential trail alignment, and ask questions. It will take place Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30–7 p.m. in the meeting room at the Colorado Mountain College Aspen campus.

Through various surveys over the years, the public has voiced a desire for more connectivity between Aspen and the Brush Creek Park & Ride. An engineering feasibility study was completed in February 2022 that looked at possible trail alignment options. The open house is designed to gather feedback from the neighborhood and to share information.

The public is also invited to take an online survey regarding the potential trail options at pitkinostprojects.com .

Trail work on several trails

A crew will be sealing cracks on the Crystal Trail, Basalt-Old Snowmass Trail, and the Owl Creek Trail on Friday, Pitkin County officials said. The trails will remain open to users.

First School Safety Summit held

On Friday, June 9, educators, public safety officials and representatives from local governments across the Roaring Fork Valley gathered in Aspen for the inaugural Roaring Fork School Safety Summit.

Held in partnership with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aspen Police Department, the Aspen Institute, and the Colorado School Safety Resource Center, the event touched on crisis response and post-crisis reunification, mental-health resources, translated emergency messaging, and more.

“In the wake of the 2023 swatting events at the Aspen School District that resulted in a significant response from public safety officials, we wanted to bring together leaders from our educational institutions, public safety agencies, counties, and municipalities to hear from school safety professionals, learn about best practices, share experiences across disciplines, and continue our work to create a safe environment for our children, teachers, and staff,” said Alex Burchetta, undersheriff for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Goals during the summit included working together, striving to understand and empathize with the experiences of others, committing to explore new ideas and approaches to improve school safety, recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion in creating safe and welcoming schools, and taking responsibility for implementing and evaluating the effectiveness of future solutions.

Speakers included Carly Posey from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation , Michelle Muething from the Aspen Hope Center , Zuben Bastani from ReachWell , and Christine Harms from the Colorado School Safety Resource Center .