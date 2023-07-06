In Brief: Firefighters keep upper hand; Aspen Meadows earns high rating

Firefighters keep upper hand on Spring Creek Fire

Containment of the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute increased from 25% to 37% between Sunday and Thursday, figures show. The size of the fire on Sunday was 2,925 acres.

With a total of 535 personnel working to suppress the fire, firefighters were able to hold the fireline throughout the holiday, according to a news release from Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two.

“The favorable weather conditions provided crews with an opportunity to ignite unburned fuel on the northeast side, connecting the burned area to the prepared holding line of Dry Creek Road,” the release states. “Pumps, hoses, and water tanks are staged near the holding lines, so firefighters can quickly access and use these tools as needed.”

As crews work to continue to contain the fire, officials are continuing to express the importance of personnel safety.

Building an extraction route on the east side of the fire to provide rapid transport if needed, crews were pulled back via helicopter during Tuesday’s high winds.





With crews expected to spend several nights sleeping at spike camps — camps designated close to the fire with supplies accessible from the main base — firefighters are expecting to further secure the fireline.

Expecting winds under 20 mph throughout the course of Thursday, fire managers will continue to closely monitor conditions but are confident the fire will continue to stay maintained, according to the release.

While the fire continues to burn, Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road continue to be open to local traffic only. Authorities ask residents to avoid these areas if possible and drive with caution as there is an increase in fire personnel on the road.

A red flag warning continued to be in effect until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Aspen Meadows earns Four Diamond Rating

Aspen Meadows Resort, the historic, founding location of the Aspen Institute, this week was awarded the Four Diamond Rating for the first time by the American Automobile Association.

To earn the designation, hotels and restaurants must pass an evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person evaluations by AAA’s expert inspectors, according to the AAA. While the resort’s 98 all-suite accommodations have always been among Aspen’s largest, under the ownership and direction of the Institute, the property recently unveiled a guest-suite renovation that respected the work of resort and room designer Herbert Bayer while also meeting the expectations of the modern-day traveler, hotel officials said.

They said the room renovation is part of a plan by the institute to continuously improve the 40-acre property.

Aspen Times Weekly adds newsletter

The Aspen Times Weekly is adding a weekly newsletter each Saturday to delivery the lifestyled contributions from Kelly Hayes, May Selby, Shannon Asher, Rose Anna Laudicina, Meg Simon, Kimberly Nicoletti, and more.

While the weekly newsletter will serve as a curated collection to honor the legacy of the Aspen Times Weekly, the articles will continue to run in the newspaper and e-edition as well as on the main Aspen Times website, Publisher Allison Patillo said.

The Aspen Times Weekly newsletter launches this Saturday. To receive it, register on The Aspen Times website. It’s free.

Exhibition to open at Hexton Gallery

Phillip K. Smith III’s first solo exhibition at Hexton Gallery in Aspen, “Outside In / Inside Out,” will open on July 12 and run until Aug. 12.

He is known for his site-specific, large-scale installations that combine light, architecture, and natural landscapes. Having shown at several museums, Salone del Mobile, Coachella Festival, Desert X, etc., he reveals a new series of wall sculptures that rest somewhere between traditional painting and the transformative power of colored light.

Two forms dominate the exhibition. The first, Smith’s disk-shaped “Sky Torus” sculptures, are based upon a series featured in his recent solo exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum. Variations on his elongated “Lozenge” form make up the second collection and draw their inspiration from his newly-dedicated, permanent installation on the façade of the Newark Museum of Art.

As a part of the annual Aspen Art Week, he and Hexton are donating one artwork for the annual Art Crush Auction at Aspen Art Museum on Friday, Aug. 4.

Vail development opens for housing lottery

Eagle County residents now have an opportunity to lease a unit at the town of Vail’s latest workforce housing development, the Residences at Main Vail.

The town and its development partner on the project, Triumph Development, launched the lottery process for the 100% deed-restricted, 72-unit complex. It is expected to move in the first residents on Sept. 1, 2023.

The Residences at Main Vail will have 14 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units; 31 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units; and 27 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. The units will be available for the following monthly rental rates (The range of rates reflect the north- versus south-facing unit rates):

$1,700 to $1,760 for a one-bed, one-bath

$2,025 to $2,095 for a two-bed, one-bath

$2,160 to $2,235 for a two-bed, two-bath

While the town of Vail owns the Residences development, it approved a two-year property management agreement with Triumph West Management to operate the property. As such, Triumph will conduct all day-to-day operations at the site including managing leases, bill payments, rent collection, resident communications, snow removal, and more.