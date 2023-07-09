In Brief: Firefighters brace for hotter weather; officer shoot man in Summit County

Firefighters prepare for hotter weather on Spring Creek Fire

As firefighters continue to secure their grip on the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute, hotter and drier weather later this week remain a concern, an update Sunday from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team states.

“That could be a factor driving fire activity since fire behavior specialists noted this fire consistently reacts to direct sunlight and the drying and preheating of fuel,” the update states.

The Spring Creek Fire is southwest of Parachute and began June 24 and blew up during high heat and strong winds on June 26. It is currently 3,286 acres and roughly 39% contained.

There are 531 firefighters on the fire, and aerial units include helicopters and drones firing out unburned patches inside the firelines. Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only. No evacuations are in place. For public lands closures, go to http://www.blm.gov or http://www.fs.usda.gov for the most up-to-date information.

Summit County officers shoot, kill “armed” man

Police shot and killed a man — who a family member identified as recent Summit County graduate, Charlie Foster — early Sunday, July 9.





Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said there were several calls overnight involving the man who was killed. The Sheriff’s Office stated that the shooting happened when deputies and local police officers responded to a call at around 7:20 a.m. The man “failed repeatedly to comply with verbal commands given to him, pointed a handgun at a deputy and officer and was subsequently shot,” a news release states.

Summit County resident Monica Vasquez identified the victim as her 18-year-old nephew and said he was carrying a BB gun. Law enforcement have declined to confirm that detail and have instead called it a “handgun.”

“I watched the whole thing from my door,” Vasquez said. “They were talking him down. He’s got a mental illness. All of a sudden they shot him.”

Many Summit County residents were alerted to the situation just before 8 a.m. Sunday, when back-to-back emergency alerts lit up their phones with shelter-in-place orders. The Sheriff’s Office said in the news release that the shooting happened when law enforcement officials responded to a report of “an armed individual wandering in the neighborhood waving a firearm and banging on residents’ doors.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that both a Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Dillon Police Department Officer shot at the man, who medics declared dead at the scene. Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity.

Yarrow photographs Shiffrin during Norway trip

Mikaela Shiffrin’s June stint in Norway included a photo shoot with iconic British photographer David Yarrow for his “Sporting Legends” series.

“This was such a cool experience, watching him work and getting to work with him in a very unique setting,” Shiffrin posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “I’ve seen some of the finished products, and I’m sooo looking forward to sharing with everyone!”

Yarrow pounced on the unique fortune of Shiffrin conducting summer training in Norway with her boyfriend, two-time Olympic medalist Aleksandar Aamodt Kilde.

“I saw this as my opportunity as we have strong contacts in Oslo and I felt that we could do something a little different,” Yarrow said on his website underneath a photograph of Shiffrin with the title ‘National Treasure.’

“Norway has a strong heritage not just in skiing but in Polar exploration with Roald Amundsen being the first man to reach the North and South Poles. My leaning was to throw Mikaela into an explorer’s base camp and create a narrative hinting at both the extreme conditions and the fortitude of the protagonists,” he said.

“After all, her extraordinary career has often been played out in the toughest of winter conditions. Mikaela has many attributes, but her physical and mental strength define her, and I have absolutely no doubt that she could have led any polar expedition 110 years ago. I asked her to give me a look of sovereignty and leadership in that hut and it came naturally.”

Monday film screenings to start at Aspen Mountain’s base

The Little Nell and Aspen Film are present “Cinema Under the Stars,” a monthly film screening on Monday nights at the base of Aspen Mountain beginning July 17.

Admission is complimentary for lawn seating and open to hotel guests and the public. Beach blankets and fold-up chairs will be provided at no charge for use during the films. House-made popcorn, a limited snack menu, and signature cocktails will be available for purchase. No reservations are required; walk-ins are welcome.

VIP seating is also available with dedicated service and a food and beverage package included. This is bookable online and offered in increments of two for $200 + tax and gratuity.

For each movie night, guests should arrive between 8-8:30 p.m. to find seats. Screenings will begin at 9 p.m.

To book dinner reservations prior to the screenings at Element 47 or Ajax Tavern at The Little Nell, please email dine@thelittlenell.com or call 970.920.6331.

Downtown Aspen Art Festival scheduled for mid-month

The 20th annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival will feature 100 national and local artists with works spanning all mediums for two days on July 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The festival is free to attend and takes place in Paepcke Park.

The festival will showcase creations including life-sized sculpture; intricate glasswork; oil, pastel and watercolor paintings; world-class photography; mixed-media; woodwork; ceramics and jewelry of every style, shape and design.

The Downton Aspen Art Festival is part of the Colorado Summer of Art tour, which includes the Keystone River Run Village Art Festival on July 21, 22 and 23, followed by the Mountain Village/Telluride Fine Art Festival returning for three days across three locations on July 28-30, and the Beaver Creek Fine Art Festival on Aug. 4, 5 and 6. The series concludes with the Steamboat Springs Festival of the Arts on Aug. 12-13.