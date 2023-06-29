In Brief: Fire stalls; canyon closure triggers change; grant for unsheltered

Cold front forecast for Parachute fire on Thursday evening

The Spring Creek Fire southwest of Parachute hasn’t grown much since Tuesday morning, when wind caused it to blossom from around 200 acres to over 2,500.

According to Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 2, fire size grew from 2,577 acres on Wednesday to 2,859 on Thursday. The fire is still reported 20% contained, with 363 personnel on scene.

Fire officials continue to plan efforts to limit negative fire impacts to private land, structures, and infrastructure in the area. This includes protecting oil and gas infrastructure.

“Fire Managers will continue looking at long-term structure protection on Wallace and Dry Creek areas that could be impacted by the fire,” a release states. “Air resources including helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft will continue to be used to assist firefighters as wind conditions permit.”

With a red-flag warning in place for areas under 7,000 feet in Garfield County through Thursday, southwesterly wind gusts were expected to range from 20-30 mph in the afternoon. A cold front was also expected to move through the area after 6 p.m., with ensuing wind gusts estimated to exceed 30 mph out of the northwest after the front passes.





Northwesterly winds will calm after midnight, the report states.

Monsoon season canyon closures on tap

The updated safety protocol continues for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon as the Western Slope enters the summer monsoon season. The Colorado Department of Transportation worked with the National Weather Service, U.S. Geological Survey, and partner agencies and stakeholders earlier this year to update weather thresholds that trigger safety closures.

Slightly more precipitation is now required before a roadway safety closure will be put in place. With these updated thresholds, CDOT and partner agencies continue to anticipate that as many as 50% fewer safety closures will be necessary this year for I-70, rest areas, and the Glenwood Canyon recreation path. The protocol aims to protect the traveling public and recreational users, while also reducing safety closures without floods or mudslides.

Travelers should anticipate closures for I-70, the recreation path, and rest areas if there is heavy rain in the forecast, transportation officials said.

Grant awarded to help unsheltered community in region

A collaborative supported by Pitkin County Human Services that includes Recovery Resources will receive a $2,743,690 grant aimed at helping the unsheltered community in Pitkin County.

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs through the Division of Housing awarded the grant to West Mountain Regional Health Alliance to support the Valley Alliance to End Homelessness (VAEH), a regional, homeless response system collaborative. These dollars will be subcontracted throughout the region to partners in the collaborative including Eagle County Homeless Services, Catholic Charities of the Western Slope, Mind Springs Health, Recovery Resources, and Salvation Army.

The West Mountain Regional Health Alliance serves as the backbone and coordinating organization for VAEH, supporting and strengthening the region’s services including: a continuum of care, an array of prevention, shelter, re-housing, and supportive housing services intended to make homelessness rare, brief, and a one-time occurrence.

“We believe we can end homelessness as long as our community works collaboratively.” said Janelle Duhon, executive director for Recovery Resources. “Recovery Resources is one organization out of many in the Roaring Fork Valley that is working towards ending homelessness.”

Chip seal project on Independence Pass starts in July

CDOT and contract partner Elam Construction of Grand Junction will begin a chip seal project on Colorado Highway 82 Independence Pass in July.

Work is anticipated to begin in mid-July. CDOT officials said motorists should plan for 15-minute delays during construction hours. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The project is scheduled to last 25 working days and is anticipated to continue through August.

Chip seal application will take place on Highway 82 east of Aspen for 14 miles from Mile Point 47.8 (winter closure gate) to MP 61.2 (Independence Pass summit). Work will consist of asphalt patching, chip seal application, and pavement markings.

In order to perform work on certain areas of the highway, there will be four full closures of 82. This will allow crews to safely work on the upper and lower Narrows — two sections of the roadway that are narrow due to a rock wall next to the roadway, officials said. The closures will last approximately three hours and will take place between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The chip seal application will help protect and extend the life of the underlying pavement, officials said. The new surface will provide skid resistance and reduce overall cracking.

Garfield County has one reported case of West Nile

Rising temperatures and higher than normal moisture levels in Garfield County this year mean higher levels of mosquito activity for the next six to eight weeks. This year, the county has had one reported case of West Nile virus, which is a mosquito-borne virus that may potentially cause serious illness.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

Garfield County has collaborated with all six municipalities on a comprehensive mosquito program since 2004. Included in the program are surveillance, monitoring, and treatment activities of key sites that are historically known to be mosquito hotspots.

Education is a key component of the program; the species of mosquito that carries West Nile is Culex tarsalis. This mosquito can be found throughout the county but is most prevalent in the Rifle, Parachute, and Battlement Mesa communities, officials said.

Volunteers sought for fundraisers

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo is just around the corner, and along with all the fun and excitement that comes with this annual tradition, the Western Slope Veterans Coalition (WSVC) will host the Beer Garden with the goal of raising funds to help maintain financial programs aimed at supporting veterans and their families as they navigate a variety of financial challenges.

Brews for the Brave is seeking a number of volunteers to help with a variety of needs throughout the course of the Fair and Rodeo, beginning July 22 and continuing from July 26 through July 30. The Veterans Coalition is seeking volunteers to work as cashiers, to help with beer delivery and stocking, and people to check ID’s. There will be two early training sessions including a TIPS session for servers. Those sessions will take place at the Elks Lodge, located at 51939 Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs, with the first TIPS training set for for Tuesday, July 15, at 6 p.m. with volunteer orientation at 7 p.m. A second training will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. for TIPS and 11 a.m. for general orientation.

This is the second of two annual fundraisers hosted by the WSVC, the first being the recently held Veterans Golf Tournament. Proceeds from both events go directly to their Emergency Fund which is dedicated to assisting families with needs such as past due mortgage, rent, and utility payments as well as help with medical bills, auto repairs, and clothing. The areas served by the WSVC include Garfield, Pitkin, and Eagle counties.

Coalition President Jeremie Oates said: “The Beer Garden is a fun and easy way for Fair & Rodeo attendees to give back to the many people around our region that have stepped up to serve our country. Events like this really bolster our fundraising efforts, but they only work with the help of the many volunteers that selflessly and generously donate their time.”

For more information on the Western Slope Veterans Coalition and to volunteer to help at this year’s Beer Garden go to westernslopeveterans.org or call 970-233-8735.

Holy Cross Energy completes fiber project from Glenwood to Aspen

Holy Cross Energy (HCE) has announced the completion of phase I of a network infrastructure project installing 41 miles of fiber between Glenwood Springs and Aspen.

HCE’s fiber network supports operations to more quickly diagnose outages, dispatch energy resources in real-time, and increase reliability between HCE data centers in the event of an emergency, utility officials said.

The three-phase project brings “middle mile” broadband infrastructure to the communities of the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys. Phase II between Avon and Gypsum is anticipated to begin this summer, and Phase III will connect the first two phases with a link over Cottonwood Pass.

“HCE’s primary goal is to increase reliability and to dispatch energy resources in real-time. We are also excited to utilize our fiber where available to support our member and communities by providing access to a strong fiber network,” said Manuel Gomez, fiber and broadband director at HCE.

In 2018, HCE underwent a feasibility study to see what it would take to bring broadband to their service territory and what efforts were being made locally by current broadband service providers. At the time of the study, 94% of HCE members who responded already had a broadband service provider.

HCE’s Board of Directors ultimately decided not to expand into retail internet but to pursue middle-mile projects supporting HCE’s operations and where grant funding was available. In addition to the goal of supporting its system operations, HCE is also working with local entities, private and public, to support an increase in access to fiber infrastructure by subleasing the fiber to regional internet providers.

Currently, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments has the only lease on HCE fiber which provides middle mile broadband services to Pitkin County, the city of Aspen, the town of Basalt, and the town of Snowmass Village.

