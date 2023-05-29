In Brief: Dining event, art show, and cycle camp on tap for summer

Epicurean Passport Weekend at Hotel Jerome

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, has announced gastronomic events and partnerships for its third annual Epicurean Passport Weekend .

The weekend-long activations, kicking off June 15-18, will take guests on a gastronomic journey, where culture and style merge, hotel officials said. The events will feature a variety of intimate lounges hosted by vintners and mixologists and multi-course dinners curated by award-winning chefs.

Highlights:

La Casa Del Sol Dinner in Prospect: Menu by Chef David Castro Hussong from Fauna, Chef Tomas Bermudez from La Docena, and Chef Byron Gomez, paired with reserve wines by Vinters Lulú Martínez Ojeda of Bruma Vinícola and Melissa Garza of Viñas de Garza.

Black on Black Dinner v.II: With Chefs JJ Johnson and Nina Compton, co-hosts DLynn Proctor, Alicia Towns Franken, Gary Obligacion and Patrick Davila presenting wines by Vintners Carmelo Anthony, Marvina Robinson, Robin + Andréa McBride, Dwyane Wade, CJ McCollum, ATF, Artie Johnson, and André Mack, as well as featuring wines by Donae Burston and E40. Following dinner, the After Party goes on at Bad Harriet with host Jackie Summers of Sorel and Tiffanie Barriere, “The Drinking Coach.”

The REUNION Dinner in Prospect: Menu by Chef Tim Hollingsworth from Otium LA and pairings selected by Master Sommelier Desmond Echavarrie from Scale Wine, Chris Hoel from Harper’s Club, and Garth Hodgdon Cage Imports, joined by Vintner Rob Harrison from Fluent Wine.

Intersect Aspen preparing for August event

Intersect Art and Design is preparing for the third annual in-person Intersect Aspen, Aug. 1-4, at the Aspen Ice Garden.

Intersect Aspen is Aspen’s only fine art and design fair, bringing a mix of modern and contemporary galleries to the mountains each summer, organizers said, adding that the fair is committed to building community and connectivity and is activated by timely and original programming both onsite and throughout the region.





This year’s fair will include 31 galleries from 27 cities around the globe and will be open to the public daily, organizers said.

“Each year the energy and buzz about Aspen increases, and our third edition does not disappoint,” said Becca Hoffman, managing director of Intersect Art and Design. “This year’s Fair boasts over 10 new galleries who promise to offer dynamic discoveries. In addition, we are so pleased to welcome back 20 returning contemporary and modern art exhibitors who have made early August in the mountains their go-to.”

For more: IntersectFairs.com and on social media @IntersectArtandDesign.

Little Nell announces 10th annual cycle camp

Cyclists of all abilities are invited to join The Little Nell for Clip-In, a cycling camp celebrating 10 years Sunday, Aug. 13, to Thursday, Aug. 17.

Christian Vande Velde, a former pro cyclist, current commentator for the Tour de France, and a Peloton instructor, is returning to host. Guiding the group alongside Velde will be two former pro cyclists, Tyler Farrar and Travis McCabe, with support from Diaa Nour and Barrett Brandon of Ventum, the official bike sponsor.

The camp provides the opportunity to ride scenic routes with support from the pros and Little Nell staff. Parrticipants will be outfitted with NS1 Ventum bikes by a bike fitter and mechanic aiming to ensure optimal performance and comfort. In addition, riders will be equipped with custom kits from Pedal Mafia for each of the three days, featuring a Little Nell kit, a Whispering Angel kit and an ASPENX kit; Sweet Protection is supplying a helmet and sunglasses to each participant and pro; Skratch Labs is providing the fuel and hydration supplements; and additional accessories and a gear bag will be provided by The Little Nell. Participating guests are asked to provide their own shoes and pedals.