In Brief: DanceAspen tees up winter program; ACES to talk wolves; 10th Division ski-ins

DanceAspen announces winter program

DanceAspen’s new winter program will premiere on March 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. at The Wheeler Opera House, the dance company announced this week.

The contemporary dance performances will debut creations by choreographers Penny Saunders, Yin Yue, and Sebastian Kloborg. In addition, local DanceAspen choreographers Matthew Gilmore, Madeline Scott, and Blake Krapels will present new works.

Laurel Jenny Winton, executive director of DanceAspen, said, “We are pulling choreographers from all corners of the globe with this new winter program. Integrating these international creatives with our local creatives is the next step in the evolution of DanceAspen.”

Saunders is currently an artist in residence at the University of Southern California Kaufman School of Dance, as well as an adjunct assistant professor at The University of Utah School of Dance. During DanceAspen’s recent residency with Saunders at the University of Utah, she created the piece “In Mind,” which will debut in the upcoming shows.

Yue is a performer, choreographer, and the founder and artistic director of YY Dance Company. Her piece “Ever After” will showcase her FoCo technique, a fusion of Chinese dance, folk, and contemporary movement.





Kloborg, a native of Denmark, choreographer, and freelance dancer, often shares the stage with his fiancee, Maria Kochetkova. Together, the couple trained the DanceAspen dancers and created Kloborg’s piece for DanceAspen.

Gilmore, a DanceAspen dancer and choreographer, will present his fourth work for the company. Scott is developing a dance film shot at the Hotel Jerome’s Bad Harriet speakeasy, “Paradise,” after the concept known as the paradise paradox, which embodies the relationship between mental health and the revered lifestyle in the mountains. A recent addition to the dance team, Krapels worked with fellow dancers to develop his first piece for the company, “Where We Once Were.”

ACES offers wolf re-introduction presentation

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies offers a free program about wolves and Colorado’s wolf re-introduction at 6-8 p.m. on March 15 at The Wheeler Opera House.

Organizers said the evening will feature firsthand knowledge of the challenges and solutions that come with wolf re-introduction, from a variety of stakeholders throughout the state.

Joanna E. Lambert, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, will deliver a keynote speech, followed by a panel discussion with experts, a series of short films, live music, and movement inspired by wolves.

“The evening, which is focused on what re-introduction will look like and how we will make it work for all stakeholders, has something for everyone. Whether you are a hunter, rancher, tourist, government official, student, environmentalist, or concerned citizen, you are sure to be engaged and learn something new,” said ACES CEO Chris Lane.

For those looking to become involved or get more information on the wolf re-introduction in Colorado, there will be a number of regional and national organizations in the lobby ready to answer questions and share resources. The panel discussion will feature a Q&A session.

Eagle County offices closed on Presidents Day

Eagle County government offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices, will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911.

For non-emergencies, call the Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500.

The Road & Bridge Department will be on call at 970-479-2200 in cases of emergency.

ECO Transit bus routes will operate on their regular schedules.

The Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling Department which includes the Landfill, Household Hazardous Waste Facility, will remain open.

Glenwood closes some offices Monday

City of Glenwood Springs administrative offices and non-emergency services, including City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court) will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day. The Community Center, South Canyon Landfill, Community Art Center, and Ride Glenwood will remain open with normal hours.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911. For non-emergencies, call Garfield County Dispatch at 970-625-8095.

10th Division ski-in at various mountains

The soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division fought on skis in World War II, and upon returning back home, they realized they enjoyed the skiing part a bit more than the fighting.

Many of their descendants now harbor an equally strong love of ski culture, and — through the 10th Mountain Division Association — their love of skiing continues to be celebrated every year at the annual 10th Mountain Division Association Ski-In, held in Colorado every February.

If you’re interested in meeting some of those descendants and helping to celebrate the legacy of the 10th, the ski-in is your chance to do so. It’s scheduled for Feb. 23-28 this year at Copper Mountain, Ski Cooper, Vail, and Breckenridge.

“The first ski-in was organized in 1976,” according to the 10th Mountain Division Association. “Busloads of veterans and their families rolled into Keystone from the Denver airport and spent days skiing together, dining together, sharing stories, and usually capping off evenings at the Silver Spur in Leadville with tipsy singing of 10th Mountain songs, arms around each other’s shoulders, bottles waving, etc.”

The event welcomes skiers of all ages.