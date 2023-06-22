In Brief: County award nominations; Art Base events; CORE grants available

County accepting nominations for awards

Pitkin County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards and Greg Mace Award. Community members are invited to submit nominations for people spending their time and energy giving back. Nominees do not need to be county residents, but their volunteer efforts must have taken place in Pitkin County.

“The Pitkin County Cares awards and Greg Mace Award give us the opportunity every year to recognize and thank community members who are making a difference,” said Francie Jacober, chair of the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners. “We’ve honored teachers, environmentalists, students, mental-health advocates, mentors, and many others. These are service superstars whose work is big and small, from pulling up thistles and picking up trash to delivering meals to the elderly and caring for children. They give their time and energy to improve and enrich the lives of others as well as our environment.”

Now in its 23rd year, the awards were established to honor individuals and groups for their outstanding service, leadership, and civic involvement. The award categories are varied. Recipients are chosen for their service in the following categories: Seniors; Health; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Education; Good Samaritan; Environment; Rising Stars (18 years and younger); and Significant One-Time Event. In addition, the Greg Mace Award recognizes an outstanding individual who has dedicated significant time to volunteering. The award is named after the late Greg Mace, a well-known Aspen native who died in 1986 during a training mission on North Maroon peak. He was a long-time volunteer member of Mountain Rescue Aspen.

For questions about the nomination process, contact awards organizer Pat Bingham at pat.bingham130@gmail.com or 970-366-7901.

Deadline for submissions is Monday, July 31.





Recipients will be invited to a community event in either late September or early October where the Pitkin County commissioners will acknowledge their service.

Art Base events coming in August

The Art Base in Basalt announced the opening of the 10×10 Name Unseen Silent Auction, which will be on view to the public starting Friday, Aug. 4, during the auction’s opening reception from 5-7 p.m.

“The ‘name unseen’ aspect of our 10×10 makes it really fun and special because it’s equitable for artists of all backgrounds — from emerging creatives to the most seasoned of makers. Because artists are given free rein to work out their ideas on a blank 10×10 panel, they can go outside their comfort zone and try new media for this event,” said Art Base Executive Director Lisa DeLosso. “And our winning bidders end up taking home a great piece, all while supporting our mission. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The public can view the 10×10 Name Unseen Silent Auction until Friday, Aug. 18, and can bid online until the auction closes at 6:30 p.m. the following evening, Saturday, Aug. 19.

Ticket holders for The Art Base’s annual pARTy will have the last opportunity to view the work in person, from 5-6:30 p.m., also on Aug. 19, then will immediately head to Lions Park for a catered dinner, a program about the Art Base’s educational offerings, and an annual paddle raise at 7-9 p.m.

This year’s pARTy will honor longtime local David Floria as the recipient of the 2023 Melva Bucksbaum Dedication to the Arts Award.

Grants available for energy efficient construction

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) is accepting grant applications for construction projects that demonstrate a strong commitment to energy efficiency or electrification and are in either Pitkin County or the Roaring Fork Valley boundary of Eagle County. Grants of up to $50,000 are available for fuel switching, large retrofit, and new construction initiatives that contribute to greenhouse-gas emissions reduction and benefit the overall community.

Grants are available for those living, working, or operating single-family homes, multi-family homes, or commercial buildings. Priority consideration, along with potential additional funding, is given to community participants who are in childcare, education, non-profit, local government, or local workforce housing, or are active military, veterans, or first responders.

Grant applications will be accepted until July 17 at 11:59 p.m.

CORE grants can be combined with non-CORE tax credits, rebates, and grants, officials said. CORE also offers advice about additional regional, state, and national energy-saving funding options, along with rebates and technical assistance. The CORE team is readily available to assist applicants in navigating the application process and discovering additional energy-saving resources.

More information: AspenCORE.org/core-grant.

Sex assault suspect heads to court

A man accused of using his access to a Roaring Fork Valley soccer club to allegedly sexually assault victims faced his arraignment on Thursday before 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley.

Cesar Herrera Romero, 20, was arrested June 7 on an arrest warrant for two counts of sexual assault on a child, as well as one count of sexual assault on a child.

The Carbondale Police Department was made aware by the Pitkin County’s Sheriff’s Office of juveniles disclosing alleged sexual assault by Romero in early February. Upon further investigation by the CPD, officers found multiple alleged incidents of this nature occurred in cities between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.

Roaring Fork United Club president Kevin Jardine, however, released a statement earlier this week, saying Romero was never an official coach of the club. Instead, Romero merely expressed interest in coaching for RF United as he had a family member on one of the teams.

His attorney, Peter Rachesky, on Tuesday requested a continuation to Aug. 10 in order to have more time to gather and exchange evidence and information over Romero’s case.