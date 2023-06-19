In Brief: Comments sought on Snowmass plans; Little Nell offers events for public

U.S. Forest Service seeks comments on Snowmass plans

The White River National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed improvements at Snowmass Mountain Resort.

Aspen Skiing Co. is proposing to replace and realign the aging Coney Glade and Cirque lifts, construct new mountain bike and ski trails, and reroute a hiking trail. Work is anticipated to begin in summer 2024.

The proposals are included in the 2022 Master Development Plan for Snowmass, which the White River National Forest accepted in January.

“Individual proposals within an accepted master development plan are required to undergo an environmental review as part of our normal approval process,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner. “Public comments are a key part of our environmental review.”

Under the proposal, the existing 1980s-era Coney Glade lift would be replaced with the realigned and renamed Coneygame Lift, which would begin at the Snowmass base, southwest of the Village Express gondola. An angled mid-station would be located near the Spider Sabich area, ending near the existing top terminal. The number of new towers on national forest system land would be approximately the same as the existing lift.





The existing Cirque Lift would be re-aligned to eliminate a problematic bend and replaced with another surface lift with an increased capacity of 1,000 people per hour. The bottom terminal of the proposed lift would be 100 feet west of the current location, ending at approximately the current top terminal.

The proposed 620-foot Blue Grouse Ski Trail Connector would connect the existing Blue Grouse Ski Trail to the entrance Snowmass Terrain Park halfpipe to eliminate cross-traffic issues. The new trail would require cutting approximately 50 trees.

Skico is also proposing to construct a new 970-foot mountain biking trail in the Elk Camp and Meadows area that would connect the existing Vapor and Squeezy mountain biking trails, as well as decommission a 3,200-foot section of the existing Summit Hiking Trail and create a new 5,840-foot trail alignment.

More information, including the proposal and how to comment, is available at fs.usda.gov/project/whiteriver/?project=64153 .

A sampling of The Little Nell offerings

The Little Nell has events and offerings through summer, some open to the public:

Weekly Garden Tours return from at 4-4:30 p.m. on Fridays through Sept. 1. Led by head gardener Arabella Beavers-Kaplansky, these tours explore The Nell Gardens, which include a chef’s garden, an edible flower garden, a bee garden, and more, as well as Aspen’s original colorful living wall, which features a new design each summer. These tours are complimentary and open to the public; no need to register.

The Little Nell has partnered with Jazz Aspen Snowmass to bring pizzazz to the patio and dining room at Element 47 featuring a musical duo every Thursday and Sunday night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. through Sept.3.

International Dinner Series at Ajax Tavern: The culinary team at Ajax Tavern has a lineup of global flavors this summer, with a rotating offering of international cuisine every Wednesday evening from 6-10 p.m. with a three-course, prix-fixed menu and welcome refreshment: July 12, Mexican; July 19, Argentinian; July 26, Italian; Aug. 2, Spanish; Aug. 9, Creole seafood boil; Aug. 13 (Sunday), Caribbean; Aug. 23, Moroccan; Aug. 30, Southeast Asian; Sept. 6, German.

Cinema Under the Stars: In partnership with Aspen Film, The Little Nell is presenting a monthly film screening on Monday nights at the base of Aspen Mountain. Admission is free and open to hotel guests and the public. Hillside seating with blankets and fold-up chairs available for use during the films. House-made popcorn, a limited snack menu, and an outdoor bar with cocktails will be available for purchase. A VIP package will also be available with plush seating, dedicated service, and a special menu. For general admission, no reservations are required; walk-ins are welcome. Cinema Under the Stars will take place just before dark on the following nights: July 17, Aug. 21 , and Sept. 11.

Tour de France Kick-Off: Celebrates the first day of the 2023 Tour de France with a bike ride in Aspen led by World Tour cyclist Matthew Riccitello, along with Olympic medalist and world champion Mari Holden. All will meet at the ASPENX store on the Gondola Plaza at 7 a.m. for complimentary coffee and registration. Riders are responsible to have their own bike and helmet to participate. Both rides depart at 7:30 a.m. with two distance options for the route: from The Little Nell to Basalt for a 42-mile round trip ride or to Ruedi Reservoir for a 68-mile round trip ride. Lunch afterward on Ajax Tavern’s patio. The $100 per person registration includes the ride, the prix-fixe lunch at Ajax Tavern (choice of two courses, a glass of wine, gratuity, and tax), and a $25 donation to USA Cycling Foundation and AVSC. A maximum of 40 spots are available.

CCY Architects a finalist for big award

CCY Architects has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Architizer A+ Awards in the Best Residential Firms category.

The Architizer A+ Awards, now in its 11th year, celebrates achievements in architecture and design worldwide. The program’s mission is to foster an appreciation for meaningful design and recognize its potential to positively impact everyday life, officials said, adding that with a global audience of over 400 million viewers, the Architizer A+ Awards provide a platform to showcase the world’s best architecture.

“We are honored to receive international recognition for our firm’s work and to be included among a small group of extraordinary designers and firms from around the world,” said Rich Carr, CCY principal. “We take pride in respecting and embracing the natural landscape and creating memorable places for our clients.:

For more: winners.architizer.com/2023/Firms/specialization-1/best-residential-firm-1

Garfield County adopts stringent building code

Garfield County has adopted the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) in compliance with a 2019 state law requiring local governments choose one of three iterations of the IECC in its building code. The 2018 version of the IECC features minor changes in insulation values and requires a blower door test to be performed on all new homes to check air-sealing and ventilation.

John Plano, chief building official for Garfield County Community Development, told the Board of County Commissioners that the state has mandated that all local governments select one of three energy codes (IECC 2015, 2018, or 2021) to abide by no later than July 1 or be required to adopt the 2021 version. The county had been operating under the 2009 IECC.

“The code cannot be changed or amended to make it less stringent,” he explained to the board. “If we change or amend any building code at any time after July 1, 2023, we will have to adopt the 2021 or most current code, which will be more onerous than the one we currently utilize.”

The 2021 IECC requires that new homes be pre-wired for future solar photovoltaic or solar thermal installations, high-efficiency electric appliances in mixed-fuel buildings and charging of electric vehicles, potentially increasing building costs.

Try, trying again with CORE Act legislation

Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper called on the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to consider their Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act .

Last month, the senators introduced their 2023 CORE Act to protect 420,000 acres of public land in Colorado, establish new wilderness areas, and safeguard existing outdoor recreation opportunities to boost the economy for future generations.

“Colorado counties, in close coordination with businesses, recreation groups, sportsmen, and conservationists, worked for over a decade to craft the CORE Act,” wrote Bennet and Hickenlooper. “We respectfully request that the Committee move to consider it.”

The CORE Act combines four previously introduced Colorado public land bills, which have been in development over the past decade. Of the land protected by the bill, 71,000 acres are designated as new wilderness, and nearly 80,000 acres are designated as new recreation and conservation management areas that preserve existing outdoor uses, such as hiking and mountain biking. The bill also designates the Sandy Treat Overlook and Tenmile Wilderness in the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, and establishes a permanent mineral withdrawal in areas important to ranchers and sportsmen in the Thompson Divide.

Last year, Bennet and Hickenlooper led the push to establish the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument and secure a proposed administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide — provisions of the original CORE Act, first introduced in 2019.

Shuttle service extends to Denver International Airport

Roaring Fork Express, which came into the Aspen area this past year to replace and add airport shuttle services, has increased service between the Roaring Fork Valley and Denver International Airport by adding new vehicles and expanding the frequency of trips.

Roaring Fork Express this month began offering three daily, round-trip routes between Aspen and DIA. From Aspen, passengers will have options to depart at 7 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m. From DIA to Aspen, passengers can catch the shuttle at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. These routes have been set to line up with the major flight schedules at Denver International Airport, company officials said.