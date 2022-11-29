In Brief: Carbondale lights up for Santa, Winter Words kicks off with party

Carbondale lights up for Santa on Friday

Light up Carbondale will welcome Santa to town Friday.

Santa’s first stop will be at the large tree on Main Street and Weant Boulevard near the Forest Service building around 5:30 p.m. “Oh Christmas Tree” will start the festivities and when the holiday spirit reaches its crescendo, Santa will start the countdown and illuminate all the lights on the trees on Main Street from the top of Forest Service tree (with a little help from the Carbondale Fire District Fire Engine), organizers said.

A pedestrian parade of carolers will head down Main Street from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. to the Fourth Street Plaza for the Chamber of Commerce First Friday celebration. Santa will be at the plaze for cookies, hot chocolate and cider, along with a bonfire and sing along caroling. Sleigh rides with Santa will be available at the plaza park from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.

Every holiday season, Carbondale Arts transforms the R2 Gallery into a shop filled with artisanal goods that make up the annual Deck the Walls holiday market and the Launchpad will be open until 7 p.m. with live performances by the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra.

For more information, contact:





Carbondale Recreation & Community Center | http://www.carbondalerec.com ; 970-510-1290

| http://www.carbondalerec.com ; 970-510-1290 Carbondale Arts | http://www.carbondalearts.com ; 970-963-1680

| http://www.carbondalearts.com ; 970-963-1680 Carbondale Chamber | http://www.carbondale.com ; 970-963-1890

Winter Words kicks off with party Thursday

The Winter Words season kickoff party is Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m at the Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen.

The is a free event where attendees can purchase Winter Words tickets, passes and books in advance of the series in collaboration with the Red Brick Resident Artists Gallery Opening.

Tickets and passes will also be available at aspenshowtix.com .

Garfield County officials balk at climate action

A request before Colorado’s oil and gas regulators for new rulemaking aimed at reining in broader climate impacts from the industry would amount to a de facto ban on further energy development in the state, Garfield County officials say.

County commissioners last week joined other oil and gas producing counties in offering comments on the petition filed with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in August by several environmental groups, led by New Mexico-based Wild Earth Guardians.

The petition should be rejected outright, commissioners said.

“This is just another case where we see individuals and organizations who want to kill oil and gas development in the county, the state and the entire world,” Commissioner Mike Samson said at the Nov. 21 Board of County Commissioners meeting.

“To me, that is such a foolish thing to do,” he said. “I want to appeal to the common sense of people in this state who are in positions of power, to stop and think, and analyze what they are doing to this state. This is another example of people trying to destroy things we need for a high quality of life.”

The petition, backed by groups including 350 Colorado and the Sierra Club of Colorado, asks the commission to adopt rules for evaluating and addressing “cumulative air impacts” and to address environmental justice concerns as it relates to underrepresented populations of people.

“Western Colorado has warmed more than twice the national average, with communities already experiencing warming of 1.5 to 2.4 degrees Celsius,” the petition asserts. Garfield County in particular has seen average annual warming of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), according to a county-by-county table included with the petition and derived from a Washington Post Pulitzer Prize winning series in 2020, “Beyond the Limit.”

CMC hosts open house Wednesday

The Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center is hosting an open house Wednesday to announce updates and changes which include a new student center at the Blake Avenue location, according to a CMC news release.

The space was recently refreshed so it could better serve the wide range of changing needs of the people who use it, Laura Hardman, the Glenwood Center’s site administrator, said in the release.

The learning lab area has been renovated to be a more comfortable study environment for individual students or group study sessions. The room now has comfortable couches, added chairs, floor lamps, plants and even a Keurig machine, the release states. The lab was converted after the pandemic, after which it saw less use.

Counseling offices, an adjunct faculty office and space for tutoring are centralized within the student center, the release also states.

CMC counselor Cory Rikard said the open house will also be a good time to learn about different CMC programs, check out the other parts of the building, take part in a raffle, pick up college swag and enjoy some snacks and coffee.

No one is licking toads in national parks, sorry

It’s hard to find a warning issued by the National Park Service that gained more traction. Too bad it was completely fabricated.

The agency’s Oct. 31 Facebook post imploring visitors to “please refrain from licking” the large Sonoran desert toad common in the Southwest echoed across thousands of news outlets. Google “park service toad licking” and you get 1.7 million hits. Tens of thousands of news outlets — including the most prestigious in the world — repeated the warning.

But a records request of agency employee reports detailing any and all interactions between park property visitors and the toads yielded zero records.

— Colorado Sun