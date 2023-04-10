In Brief: Boebert gets more competition; Roaring Fork school present ‘Mama Mia!’; moose moves into apartment complex

Roaring Fork Republican to run for Boebert’s seat

Carbondale Republican Russ Andrews, a financial planner who appears weekly on David Bach’s KFNO radio show, announced Monday he would join the race for Colorado’s Congressional District 3.

Claiming he’s “one of the rare voices of conservatism on the Western Slope,” he said he is running to increase federal funding for the district, which he said trailed the average Colorado congressional district in federal remittances by $1.1 billion (18.18%) in 2021. He said he would use the money on road repair and maintenance.

He said he wants to ensure the district stays in Republican hands, pointing out that incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert won the last election by only 546 votes in a district that leans heavily Republican.

A press release announcing his candidacy said lived in Colorado for 29 years, earned his marine engineering degree from SUNY Maritime College, has served on two local non-profit boards, has taught kids how to play golf through the Aspen Junior Golf Foundation, was the chief gate judge for all major Aspen ski races for nearly a decade, and has served as an ambassador for the Snowmass Ski Area.

He said his first priority in Congress would be to reach out to every other representative and to find common ground on legislation he is proposing.





For more information: http://www.russ4cd3.com

‘Finding Elevation’ author speaks Tuesday at Explore

Author Lisa Thompson will discuss her memoir, “Finding Elevation: Fear and Courage on the World’s Most Dangerous Mountain,” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Explore Booksellers in Aspen.

Her story delves into what it takes to become a world-class mountaineer, as well as spanning the emotional depths of Thompson’s Midwestern upbringing as a child of a heavy drinker and of divorced parents, her struggle to earn an engineering degree and be a female manager in corporate America — and her battle with breast cancer.

Roaring Fork schools present ‘Mama Mia!’

Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Basalt Middle School and Carbondale Middle School will present “Mamma Mia!” at Basalt Middle School Auditorium on Friday through Sunday.

The story summary: “A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And an unforgettable trip down the aisle. On the eve of her wedding in a Greek island paradise, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.”

Tickets sold in advance online or at the door, $10-$15.

Show Dates and Times:

Thursday at 7 p.m.

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

Valley View breast cancer talk April 19

On Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m., Valley View Breast Surgeon Betsy Brew, MD and Calaway-Young Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist Peter Rossi, MD will present “Survivorship and Lifestyle Recommendations Post Breast Cancer,” a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Brew and Dr. Rossi will discuss survivorship and lifestyle recommendations to improve quality of life post-breast cancer treatment. This webinar is aimed at women of any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health.

Moose moves in to apartment complex

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The center courtyard at Mountain Village Apartments is normally a place where residents can walk their dogs or visit with neighbors as they make their way to the parking areas. That was before a moose moved into the area for a few days last week.

One resident in the apartments said the moose has been lunging at people as they make their way through the courtyard, causing concern because the pathways that crisscross the area are frequently used by residents, children, and pet owners.

The resident reported that several neighbors had even reached out to the Steamboat Springs Police Department’s dispatch but were told there was little that could be done.

“We understand this is moose territory and the ski mountain has made life hard for them especially during this heavy winter,” the resident wrote in an email to the Steamboat Pilot & Today on Friday, March 31. “But for the moose to linger like this has been nerve-racking.”

Other residents said having the moose in the courtyard for a couple of days last week did not disrupt their daily routines, and they added that seeing moose around is expected when you live in a mountain community like Steamboat Springs.

“There’s very little that we can do regarding a moose. Essentially, all we do is try to make sure that we keep people away from it, but we don’t have any means or methods to move it along,” said Sgt. Evan Noble of the Steamboat Springs Police Department. “We generally don’t respond to those calls unless the moose is being aggressive toward people. That’s something that we usually just have wildlife respond to and handle.”

David Rehak Suma, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, explained that trying to get a moose to move can be tricky and, in most cases, doesn’t really resolve the problem.

Work resumes soon on I-70 near Frisco

The Colorado Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Ames Construction, will resume work on the Summit County I-70 Auxiliary Lane Project in mid-April. The project began last spring, took a winter break, and is anticipated to be completed this fall.

An initial impact to travelers will be the I-70 overlook east of Frisco’s on-ramp (Exit 203), official said. Currently, there is a small closure inside the overlook. A full closure will take place Monday, April 10, for the duration of the project for construction staging. Crews will then begin work by re-striping lanes for the new traffic pattern on eastbound I-70 and setting barrier east of Exit 203 at Frisco. The new traffic pattern will allow workers to widen the outside eastbound lanes in the construction zone. Last year, inside widening was completed in the same area.

As crews begin full production, bridge improvements will resume on both the U.S. Highway 6 bridge and the bridge over Blue River. During last year’s construction season, new foundations, piers, columns, abutments and pier caps were completed in preparation to set steel girders, which is anticipated to take place at the end of April. The steel girders will allow for the bridge to be widened on the inside shoulder. Crews will be setting concrete barriers on the left side to allow for a safe working area for the bridge widening.