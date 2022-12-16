In Brief: Assistants will share police chief’s role; utilities director promoted; Eagle airport gets busy

Interim Aspen police chiefs will share role during search

Aspen assistant police chiefs Linda Consuegra and Bill Linn will co-lead the department while recruitment for Aspen’s new chief of police is underway, the city announced.

City Manager Sara Ott said the two will share share the role until a new chief is appointed. “I am confident this will be a seamless experience for the community,” she said.

Consuegra will serve as interim chief of police through Feb. 5, 2023, and Linn will take over from Feb. 6-March 22, 2023. Linn has worked with the Aspen Police Department since 1994. Before that, he was a journalist with the Aspen Daily News. Consuegra grew up in Aspen and said she considers herself fortunate to serve a community that has welcomed her since she was 12.

The City Manager’s Office, working with the search firm Strategic Government Resources, will develop a pool of candidates for the position. Applications will be accepted though Jan. 5, 2023. To date, 24 individuals have applied for the position, with various experiences and diverse backgrounds, city officials said. An announcement of the finalists is expected no later than March 3, 2023. Onsite interviews for the final candidates will be held on March 8 and 9, 2023.

The community will be invited to a finalist meet-and-greet on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 5:15-7:15 p.m. at City Hall, 427 Rio Grande Place. For more information: governmentresource.com/executive-recruitment/open-recruitments/aspen-co-police-chief.





City utilities director promoted

Aspen Utilities Director Tyler Christoff will be promoted to deputy director of public works Jan. 2, 2023, the city announced.

The deputy director of public works is a term-limited position that will assist and advise the public-works director. Christoff will be responsible for executive-level management and oversight of the city’s public-works program, including infrastructure services, capital assets, and housing development.

As a term-limited position, this work is part of a transition in anticipation of the retirement of the incumbent public-works director in the next few years, city officials said.

Christoff has more than 18 years of experience in transportation construction, engineering, project management, and water and electric utility management. He started with the city in 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Public Works Association. Many in the community also recognize him as being a part of Mountain Rescue Aspen.

More work Monday at Wingo Bridge

A concrete pour that had been scheduled this week at Wingo has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 19, Pitkin County officials said.

Expect trucks on the Rio Grande Trail during this work, they said. Two additional pours are also anticipated as work on the piers and abutments beneath the Wingo Bridge continues.

Eagle airport gets busy

The Eagle County Regional Airport went from sleepy to sizzling this week.

The airport had four incoming and outgoing flights Wednesday. The number jumped to 19 Thursday. Adding to the crush of action is the fact that all these flights arrive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“It’s like flipping a switch,” Eagle County Aviation Director David Reid said.

All that action requires staff — from baggage handlers to security officers. He said airport employee staffing is “getting there.” The same is true of people hired by airlines and the Transportation Security Agency, he said. But, he added, proper staffing for all operations is still “challenging.”

Chris Baddick owns the Dollar and Thrifty car-rental franchises at the airport, as well as Cooley Mesa Detailing. That company cleans and services rental cars after they’ve been returned. On a busy Saturday, the Cooley Mesa Detailing crew will wash as many as 250 vehicles. The turnaround from return to fresh rental can be as little as an hour.

He said his companies at the airport have a “good crew of people,” many of whom have been with him for years. But, he added, the Cooley Mesa operation is missing “a ‘nice-to-have’ four or five employees to give our core crew a break over the holidays.”

He said business this year feels a bit like the pre-pandemic days. Rental agencies have plenty of cars, and it’s a little bit easier to hire. Prices are more normal than in the pandemic days, too, he added.