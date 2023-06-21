In Brief: Aspen Public Radio to broadcast Ideas Fest events

Aspen Public Radio broadcasts from Idea Festival

Beginning Thursday, Aspen Public Radio will air select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Coverage will be available on the station’s live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing through Friday, June 30.

The live broadcast schedule will include the following sessions:

Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. each evening:

The complete schedule: aspenideas.org/schedule .





Gas line work will cause Owl Creek Trail detour

Black Hills Energy will install a new gas line connection between the Tom Blake Trailhead and the top of the Divide on the Owl Creek Trail, Pitkin County officials announced on Wednesday.

Construction is scheduled for June 23-30. A short section of Owl Creek Trail east of the trailhead will be heavily impacted, and a detour will be in place, officials said.

CCY Architects a finalist for big award

CCY Architects has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Architizer A+ Awards in the Best Residential Firms category.

The Architizer A+ Awards, now in its 11th year, celebrates achievements in architecture and design worldwide. The program’s mission is to foster an appreciation for meaningful design and recognize its potential to positively impact everyday life, officials said, adding that with a global audience of over 400 million viewers, the Architizer A+ Awards provide a platform to showcase the world’s best architecture.

“We are honored to receive international recognition for our firm’s work and to be included among a small group of extraordinary designers and firms from around the world,” said Rich Carr, CCY principal. “We take pride in respecting and embracing the natural landscape and creating memorable places for our clients.:

For more: winners.architizer.com/2023/Firms/specialization-1/best-residential-firm-1

Marble Hub hosts community event

The Marble Hub hosts “A Mid-Summer Night” community event at the Marble Community Church’s fellowship hall from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free, and there will be free ice cream. Pie, food, and drink will be available. A silent auction will be held for Jeep tours, horseback rides, and more. There will also door prizes.

Speakers will talk about Marble history. Proceeds benefit the Marble Hub, a gathering place for locals and visitors alike. For details, visit m arblehub@marblehub.com .

Garfield County adopts stringent building code

Garfield County has adopted the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) in compliance with a 2019 state law requiring local governments choose one of three iterations of the IECC in its building code. The 2018 version of the IECC features minor changes in insulation values and requires a blower door test to be performed on all new homes to check air-sealing and ventilation.

John Plano, chief building official for Garfield County Community Development, told the Board of County Commissioners that the state has mandated that all local governments select one of three energy codes (IECC 2015, 2018, or 2021) to abide by no later than July 1 or be required to adopt the 2021 version. The county had been operating under the 2009 IECC.

“The code cannot be changed or amended to make it less stringent,” he explained to the board. “If we change or amend any building code at any time after July 1, 2023, we will have to adopt the 2021 or most current code, which will be more onerous than the one we currently utilize.”

The 2021 IECC requires that new homes be pre-wired for future solar photovoltaic or solar thermal installations, high-efficiency electric appliances in mixed-fuel buildings, and charging of electric vehicles, potentially increasing building costs.

Try, trying again with CORE Act legislation

Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper called on the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to consider their Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act .

Last month, the senators introduced their 2023 CORE Act to protect 420,000 acres of public land in Colorado, establish new wilderness areas, and safeguard existing outdoor recreation opportunities to boost the economy for future generations.

“Colorado counties, in close coordination with businesses, recreation groups, sportsmen, and conservationists, worked for over a decade to craft the CORE Act,” wrote Bennet and Hickenlooper. “We respectfully request that the committee move to consider it.”

The CORE Act combines four previously introduced Colorado public land bills, which have been in development over the past decade. Of the land protected by the bill, 71,000 acres are designated as new wilderness, and nearly 80,000 acres are designated as new recreation and conservation management areas that preserve existing outdoor uses, such as hiking and mountain biking. The bill also designates the Sandy Treat Overlook and Tenmile Wilderness in the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument and establishes a permanent mineral withdrawal in areas important to ranchers and sportsmen in the Thompson Divide.

Last year, Bennet and Hickenlooper led the push to establish the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument and secure a proposed administrative mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide — provisions of the original CORE Act, first introduced in 2019.

Shuttle service extends to Denver International Airport

Roaring Fork Express, which came into the Aspen area this past year to replace and add airport shuttle services, has increased service between the Roaring Fork Valley and Denver International Airport by adding new vehicles and expanding the frequency of trips.

Roaring Fork Express this month began offering three daily, round-trip routes between Aspen and DIA. From Aspen, passengers will have options to depart at 7 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2 p.m. From DIA to Aspen, passengers can catch the shuttle at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. These routes have been set to line up with the major flight schedules at Denver International Airport, company officials said.

Art Base events coming in August

The Art Base in Basalt announced the opening of the 10×10 Name Unseen Silent Auction, which will be on view to the public starting Friday, Aug. 4, during the auction’s opening reception from 5-7 p.m.

“The ‘name unseen’ aspect of our 10×10 makes it really fun and special because it’s equitable for artists of all backgrounds — from emerging creatives to the most seasoned of makers. Because artists are given free rein to work out their ideas on a blank 10×10 panel, they can go outside their comfort zone and try new media for this event,” said Art Base Executive Director Lisa DeLosso. “And our winning bidders end up taking home a great piece, all while supporting our mission. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The public can view the 10×10 Name Unseen Silent Auction until Friday, Aug. 18, and can bid online until the auction closes at 6:30 p.m. the following evening, Saturday, Aug. 19.

Ticket holders for The Art Base’s annual pARTy will have the last opportunity to view the work in person, from 5-6:30 p.m., also on Aug. 19, then will immediately head to Lions Park for a catered dinner, a program about the Art Base’s educational offerings, and an annual paddle raise at 7-9 p.m.

This year’s pARTy will honor longtime local David Floria as the recipient of the 2023 Melva Bucksbaum Dedication to the Arts Award.

Grants available for energy efficient construction

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) is accepting grant applications for construction projects that demonstrate a strong commitment to energy efficiency or electrification and are in either Pitkin County or the Roaring Fork Valley boundary of Eagle County. Grants of up to $50,000 are available for fuel switching, large retrofit, and new construction initiatives that contribute to greenhouse-gas emissions reduction and benefit the overall community.

Grants are available for those living, working, or operating single-family homes, multi-family homes, or commercial buildings. Priority consideration, along with potential additional funding, is given to community participants who are in childcare, education, nonprofit, local government, or local workforce housing, or are active military, veterans, or first responders.

Grant applications will be accepted until July 17 at 11:59 p.m.

CORE grants can be combined with non-CORE tax credits, rebates, and grants, officials said. CORE also offers advice about additional regional, state, and national energy-saving funding options, along with rebates and technical assistance. The CORE team is readily available to assist applicants in navigating the application process and discovering additional energy-saving resources.

More information: AspenCORE.org/core-grant.