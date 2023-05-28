In Brief: Aspen Institute partners with local fire coalition

Aspen Institute partners with local fire coalition

The Aspen Institute announced it will partner with the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative which aims to reduce wildfire risk by identifying, prioritizing, and implementing strategic cross-boundary plans and projects aimed at creating fire-resilient landscapes and fire-adapted communities while focusing on community engagement, education, and inclusion.



The partnership with the Aspen Institute will be managed by Angie Davlyn. Prior to joining the institute and the collaborative, Davlyn worked in public education, most recently serving as the chief of HR for a 1,200-staff school district in Western Colorado.



“The collaborative has given the entire Valley the ability to unite on transformative, large-scale projects that allows us to help mitigate future wildfires and reduce the impact on our communities,” said Rick Balentine, CEO and Fire Chief of the Aspen Fire Protection District. “We are thrilled that the Aspen Institute is joining this effort to protect every community in the Roaring Fork Valley.



For more information, contact Davlyn at Angie.Davlyn@aspeninstitute.org .

Aspen Meadows Resort’s Juneteenth Celebration tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Aspen Meadows Resort’s Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 18, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Returning for the second year after a highly-successful inaugural celebration, this brunch-inspired event will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and feature food from acclaimed chefs Erick Williams and JJ Johnson, wine curated by Tahiira Habibi, and a musical tribute to 50 years of hip hop.





The uplifting gathering, which falls on the last day of the Food & Wine Classic , offers panoramic mountain views from Plato’s Restaurant and Deck and the Madeleine K. Albright Pavilion at the Walter Isaacson Center.

Basalt tees up summer concert series

The town of Basalt has announced its summer Wednesday night concert series, which features shows at Triangle Park and Basalt River Park, June 21-Aug. 30.

“This concert series will be a game-changer for our residents, businesses, and visitors this summer,” said Michelle Thibeault, town planning director. “With the completion of Basalt River Park, including the new bandshell, we have the ability to draw bigger name acts and larger crowds to Basalt than ever before, not just to listen to great music but to enjoy our natural beauty, incredible restaurants and shops. We look forward to a thriving summer of music and economic vitality in Basalt.”

The concerts will be at 5:30-8:30 p.m.

“I am really excited to share some diverse music mainly from Colorado but mixed with Seattle to Tennessee groups,” said local event promoter Brent Compton who is working with the Town of Basalt to create the summer lineup. “Many of these bands we found while booking at MarbleFest and for the Birthplace of Country Music and a few blues guys from Telluride Blues and Brews. The openers are all local favorites and a great way for our local musicians to share the stage with these more well-known touring acts.”

Town officials concert goers to ride RFTA, Basalt Connect, walk, and bicycle. Drivers to downtown Basalt shows should park at the Basalt Elementary and Middle School parking lots, they said.

The full summer lineup:

Triangle Park

June 21 – Tyler Rust band followed by Buffalo Commons

June 28 – Brothers of Brass followed by Los Mocochetes

Basalt River Park

July 12 – Mama Lingua followed by Dragondeer

July 19 – Feeding Giants followed by Caitlin and the Broadcast

July 26 – Collidoscope followed by The Mañanas

August 2 – Taylor Shae followed by A Band Called Alexis

August 9 – Aggie Flores followed by The Cave Singers

August 16 – Gabrielle Louise & Ryan Dilts followed by JW – Jones

August 23- Know Bodies Band followed by Kiltro

August 30 – Natalie Spears followed by Cruz Contreras

More information: basalt.net/concerts .

Epicurean Passport Weekend at Hotel Jerome

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, has announced gastronomic events and partnerships for its third annual Epicurean Passport Weekend .

The weekend-long activations, kicking off June 15-18, will take guests on a gastronomic journey, where culture and style merge, hotel officials said. The events will feature a variety of intimate lounges hosted by vintners and mixologists and multi-course dinners curated by award-winning chefs.

Highlights:

La Casa Del Sol Dinner in Prospect: Menu by Chef David Castro Hussong from Fauna, Chef Tomas Bermudez from La Docena, and Chef Byron Gomez, paired with reserve wines by Vinters Lulú Martínez Ojeda of Bruma Vinícola and Melissa Garza of Viñas de Garza.

Black on Black Dinner v.II: With Chefs JJ Johnson and Nina Compton, co-hosts DLynn Proctor, Alicia Towns Franken, Gary Obligacion and Patrick Davila presenting wines by Vintners Carmelo Anthony, Marvina Robinson, Robin + Andréa McBride, Dwyane Wade, CJ McCollum, ATF, Artie Johnson, and André Mack, as well as featuring wines by Donae Burston and E40. Following dinner, the After Party goes on at Bad Harriet with host Jackie Summers of Sorel and Tiffanie Barriere, “The Drinking Coach.”

The REUNION Dinner in Prospect: Menu by Chef Tim Hollingsworth from Otium LA and pairings selected by Master Sommelier Desmond Echavarrie from Scale Wine, Chris Hoel from Harper’s Club, and Garth Hodgdon Cage Imports, joined by Vintner Rob Harrison from Fluent Wine.

Intersect Aspen preparing for August event

Intersect Art and Design is preparing for the third annual in-person Intersect Aspen, Aug. 1-4, at the Aspen Ice Garden.

Intersect Aspen is Aspen’s only fine art and design fair, bringing a mix of modern and contemporary galleries to the mountains each summer, organizers said, adding that the fair is committed to building community and connectivity and is activated by timely and original programming both onsite and throughout the region.

This year’s fair will include 31 galleries from 27 cities around the globe and will be open to the public daily, organizers said.

“Each year the energy and buzz about Aspen increases, and our third edition does not disappoint,” said Becca Hoffman, managing director of Intersect Art and Design. “This year’s Fair boasts over 10 new galleries who promise to offer dynamic discoveries. In addition, we are so pleased to welcome back 20 returning contemporary and modern art exhibitors who have made early August in the mountains their go-to.”

For more: IntersectFairs.com and on social media @IntersectArtandDesign.