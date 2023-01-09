In Brief: Aspen food tax refund; library programs; bee book author at Explore

Aspen offers 2022 food tax refund

Aspen residents who lived within city limits for the entire year of 2022 and who have been registered to vote since at least Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for a $55 food tax refund, which is now available as an online application.

Applicants are required to apply online to reduce paper use and expedite the administrative process.

To qualify for the Food Sales Tax Refund all applicants must:

Submit the Food Sales Tax Refund application by the deadline.

Have resided within the Aspen city limits for the full 2022 year.

Have been registered to vote in the city throughout 2022.

Be able to prove residency within Aspen city limits for 2022 and if still living within the city, ensure their current address is the same as their registered voter address.

Residents 65 or older and residents who are legally blind are eligible for additional refund payments. For people barred from registering to vote, there are some exceptions to qualify, city officials said.

The city created Food Sales Tax Refunds as an incentive to encourage voters to support a sales tax referendum. It was intended to reimburse voters for the approximate amount of sales tax they would pay annually on grocery purchases due to the imposition of a 1% city sales tax.





Application and more information at aspen.gov/382/Food-Sales-Tax-Refunds .

For assistance completing the application, visit the “Finance” window, second floor of City Hall at 427 Rio Grande Place.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, April 18, at 5 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.

Explorer hosts What a Bee Knows author

Stephen Buchmann, professor of entomology and of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, will be at Explore Booksellers in Aspen at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to talk about his latest book, What A Bee Knows, and his previous books illuminating the tremendous roles bees and flowers play in our ecology.

Buchmann has been on NPR’s Science Friday, and reviews of his books have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Time,and Discover.

Valley View oncologist to discuss breast cancer

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., Dr. Alexandra Donovan, medical oncologist at the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View, will present “Who Needs Chemo or Hormone Blockers for Breast Cancer?” a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Donovan will review the different cellular markers such as estrogen receptors and HER2 status that help determine treatment needed before or after breast cancer surgery.

Beaver and wetlands presentation at Basalt Library

Partnering With Beavers to Restore Colorado’s Mountain Wetlands, a presentation by

Mark Beardsley, founder of Ecometrics is scheduled for Thursday, January 19, from 5 to 6:30pm at Basalt Regional Library.

Wetland riverscapes were severely degraded when beavers, a quintessential keystone species, were hunted to near extinction during the fur trade of the colonial era. Even though the fur trade ended abruptly two centuries ago, beaver populations have been slow to recover and the wetlands remain impoverished.

Can we restore these valuable habitats mimicking, promoting, and sustaining the keystone natural aquatic ecosystem engineer? With recent examples from the Colorado mountains, this talk explores how we are learning to partner with beavers to restore wetland riverscapes.

The program is free, but registration is required.

Intro to nature photography at Carbondale Library

Local professional photographer Matt Shetzer, who travels the world hosting photography workshops, will be at the Carbondale Branch Library to share his years of experience and help attendees create digital images.

Discussions will include image composition, camera modes, exposure, and using your camera’s histogram. This free event will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and is open to all adults. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Teen robot creation workshop Thursday

The Aspen Science Center and Garfield County Libraries will host a STEM workshop for teens to program and assemble a self-watering robot. The event begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Carbondale Branch Library.

No experience needed, but space is limited and registration is required, library officials said. To register or get more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.