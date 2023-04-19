In Brief: Apparent suicide at Eagle County jail; tough calving season in Routt; Roaring Fork trail crew bolstered with grants

Eagle County inmate appears to have taken own life

A man who was in custody at the Eagle County detention facility appears to have died by suicide on April 13, authorities have confirmed.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said the case is being reviewed by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Lisa Kohlbrenner, a public information officer with CBI, said while the investigation is still active, all indications point to suicide.

The Eagle County detention facility has seen at least three death-by-suicide incidents since 2019. Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek discussed two deaths by suicide at the Eagle County jail in a September 2019 column in the Vail Daily.

“There has been a rise in suicides across Eagle County, and we were shocked when two occurred in our jail this month,” Van Beek wrote in September 2019 . “There are many factors to consider in running a detention facility. There is a balance between measuring someone’s tendency towards self-harm and their right of privacy. During incarceration, people still deserve respect.”





Brutal calving season among Routt County cattle

A perfect storm of irregular weather patterns, wildlife, and flooding is causing ranchers across Routt County to lose cattle at an alarming rate.

Some ranchers say they have not had this terrible of a calving season since 2008, which also saw a winter with heavy snow, while others cannot recall a time where it has ever been this bad.

“This calving season has been brutal, downright terrible actually,” said Kyle Monger from the Monger Cattle Company in Hayden.

According to him, his ranch has lost about 10% of their calves this season in comparison to the usual 1% the ranch loses each year.

Ranchers all over Routt are also experiencing heavy losses.

Todd Hagenbuch, the Routt County Extension Office agent and director for agriculture in Routt County, keeps tabs on local ranchers, and he noted that multiple operations are having one of the roughest years yet this calving season.

Roaring Fork trail crew supported by state grants

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers was recently awarded two grants totaling $110,000 from the state of Colorado for its new professional trail crew.

The trail crew will tackle high-use trails that are easily accessible from local communities as well as in wilderness areas, including parts of the 25.7-mile Four-Pass Loop, one of Colorado’s most visited backpacking routes in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, RFOV officials said.

The first grant was awarded through the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant Program’s $1 million second review cycle, which is funded through the Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program from the Economic Development Administration using American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The second grant comes from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission State Trails program, which is part of the Department of Natural Resources.

“With a highly-trained, professional trail crew, RFOV can better serve our land manager partners while setting up volunteer projects to have more impact,” said Becca Schild, RFOV executive director.

Since launching the professional trail crew program in 2022, public land manager partners have expressed increased interest in RFOV services, citing their own limited capacity to address the backlog of maintenance and stewardship work driven by the growing population and increased outdoor recreation usage in the Roaring Fork Valley, according to a press startement. With this funding, RFOV has increased capacity for maintenance of trails that have seen record use in recent years and is supporting workforce development in the outdoor industry.

Powers Art Center closed for May

The Powers Art Center will be closed for an exhibit installation May 1-31, center officials said.

Then, opening June 1: “Seasons of Change,” a Jasper Johns exhibit exploring the fragility of the passage of time.

Also on Display: “American Pop Art,” an exhibit featuring works by Robert Rauschenberg, Tom Wesselmann, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, James Rosenquist, and Claes Oldenburg.

The arts center is at 13110 Highway 82, Carbondale. For information: 970.963.4445, powersartcenter.org.

Lodging booking pace down for summer

Destimetrics’ most recent reservations activity report’s executive summary for Snowmass and Aspen: destimetrics.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SAS_Executive_Summary_2023_03_31.pdf

This report is part of a collaboration among the Aspen Skiing Co., the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, and Snowmass Tourism.

March occupancy began the month behind by 5.5% and had a strong comeback, picking up solid last-minute reservations and ended at 74.6% for the month, trailing March 2022 by 2.9%. Aspen achieved 76% occupancy below last year’s 78%, while Snowmass saw 73.1% vs. last year’s 75.6%.

April began the month pacing 28.4%, flat to last year. An extended season, incredible conditions and tiered closing events should push April over last year by month end, tourism officials said.

Winter (November-April) is sitting at 57.9% occupancy vs 59.5% this time last year, down 2.9%.

Summer (May-October): Currently pacing down 20.2%. That deficit appears to be fairly evenly shared between both towns. The deficit is also across all months, although June is performing best at down 9.8%.

Forever Our Rivers Foundation welcomes board member

Forever Our Rivers Foundation has added Jorge Figueroa to its board of directors.

As the community partnerships administrator of Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency, he develops and implements engagement-related policies, projects, and strategies to ensure CASR’s programs are well aligned with the priorities and aspirations of Denver’s under-resourced and environmental justice communities, foundation officials said.

“Water is life. And rivers are arguably the main source of life for this planet and the universe as we know it,” he said. “Without water, there’s no economic development, no industry, no culture. I am so honored and excited to be part of Forever Rivers and to be able to support its critical mission of partnering with businesses, river advocates, and decision-makers to restore and protect the ecologically and culturally significant rivers of the West.”

Previously, Figueroa was co-founder and former director of El Laboratorio, a climate and social justice innovation laboratory and accelerator anchored in social capital. He also worked as a senior water policy analyst with Western Resource Advocates for eight years and as research faculty and project associate with CU Law School and the Governors Climate and Forests Task Force. He was a Fulbright Scholar on Climate and Community Forestry Innovation with the India Institute of Science. He graduated from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law’s Environmental Law Program and the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.

“Jorge brings a remarkable depth of experience in environmental justice, water policy, and natural resource planning to Forever Our Rivers. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Tim Carlson, board chair.

Forever Our Rivers mission is to help rivers in Colorado and throughout the West function at their highest level through strategic grantmaking. One of the few organizations to fund long-term monitoring and maintenance on tributaries to the Colorado River, Forever Our Rivers is also committed to empowering under-resourced communities to care for their rivers through recreation and education, officials said.

For more information, visit ForeverOurRivers.org or call Ann Johnston, executive director, at 970.275.9712.

I-70 work will slow traffic between Silt, West Rifle

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Myers & Sons have begun a concrete slab replacement project on Interstate 70.

The project is located from Mile Points 85.5-98, between West Rifle and Silt. The work will replace approximately 13,000 square yards of deteriorating and damaged concrete slabs along the 12.5 mile section of interstate. Traffic impacts on I-70 will consist of single lane closures of up to one mile in length. Work zones will be stretched out along the project limits, with four miles between the zones. There will be no more than two zones at a time, over the length of the project, in order to minimize traffic impacts.

Additional project work will include approximately 100,000 square yards of grinding and texturing concrete pavement for smoothness improvements, rumble strips, guardrail upgrades, and bridge deck overlays with polyester concrete.

Once completed, the improved interstate surface will provide a safer and smoother driving environment, officials said. Work on this project is anticipated to be complete by the end of September.

Construction zones prone to crashes

In 2022, Colorado State Troopers investigated 1,138 crashes in construction zones across the state.

“Road work can be frustrating and sometimes confusing. This is exactly why it is each driver’s responsibility to stay focused on the task of driving while following traffic rules,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “There is no other way to say this: People’s lives are depending on you. Construction zones require extra caution.”

April 17 kicked off National Work Zone Awareness Week, and with the warming weather, Colorado communities will begin experiencing an increase in road construction projects.

CSP is sharing the top causal factors of construction zone crashes investigated by troopers in 2022. Troopers found that a third of these crashes were caused by drivers following too closely to the vehicle in front of them. The second most common cause was due to drivers committing a lane violation in a construction zone (22%), and the third top causal factor was driving distracted through this high-risk area (17%).

Kids Safety Fair in Glenwood Springs in May

Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, present the annual Kids Safety Fair on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley View Hospital.

Activities include: