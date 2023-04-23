In Brief: Alaska ski death reportedly former Aspen ski instructor; CMC commencements; new mayor for Glenwood Springs

Ski death reported in Alaska reportedly a longtime Aspen ski instructor

William Nyder, 35, from Colorado, died from injuries sustained in a skiing accident Friday, Alaska State troopers said in an online statement and reported by the Anchorage Daily News.

A friend of his from the Aspen area remembered him as a well-loved ski instructor of many years in Aspen.

A preliminary investigation determined that Snyder was skiing down Gold Mint trail in the Hatcher Pass area “when his ski got stuck in a hole, causing him to go headfirst into the snow,” said Justin Freeman, a spokesman with the Alaska State Troopers.

Snyder was unable to free himself from the snow, according to Freeman. A bystander was able to reach Snyder, and attempted life-saving measures before calling for help, troopers said.

Troopers said they responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Friday, and that Snyder was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State park rangers and Palmer Fire and Rescue assisted, troopers said. The cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.





CMC prepares for three days of commencements AT 11 campuses

Colorado Mountain College will celebrate students from all 11 of its campuses throughout the college’s region when it holds 12 commencement ceremonies May 5, 6 and 8.

Students will receive bachelor’s and associate degrees and certificates of occupational proficiency, in addition to high school equivalency, general education and workforce diplomas.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will give the keynote address at the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy’s commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at CMC’s Spring Valley campus.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

CMC Spring Valley

Three commencement ceremonies at CMC’s Spring Valley campus will recognize the achievements of Roaring Fork Valley students from the college’s Aspen, Carbondale, Spring Valley and Glenwood Springs campuses.

Law enforcement academy: The Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy will lead off the ceremonies with its commencement at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will address graduates.

Weiser was sworn in as the state’s 39th attorney general in 2019 and is serving a second term. At the Department of Law, he has prioritized work to protect public safety and support the effective recruitment, retention and training of peace officers.

Nursing program: A pinning and graduation ceremony for Spring Valley’s nursing graduates will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, with CMC President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser giving the keynote address.

CMC President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser will give the keynote address at the CMC Spring Valley’s nurse pinning and graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

Hauser’s background includes teaching, research and legislative staff roles as well as positions with the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education and the University of Arizona, her undergraduate alma mater.

Main ceremony: The main ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6m will include graduates earning bachelor’s and associate degrees, as well as certificates and diplomas. Gregory Moore, former editor-in-chief of The Denver Post, will give the keynote presentation.

Gregory Moore is the former editor-in-chief of The Denver Post. He’ll give the keynote address at the main commencement ceremony at CMC Spring Valley at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

Moore is currently the executive editor of The Expert Press, which works with CEOs and other top executives to create expert commentary. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of The Denver Post from 2002 to 2016, during which time the newspaper won four consecutive Pulitzer prizes. Before joining The Denver Post, Moore had been managing editor of the Boston Globe, where he worked for 16 years.

Ceremonies will be held on campus in CMC Spring Valley’s Field House, 3000, County Road 114, Glenwood Springs. For more information and details on each commencement ceremony, visit 2023 CMC commencement ceremonies. https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation .

Glenwood Springs City Council chooses Wussow as mayor

City Councilor Ingrid Wussow was unanimously voted in as the new mayor of Glenwood after Jonathan Godes announced on Thursday that he was “stepping back.”

Wussow will be the second female mayor ever for the city.

The last madam mayor of Glenwood Springs was Marian Smith in 1980-1981, before she went on to serve multiple terms as a Garfield County commissioner.

Godes, who has been mayor for four years, announced he would be stepping back just hours before the Glenwood City Council meeting, via Facebook.

Glenwood Springs, per its city charter, has an appointed mayor position, as decided by the seven council members, rather than an elected mayor.

Councilor Marco Dehm was unanimously voted in as the new Mayor Pro Tem.

JVAM promotes two to partner

JVAM this week announced the promotion of Ann Jefferson and Alex Clayden to partners.

Ann Jefferson brings experience in estate planning, probate, business planning, and commercial transactions. She has advised clients in a range of industries, including outdoor recreation, hospitality, and real estate.

Alex Clayden is a litigator with a track record in disputes involving real-estate transactions and matters affecting title to real property. He has experience advocating on behalf of business clients in contract, employment, and business tort cases. He is also versed in prosecuting and defending claims relating to construction projects, including helping contractors secure liens and, ultimately, payment for their services. Additionally, he has experience in intellectual property matters and is a trusted advisor to businesses and individuals.

“We are thrilled to announce Ann and Alex as partners at JVAM,” said Ben Johnston, founding partner of JVAM. “Both attorneys are talented, dedicated, and have a proven track record of success. We are confident they will make valuable contributions to the firm and help us continue to provide exceptional service to our clients.”

Glenwood Council tries again with later closing time for marijuana dispenser

Glenwood Springs’ special election on extending marijuana business hours to 10 p.m. is off again.

After stepping down as mayor, Councilor Jonathan Godes motioned once again during Thursday’s regular City Council meeting to pass later marijuana business hours.

The matter was put on the agenda to formally set a date for the election , and Godes decided to take one last crack at making a motion to pass it with the newly elected council members — Erin Zalinski, Sumner Schachter and Mitchel Weimer — having been sworn in.

For background, the reason the decision has been so hard for the councilors to make is because of how the proposed new city ordinance amendment was written.

Since the petition submitted by a local dispensary owner stated specifically keeping dispensaries throughout Glenwood Springs open until 10 p.m., there was no wiggle room for City Council to make any amendments. It also set the ordinance to stick for at least six months before council could amend it.

Most councilors sounded open to allowing later hours, but 10 p.m. seemed too late for both the former council members and the new ones, as stated by outgoing councilor Tony Hershey in a recent letter to the editor.

New Councilor Schachter immediately tried to see if there was a way to look at zoning so it didn’t affect residential areas, but City Attorney Karl Hanlon advised against it based on legalities.

This doesn’t mean the decision is completely over. Council will hold two special meetings and will have to have a second reading of the ordinance with a favorable vote.

If it passes on the second reading, then it will allow dispensaries to stay open until 10 p.m. without any amendments for six, or now five months.