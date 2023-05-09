In Brief: Airport closes; Aspen police partner to recover stolen motorcycles; Black Hills Energy seeks rate hike

Airport closes on Wednesday for most of May

The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport starts its two-week closure Wednesday for airfield pavement maintenance. From May 10-24, work will focus on the taxiway and de-ice pad. The work is part of the facility’s Federal Grant Assurance obligations.

The time frame for the construction is aligned with the off-season, after efforts to schedule construction outside of the airport’s curfew conflicted with a local ordinance that prevents the acquisition of pavement materials after 10 p.m.

Staying open during the repairs would have extended the construction schedule to two months, instead of two weeks, county officials said, adding that the maintenance work would have reduced the runway, and therefore, airport operational capacity.

The shorter time frame with the closure will avoid peak season impacts at the airport, they said.

The closure will also allow time for the completion of projects, including the installation of a new Federal Aviation Administration navigational aid and also provide an opportunity to replace worn runway markings.





Stolen motorcycle recovery, arrests a team effort

The Aspen Police patrol and investigations divisions worked together with help from several outside police agencies to recover four stolen motorcycles and a trailer, following the theft of five motorcycles and a trailer stolen in Aspen in the past two weeks, officials said Tuesday in a statement.

According to Aspen Police:

On April 30, the Grand Junction Police Department arrested Silt resident Ryan Matthew Fazzi for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft for being in possession of a KTM motorcycle stolen from Aspen.

On May 7, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rifle resident Scott Allen Martin for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft for his role in the thefts of a trailer and two motorcycles stolen from Aspen. Martin was apprehended because of an arrest warrant written by Aspen detectives.

The Aspen Police Department worked closely with the Grand Junction Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on both investigations.

The Aspen Police Department expects to make more arrests in the coming days as the investigation continues.

“We would like to thank the Glenwood Springs Police Department for their assistance with license plate readers. This technology was instrumental in solving our cases,” said Aspen Police Chief Kim Ferber. “We would also like to thank the Silt Police Department for their assistance in executing a search warrant in Silt on May 1 and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in executing a search warrant in Garfield County on May 7.”

Police officials said they wanted to remind residents and visitors to lock vehicles, secure bicycles with a robust bike lock, and consider purchasing comprehensive insurance.

In 2022, Aspen Police responded to two motor vehicle thefts. Both stolen vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.

For more information on on auto theft trends and further prevention tips, visit lockdownyourcar.org.

Black Hills Energy seeks rate increase

Black Hills Energy filed a rate review application with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission requesting an increase of $26.7 million in base rates to recover necessary capital infrastructure and operational costs required to enable safe, reliable natural gas service for customers in Colorado, the company said.

Black Hills Energy is also seeking to help protect customers from regional price spikes by introducing a Colorado state-wide natural gas cost adjustment to be implemented over a two-year period, company officials added.

Black Hills Energy officials said the company spends millions of dollars each year to safely operate, maintain, and update more than 10,000 miles of gas system infrastructure, which provides critical and reliable energy to more than 208,000 Colorado households and businesses in 105 communities from Delta to Dacono.

“These investments not only fulfill our obligation to meet our customers’ growing energy needs, but also allow us to do our part to meet the state of Colorado’s climate goals and meet state and federal regulations governing safety and reliability,” said Kellie Ashcraft, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Colorado operations.

If approved as filed, residential customers would see an average increase in their monthly bill of about 6% or $6, while small commercial customers would see a monthly increase of about 10% or $21.

For more information about the filing, visit blackhillsenergy.com/reliableCO .

Open-studio event Thursday in Carbondale

Studio for Arts and Works artists and creative professionals invite the public to join them on Thursday, May 11, from 4-8 p.m. for the spring open-studio event.

Attendees can visit with local artists in their studios and find handmade gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or other special occasions, organizers said. Live music will start after 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and this event is free and open to all. For more information, visit the S.A.W. website at sawcarbondale.com , or find Studio for Arts and Works on Facebook .

Studio for Arts and Works is located at 525 Buggy Circle , Carbondale.

Brush Creek park and ride renovations begin next week

People who use the Brush Creek Park and Ride off of Colorado Highway 82 in the Upper Valley should expect reduced parking this summer, PItkin County officials said Monday.

Work to improve lighting and landscaping and increase the number of paved parking spaces from 200 to over 400 is scheduled to start May 15. The parking lot will be prepared for EV charging stations during construction with complete buildout of the charging stations in the future.

The number of available parking spaces will be reduced during construction, however, and parking will be relocated to the upvalley side of the park and ride in the gravel section of a temporary parking lot. A large portion of the area where paid parking exists during summer months at Buttermilk will be dedicated to Brush Creek overflow.

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) bus service will be unaffected and the county will work with the contractor to accommodate special events. Officials said they encouraged commuters and visitors to carpool or take transit into Aspen and/or to the Brush Creek park and ride.

Colorado-based Siete Inc. is the contractor on the project. It’s scheduled to be complete in the fall.

Less smoke means better air for Aspen, report shows

According to the recently released 2022 Aspen Air Quality Report, there were 17 more days of good air quality in 2022 compared to 2021.

“Most of Aspen’s moderate or unhealthy air quality days occur in the spring and summer months due to elevated levels of ozone and particulate matter, respectively,” said Natalie Tsevdos, the city’s environmental health administrator. “We saw more days of good air quality in 2022 due to fewer impacts from wildfire smoke.”

The city of Aspen and Pitkin County partner to provide wildfire smoke preparedness information and updates about air quality events in Pitkin County. You can sign up for Pitkin Alerts to be notified of an air quality event at PitkinEmergency.org.

In addition, the city’s air quality webpage, AspenAirQuality.com , is updated hourly with current air quality levels using the EPA’s health-based Air Quality Index. For more information, visit visit AspenAirQuality.com .