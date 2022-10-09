In Brief: Panel to talk Tuesday at district theater about vaping

Panel talk Tuesday about vaping

A panel of experts will discuss teenage vaping at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Aspen School District Theater, called “The Real Deal on Vaping.”

Aspen Family Connections and the Aspen School District, the presenters, say the event is “for families, young people and interested community members to talk about the attraction and challenges of vaping for children and youth.”

The discussion aims to authoritative information about what vaping is, along with thoughts and strategies for parenting through it.

On the panel:



● Ian Groves: prevention specialist from Soundcheck Prevention network who has worked in dozens of schools nationally and internationally providing substance misuse education and support.

● Kayla Bailey, program director of Mind Springs Health, Aspen.

● Raleigh Bacharach, health promotion program administrator for Pitkin County Public Health.

● Alyse Vollmer, youth services officer and school resource officer, Aspen Police Department.

● Cam Daniel, Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer.

This is an in-person event only and translation is offered in Spanish for Spanish-speaking community members.





For more information, contact Katherine Sand of Aspen Family Connections at 970-948-5128.