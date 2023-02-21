Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, Grace Potter fill out JAS lineup

Foo Fighters will headline the Sunday, Sept. 3, closeout of the annual Labor Day Experience, Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced Tuesday.

Billy Idol will perform prior to the Foo Fighters.

And Grace Potter will perform prior to The Lumineers on Friday, Sept. 1.

English singer/songwriter James Bay will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, prior to previously announced Brothers Osborne and headliners Old Dominion.

And at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, country musician Jade Jackson will perform prior to Billy Idol and Foo Fighters.





A limited number of Midway three-day general admission passes are available now at jazzaspensnowmass.org. Once those have sold out, JAS will move to the final “Last Chance” pricing tier, which will also includes the release of single-day general admission tickets, officials said.

Donor/VIP passes are also available at jazzaspensnowmass.org. Donor passes include access to the JAS VIP tent with afternoon grille fare, live cooking stations, gourmet dinner and dessert, premium open bars, and a tax-deduction.

For more information: jazzaspensnowmass.org .

Storms keep coming

As the holiday crowds disperse, a new storm system is arriving to give the High Country a fresh coat of snow.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. “Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches with locally higher amounts possible,” the advisory reads, adding that winds “gusting as high as 50 mph” will create patchy blowing snow and visibility issues for travelers.

Snowy weather is expected to continue in the area long after the advisory expires. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, there is snowfall forecast for seven out of the next 10 days on OpenSnow.com , which predicts 8 inches by Friday. “The most snow should fall during the middle of the week,” founding meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote on his blog.

With the consistent snowfall in the forecast, officials are also preparing for more danger in the backcountry. Colorado Avalanche Information Center is raising the danger levels from level 1-low to level 2-moderate avalanche danger below treeline, and level 2-moderate to level 3-considerable for near-and-above treeline starting Wednesday. “You can trigger an avalanche in the recently drifted snow at upper elevations in the Gore Range,” the forecast reads. “Look for and avoid smooth rounded snow surfaces directly below ridgelines, on convex rollovers, and on the sides of gullies.”

The storm is expected to settle before the weekend, shortly before another one arrives. OpenSnow.com currently predicts another storm to come in at the end of the weekend, bringing an additional 5 inches before next Wednesday.

75th year for Leadville’s Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend

The 75th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend will include ski joring, as well as mountain bike and Nordic ski races, live music, and dancing among the winter fun March 3-5.

Spectators can cheer the horses and skiers on Saturday and Sunday from noon-3 p.m. both

days. You can bid on a team at the Calcutta auction or line up on Harrison Avenue to watch the

event. Kids can get in on the action, too, and try ski joring behind a snowmobile on

Saturday after racing concludes. The event is free to watch, but no dogs or drones are allowed.

To learn more, visit leadvilletwinlakes.com/skijoring.

Gay ski week in Park City

A gay ski week is scheduled in Park City from Wednesday until Sunday, arriving shortly after the busy three-day Presidents’ Day weekend and just before spring-break vacationers are expected to converge on the community.

The annual Elevation Utah is in its 13th year and involves skiing and snowboarding in the day and parties at night. The gathering is slated to begin Wednesday afternoon with an apres ski event on Main Street followed by three days on the slopes. A drag brunch and farewell apres ski are slated for Sunday.