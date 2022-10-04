Poets to perform Thursday at Marble Bar

Aspen Words is putting on a free performance on Thursday featuring spoken word poets Natasha “natty” Carrizosa, Logan Phillips and Joaquín Zihuatanejo at Marble Bar in the Aspen Mountain Residences at 415 E. Dean St.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and organizers encourage attendees to arrive early and take advantage of Marble Distilling Co.’s locally-crafted options. The performance is schedule for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with book signing and mingling to follow.

Aspen Words said young people are welcome with their parents — but understand that the poets will share work containing adult content, and alcohol will be available for purchase for those over 21.

Last Aspen Saturday market of the season

Yep, the last of the Saturday mornings at the Aspen Farmer’s Market is upon us. Since 1998, it has been a local’s tradition to stroll through the market buying Colorado-grown produce and Colorado-produced artisan products.

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market offers Colorado-grown fruits, vegetables, bread, meats, jams and more, as well as a food court for lunch or a snack.





Scammers always in season

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reminded viewers on its Facebook page that they would never call people to demand payment over the phone for a missed ticket, jury duty or warrant.

Pitkin County residents have been getting calls from a Sheriff’s Office phone number by someone on the other end pretending to be a deputy’s name to convince you that you must make an immediate payment or face arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the real one.

“While the number may be ours and the name may be a deputy who works here, that is not us,” they said, suggesting telling the caller you will call them back and hang up, then call the Sheriff’s Office at (970) 920-5300.

The scammers might be able to fool caller ID when contacting you, but they can not redirect your outgoing calls, officials said.

Scams have only become more common, and officials advise great care with sharing personal information and suggest disconnecting from email tread, text or phone call and call back on a verified number. Every company and government agency will list verified contact methods on their websites.

Happy ending last week for lost hiker

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the monitoring center for Garmin InReach that a 24-year-old woman was lost on the backside of Castle Peak and requesting help.

Mountain Rescue Aspen began two-way communications with her and learned she had planned to traverse from the Castle Peak area down to the Conundrum Hot Springs but had lost the route in the dark. She was concerned that she was cliffed out and might not be adequately equipped to stay the night, depending on weather conditions.

Based on the relatively safe nature of the terrain, time of night, weather conditions and the equipment profile of the subject, MRA advised her to hunker down for the night.

The next morning, MRA provided route information remotely through the two-way satellite communicator, and the woman made it out on her own.

Happy new Water Year!

Fun fact: Saturday was the beginning of a new water year.

The water year, which begins on Oct. 1 every year, is a term commonly used to describe a 12-month period for which precipitation totals are measured.

Its beginning differs from the calendar year because in the late autumn, winter snow begins to accumulate creating the first and primary source of moisture that will become next summer’s runoff, according to the Roaring Fork Conservancy. The high-elevation Engelmann spruce and subalpine fir forests in the watershed act as frozen reservoirs, collecting and holding the winter snow, then slowly release stores of water throughout spring and early summer.



With the arrival of water year 2023 comes cooler weather, fall colors and the optimism that a new year can bring, the conservancy says in their latest newsletter. For more information: http://www.roaringfork.org/

Harvest moon sound immersion Saturday

Ildi Ingraham will present a sound immersion at the Carbondale Branch Libraryon on the Harvest Full Moon which is Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is at 4 p.m. and intended for participants to experience the sounds of crystal and metal singing bowls, gong and chimes.

Organizers ask that you bring a mat, pillow, blanket and anything else to be comfortable, and they will begin as soon as everyone settles in. This event is free. For more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.

Body cams required for GarCo deputies

On Oct. 1, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office began requiring all patrol deputies and investigators to wear body cameras when on duty. Body cameras will be provided for transport deputies and will be used in the jail, as well, the department announced.

College application workshop Monday

Colorado Free College Application Week is just around the corner, and the Carbondale Branch Library is offering a workshop for essays and resumes at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

A former admissions rep and now youth services coordinator for the library, along with a current Colorado Mountain College admissions rep will lead the workshop, which is free and open to all teens. For more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.

The History of Carbondale online

Sue Gray from the Carbondale Historical Society will present a free virtual history session about Carbondale at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to the Historical Society, Hattie Thompson Holland came to Carbondale from Missouri in 1883 when she was just 16. She lived the life of a farm girl, and, from this humble beginning, she became one of early Carbondale’s most prominent citizens. While documenting and archiving Hattie’s personal correspondence, business receipts and photos, the Carbondale Historical Society said they are gaining new insights into western rural life in the early 20th century.

Visit http://www.gcpld.org/senior-matters to learn more and participate.