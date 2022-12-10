Snowmass Base Village opens ice rink

The rink in Snowmass Base Village opened Saturday for free skating from 1-9 p.m. daily, conditions permitting. Free skate rentals are available in the vintage 1959 Airstream caravan next to the rink.

This is the fifth season the rink has been open in Base Village. Events and activities include:

The Bud Light Game of Stones curling series, featuring a head-to-head elimination competition. The series is free from 3-5 p.m., Thursdays beginning Dec. 22 through Feb. 23. Competitions are first-come, first-served.

On Saturdays, beginning Dec. 24, The Collective will host “Disco Parties on the Rink.” The parties will take place from 3-6 p.m. and feature the spinning and mixing of music by DJ Tenza throughout the evening. Costumes are encouraged.

Local skating clubs will perform free, family skating shows throughout the winter, with the first performance at noon on Dec. 24.

Parking is free in the Snowmass Base Village parking structure after 3 p.m., and free shuttles run from the Rodeo Lot, Intercept Lot, and Aspen throughout the day.

To book a private group or for questions about the rink, contact The Collective at 970-924-6054 or via email . For information on activities and events at The Collective Snowmass and The Rink this winter, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.

FirstBank to host pet adoption event

FirstBank’s 10 Acts of Goodness campaign, which celebrates 10 years of banking in the Roaring Fork Valley, continues with another feel-good event, this one featuring dogs and cats: Find your Fur-ever Friend at FirstBank in Glenwood Springs (2014 Grand Ave.) on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 3-5 p.m.





Pet lovers, owners, and enthusiasts are invited into the branch to meet adoptable dogs and cats and possibly find a “fur-ever” friend for the holidays, bank officials said.

Maroon Creek Caucus to hold annual meeting

The Maroon Creek Caucus will hold its annual meeting at the T-Lazy-7 Ranch Event Lodge on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. All members are invited to attend, and the public is welcome to join, according to the caucus.

West Springs Hospital back in compliance, officials say

West Springs Hospital — the 48-bed, inpatient psychiatric facility owned and operated by Mind Springs Health — is now in full compliance with its licensing agency, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, Minds Springs announced.

Following the arrival of Mind Springs Health’s new CEO, John Sheehan, in early August, the organization made a number of key staffing changes within its leadership team, while also engaging Chartis Health, the nation’s leading health-care advisory firm. Chartis has been onsite at West Springs Hospital, working directly with staff to transform quality and accessibility, while also focusing on key compliance issues, according to Mind Springs officials.

One of the core deficiencies sited in an earlier audit was the hospital’s failure to operate a true psychiatric emergency department. Under the direction of Mind Springs Health’s new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Conklin, a new psychiatric emergency department was set up.

“During the course of my nearly 30-year career in health care, I have opened two psychiatric emergency departments, which both took around nine months to open,” Sheehan said. “The amazing work (and countless hours) that went into this effort by Dr. Conklin and his team is incredible. Now, our community has a safe place to go, 24-hours a day, when experiencing a mental-health crisis.”

The psychiatric emergency department is open to the public and fully-operational and expects to be taking direct transfers from law enforcement in January, according to Mind Springs.

Animal rescue, luxury atelier team up to help with dog adoptions

Luxury accessories atelier H. Perle and Lucky Day Animal Rescue of Colorado have announced a new fundraising partnership that includes H. Perle introducing dog enamel belts crafted with solid sterling silver buckles and featuring hand-painted enamels of dogs.

“Kitty the Bernese Mountain Dog, St. Regis Aspen’s hotel mascot, was the inspiration for our new dog enamel belt buckles,” said Howard Zitsman, founder of H. Perle. “Kitty’s warmth, beauty, and gentleness immediately struck me. I knew I wanted to do something to help bring the joy of canine companionship into my customers’ lives. While not every dog can have a home at St. Regis Aspen, we are excited to help Lucky Day’s efforts to provide every animal a forever home.”

Lucky Day rescues, rehabilitates, and finds forever homes for animals at risk. It is a non-profit organization supported entirely by donations and fundraising. Founded in Aspen, Lucky Day assists animals throughout Colorado.

Through May 1, 2023, for every dog enamel belt sold by HPerle.com (using purchase code: Lucky Day), the company will donate $200 to Lucky Day and give a $400 immediate discount on the purchase to the buyer, company officials said.

“Lucky Day Rescue is thrilled to join with H Perle! We are grateful for this collaboration as there nothing better than artists and animal rescues working together to create a better world,” said Kelley Brenninger, president of Lucky Day.

CCY Architects promotes two to associates

CCY Architects on Friday announced the promotions of Evan Barrett and Jenny Narrod to associates. Both have played key roles in the firm’s development in recent history, the company said.

According to the company, Narrod’s years of experience have enhanced CCY’s capabilities on several projects, from private residential to high-end commercial work, including the Ulery’s Lake community and the LEED-certified Lodge in Big Sky, Montana. She was also the lead team member for the awarded High+Dry unbuilt housing concept, which responded to a design competition that called for housing concepts that could withstand the type of catastrophic conditions — extreme wind, rain, and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Jenny Narrod and Evan Barrett have recently earned promotions from CCY Architects.

CCY-Architects_Associates

She is active within her profession and community volunteering and being a mentor with the Buddy Program and teaching Hebrew School. She’s also volunteered with Challenge Aspen through the Golshim L’Chaim program. She participated in the AIA Women’s’ Leadership Summit in San Jose, Calif., this fall and serves AIA Colorado on the West Advisory Board. She received degrees in architecture and Hispanic studies from Rice University in Houston, Texas, is a licensed architect in Colorado and Texas, and a LEED AP.

Barrett has played an integral role on numerous residential and mixed-use projects while at CCY. He was the project architect for the award-winning Victorian Music Box in Aspen. Currently, he is working in conjunction with the Rocky Mountain Institute to achieve NetZero for a local residential project and is a core member of the firm’s hiring team.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Williams College in Massachusetts and a Master of Architecture degree from the Sam Fox School of Design at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a licensed architect in Colorado and an active member of AIA Colorado.

CCY Principal Rich Carr said: “Jenny and Evan’s professionalism, dedication, and leadership have been key to delivering exceptional design that has helped elevate CCY in the marketplace. They have both earned our clients trust and respect and are central to driving important firm wide efforts forward. We are so pleased to have Evan and Jenny joining our expanded leadership team.”