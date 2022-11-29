Belly Up to stage outside winter music fest

After months of speculation, The Belly Up has confirmed they will be producing a two-day winter outdoor two-day concert, the Palm Tree Music Festival, on Feb. 24 and 25 in Aspen’s Rio Grande Park.

The Belly Up will release the musical lineup at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and local early-bird tickets targeting residents of the Roaring Fork Valley will be available to purchase online at 10 a.m. on Thursday at bellyupaspen.com. The early-bird ticket password can be found in the print edition of The Aspen Times on A2. Regular pre-sale begins at 2 p.m. on the same day.

Roaring Fork School District weighs end of full snow days

The Roaring Fork School District is asking parents, staff members, and others who want to weigh in what they think of a two-hour delayed start on snow days instead of canceling school altogether over weather and safety concerns.

Responses are now being taken in an online survey that will help the district determine whether to implement the delay option starting in January.

The survey can be found at rmd.me/1eUMu1rICgr .





Currently, the district cancels school due to inclement weather according to a process spelled on the district’s website . Such decisions apply to all schools in each of the three district communities, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt, and are not made on a town-by-town basis “due to the interconnectedness of our staff and students,” the district explained in a community letter sent out on Monday.

“Inclement weather conditions that are experienced very early in the morning (4-5 a.m.) are often different from conditions experienced two hours later,” the district said in announcing the survey and the proposed change.

“However, there is currently no middle ground for days in which conditions improve enough in the morning to safely allow staff and students to arrive at school two hours later,” the letter states.

The proposed two-hour delay would address that, but the decision to proceed with school after a delayed start would still need to be made relatively early.

CPW finds little sign of wolves in cattle deaths

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month.

While wolves were an early target for blame, CPW’s Northwest Regional Director Travis Black said just “a handful” of the dead cattle have any signs that could be consistent with a wolf attack, there was no sign of feeding, and they haven’t found any evidence of wolves in the area.

“It’s perplexing; it’s confusing; it’s frustrating, trying to figure out exactly what occurred in this incident,” he told the CPW Commission on Nov. 17. “We have no evidence of wolves in that area. That doesn’t mean they are not there.

“We’re going to continue to work with the livestock producer to investigate this,” he continued. “In time, we may find other evidence to help support one way or another.”

The livestock deaths come as CPW has been working to craft a plan to re-introduce wolves in Colorado by the end of next year after voters narrowly approved bringing the killed-off carnivore back to the state in 2020. That plan will be presented to the CPW Commission on Dec. 9.

Initial reports from early October blamed wolves for the death of 18 calves on White River National Forest land where cattle were grazing, which, if confirmed, would have meant there was another wolf pack making a return to Colorado ahead of schedule.

But, Black said trail cameras, howling surveys, and aerial flights haven’t located any trace of wolves — “We have no tracks.”

Rancher Lenny Klinglesmith told The Fence Post in October that all 18 of those calves had “trauma indicative of a wolf-pack killing,” but Black said the investigation has only found “injuries, some contusions, some hemorrhaging that were somewhat consistent with wolf depredation,” on as many as five calves.

As more cattle were gathered from the range, Black said more were found dead, though few of the 40 show signs of wolf killing, and there was no sign of wolves feeding on any of the dead animals.

Beaver Creek pounded ahead of Birds of Prey

While skiers and snowboarders were out enjoying the powder, the Vail Valley Foundation’s Talon Crew was hard at work on Tuesday morning clearing off the Birds of Prey Alpine ski race track at Beaver Creek.

The Birds of Prey World Cup races are scheduled to begin on Friday, and, while snow is never a bad thing at the ski area, there’s a common saying among the Talon Crew: “You don’t have to shovel sunshine.”

On Friday and Saturday, the Birds of Prey track is scheduled to host downhill races — the longest and most exciting of the World Cup disciplines, with skiers reaching speeds in excess of 70 mph. Given the high speeds and the danger, the course preparation requires mountains of work from volunteers.

The resort reported 9 inches of fresh snow at 5:32 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and more continued to fall after that.

Fed up with tagging, reward offered for capture

The Silverthorne Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for the “KURE” graffiti popping up in town over the past few months.

Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor said his department has documented graffiti on bridges near Interstate 70, Xcel Energy properties, and on personal property, like a moving van that was tagged. He said the issue extends into other areas of Summit County along with places on the I-70 corridor, like Clear Creek County.

“Even though Silverthorne is a safe community, we have better things to do with our time,” he said. “But, it comes to a point where this person is being really annoying, so we are going to probably dedicate resources to find out who you are.”