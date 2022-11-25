Ajax Cubs ready to move into Yellow Brick Building

Ajax Cubs was recently approved by the Kids First Advisory Board to begin offering preschool, toddler care, and infant care in The Yellow Brick Building in Aspen.

Ajax Cubs was founded by the leadership of Ajax Adventure Camp, a local summer camp focused on outdoor adventure.

“We are excited to provide year-round child-care services to local families. Ajax Cubs will focus on helping children develop in an environment where nature, play, and education intersect” said Oliver Umpleby, one of the founding members of Ajax Cubs.

Ajax Cubs will offer three new services. A preschool for ages 3-5, with curriculum developed by

Ivy Camps USA, an entity providing preschool-licensed curriculum and services in over 40 countries. The curriculum aims to meet Colorado and European education standards and inspire

children to enjoy the learning process, expand their curiosity, and affirm and develop their

personalities, the founders said.

“Ajax Cubs delivers its learning objectives through intentional play, nature

exploration, and a curriculum focused on embracing their role in the community and the

international world beyond,” said Liz Beckwith, one of the founders of Ajax Cubs.





Beyond the two preschool rooms, Ajax Cubs will be opening one Toddler Room (ages 18

months to 3 years) and one Infant Room (ages 2-18 months). Ajax Cubs staff will be

trained to deliver a blend of traditional, early-childhood teaching philosophies with outdoor

adventure and exploration to create an experience well-suited for Aspen families, according to the founders.

Danny Hundert — founder of Ajax Adventure Camp, Ajax Sleepaway, Ivy Camps USA, and one of the

founders of Ajax Cubs — said, “It is with great excitement that we announce the launch of Ajax

Cubs to deliver fun and innovative experiences to our valley’s youth, whereby we encourage all

children of all ages to discover and follow their passions.”

Ajax Cubs will accept families into the program after filling out an interest form at http://www.ajaxcubs.com

Small Business Saturday shopping even in Glenwood

Today in Glenwood Springs is Small Business Saturday, a shopping event based on the concept that locals and tourists can shop the brick and mortar local businesses and be rewarded for it.

“The community is invited to join us for holiday treats, Small Business Saturday deals, other goodies, and a chance to win Glenwood Gold,” said Angie Anderson, the president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Shopping starts at the Glenwood Springs Visitor Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with holiday treats and for shoppers to pick up a Small Business Saturday shopping bag with a list of things happening for the event.

“Shopping in Glenwood Springs is a fun and unique experience, and we hope the community shops small the entire season long,” Anderson said.

Random shopping bags will have $100 in Glenwood Gold .

Mexican cuisine backpacking food wins big grant

Avon startup Oso Adventure Meals was awarded a $250,000 Advanced Industries Grant last week to support the development of the freeze-dried meal company, which specializes in bringing authentic Mexican cuisine to the outdoor-food industry.

The Advanced Industries grant program distributes state funding to promote the growth of local businesses using innovative technologies that will be created or manufactured in Colorado. In this grant cycle, 40 companies were selected out of 98 applicants, for a total distribution of $9,524,777 for research and development and the commercializing of existing disruptive technologies.

Oso Adventure Meals was founded in 2021 by friends Dom Barrera and Felipe Vieyra. The two came up with the concept on a backpacking trip in 2020 when they pulled out bags of freeze-dried beef stroganoff for dinner and began wishing for the meals of their childhood out in the wilderness.

“Over cooking the meals and eating them, we were reminiscing about our abuelita’s home cooking, and that’s when the idea came to us: Wouldn’t it be cool to have some posole here in the backcountry, some huevos rancheros?” Barrera said.

When they returned from the trip and began looking at the adventure meals available on the market, they noticed that the lack of diversity in the backpacking and outdoor community was directly reflected in the food options. Barrera and Vieyra are both of Mexican descent, and the meals and flavors that they craved on the trail — posole, huevos rancheros, enchiladas — simply did not exist in freeze-dried form.

Safety commission calls for recall of Onewheel

The Onewheel electric-mobility device has a motor shutdown issue that has prompted the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to pursue a recall on the devices.

It’s a major a setback for the company’s efforts to mount a defense in several wrongful-death cases, including that of a Gypsum man who died from a November 2021 Onewheel shut-off crash in which he was wearing a helmet when the device nosedived, ejecting him onto the pavement.

That and other incidents prompted an investigation from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced last week that it feels users should stop using the devices, and the company should issue a voluntary recall.

The company refused to comply, saying, “We strongly disagree with the CPSC’s unjustified and alarmist claims, and we see no reason for riders to stop using their boards.”

The problem centers around an engine shutdown issue on the Onewheel device, which the company says users should be able to know is coming using their sense of feel but which many users did not feel enough to avoid serious injury.

To propel oneself forward on the Onewheel, a rider must lean forward against the machine’s own self-balancing motor. If that motor is overworked, it can give out, but it will warn the user of this first by pushing back against them, which also can serve to put them at an angle less likely to result in a nosedive when the motor shuts off. But, users who don’t have their sense of feel attuned to this warning often respond by unwittingly leaning forward more, making a sudden nosedive and ejection inevitable when the motor does shut off.