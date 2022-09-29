The Aspen Times



Flight Academy fundraiser Saturday

The Aspen Flight Academy’s annual fundraising event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic Aviation FBO Hangar (69 Airport Road). The event is free, though donations are accepted.

The academy invites the community to see the latest in technology and flight training while enjoying food, live music, airplane displays, plane rides as well as on-site conversations with industry representatives and AFA students and instructors.

Founded in 2014, the AFA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and flight-training school in the Colorado Rocky Mountains dedicated to giving students the opportunity to become certified pilots.

Since 2019, the academy has partnered with the Aspen School District for the “Every Student Flies” program, which aims to give every student the opportunity to experience a flight and learn about aviation careers.

The following Aspen High School students graduated from the program this year with their professional pilot’s license: Anders Weiss, Jack Fox, Zane Zachary, Peter Maron, Sam Hollenbaugh, Joseph Clark and Robert Holton.





Ski Country offers Gems pass

The 2022-23 season Gems Card from Colorado Ski Country USA offers an affordable way to explore Colorado skiing or snowboarding adventure free of crowds, lift lines and hassles, officials say.

You can use the card twice at each participating resort on different days:

With a $42 Gems Card: Choose a BOGO (buy one, get one) adult lift ticket or 30% discount on a single adult lift ticket at Cooper, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Loveland, Monarch, Powderhorn and Sunlight.

Or choose a $79 midweek adult ticket or $99 weekend adult ticket at Arapahoe Basin.

“The Gems Card is also a great backup plan to keep in your glovebox,” says Colorado Ski Country USA’s president and CEO Melanie Mills. “Depending on road conditions, you can plot a new course at the last minute to a different ski area and use the Gems Card to score an incredible lift ticket deal.”

The city of Glenwood Springs is in early stages of planning for a city-wide residential trash and recycling collection program. The program aims to reduce truck traffic on streets, increase correct recycling, reduce the number of recyclables being thrown away and incentivize overall waste reduction.

To accomplish this, the program will use volume-based pricing also known as “pay as you throw,” according to the city. More information is available on the project webpage at http://www.cogs.us/PAYT .

Pay as you throw means the price of trash service will be based on how much trash you produce, so the less trash you produce, the less the service costs. This program will include both trash and recycling service for all city residents in single-family residences and multifamily residences less than seven units.

Coming soon: Shining Mountains Film Festival

The Shining Mountains Film Festival, presented by the Aspen Indigenous Foundation in partnership with the city of Aspen and the Wheeler Opera House, is the first Indigenous film festival in Aspen.

The festival in mid-October is an opportunity for Native American filmmakers, directors, producers and talents to tell their story from their standpoint and share their films that exhibit the struggles and beauty contained within the Native American communities past and present, organizers said.

Started in 2018 to commemorate the first anniversary of the city of Aspen passing a resolution to celebrate Indigenous People Day in lieu of Columbus Day, this is the fourth year of the Shining Mountains Film Festival.

This year, the festival will celebrate Native American culture and history with two long feature films and 12 short films.

Native American filmmakers and special guests will take the stage for live Q&A sessions after their films. To kick off the Shining Mountains Film Festival a traditional Ute Blessing Prayer will be offered by Ute Elder, Reggie Lopez.

Three-time world Fancy Dancer Larry Yazzie will do a live performance on stage Friday, Oct. 14, before the first long feature film. A special guest Laura GrizzlyPaws of St’át’imc descent, British Columbia, will conclude the festival Oct. 16 with a live performance of the Grizzly Bear Dance.

Buffalo Child, a Plains Cree who lives in Woody Creek will be the emcee for this event. Tara Pretends Eagle, Lakota, will serve as moderator.



